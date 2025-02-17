Big-name players from Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the Premier League stars who won’t be available until the 2025-26 season.

The sheer amount of games played by top-flight clubs these days has increased the amount of long-term injuries suffered by footballers.

We’ve trawled through the injury lists of every Premier League club and picked out nine stars who will be missing until next year.

Amad Diallo

Diallo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage picked up in training.

The Manchester United forward, who has quickly become one of Ruben Amorim’s most important players, has scored six goals in his past 14 games.

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,” Diallo said in his Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside.

“Still loads to play for.”

Kai Havertz

Havertz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury during Arsenal’s Dubai training camp this month.

The Premier League club say the 25-year-old will require surgery and is expected to continue his rehabilitation into pre-season for the 2025-26 campaign.

Havertz’s absence will leave the north Londoners without a recognised striker for the remainder of this season.

Luckily, Mikel Merino has already stepped into the breach with two goals against Leicester…

Lisandro Martinez

Martinez sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Crystal Palace earlier this month and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

But one positive for Manchester United came with the news that the defender’s knee surgery was successful.

“Today, after going through several stormy days where I allowed myself to feel and accept my sadness, helplessness, insecurities, fears, and a deep emotional imbalance, I am reconnecting with my essence and my values, which help me see things from a kinder and more positive perspective,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The surgery went perfectly. Now it’s time to give it my all, with heart and soul, in the rehabilitation process.”

Rodri

Rodri has been absent since September with an ACL injury, during which Manchester City have lost their sheen of invincibility and will finish in the top four at best.

Pep Guardiola said the midfielder was ‘irreplaceable’ during last season’s title run-in, in which City pipped Arsenal to win their fourth consecutive league title.

“Unfortunately we got the worst (news) but these things happen,” Guardiola said. “We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.

“What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player.

“But the others can all together replace what Rodri has given since his arrival to us. We will have to do it as a team and find a way to play a lot of matches without an important player for us.”

Nico Gonzalez has been signed from Porto and looked impressive against Newcastle, but the past five months have proven Rodri’s importance to this City team.

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus was taken off on a stretcher during Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round defeat by Manchester United in January and hasn’t appeared since.

The Brazilian striker has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring seven goals.

“Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.”

Radu Dragusin

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in a £25million deal in January 2024 and played regularly before an ACL injury ended his season last month.

The Romania international defender posted on Instagram saying: “Football doesn’t just teach you how to win – it teaches you how to fight when things get tough.”

Michail Antonio

Antonio is continuing his recovery from his leg fracture injuries in Dubai, the start of a long road to recovery after a car accident last December.

Operated on after suffering fractures to his lower limbs, the 34-year-old has a clear ambition of returning to the field.

It remains unlikely the West Ham striker will play before the end of the current season, but his contract at the London Stadium is due to be extended so the Jamaica international can play for the Hammers again.

Cheick Doucoure

Crystal Palace midfielder Doucoure looks set to be out for up to six months after suffering a serious meniscus injury in training.

The Mali international is now setting his sights on a return to action ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Doucoure has suffered an injury-hit spell with the Eagles since tearing his Achilles against Luton in November 2023 and missed five Premier League outings this season due to a toe injury.

The 24-year-old has featured 14 times under Oliver Glasner but is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

Enes Unal

Unal suffered a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a training session, Bournemouth confirmed in early January.

The 27-year-old signed for the Cherries permanently from Getafe on a four-year deal last summer, having joined on loan in the previous January transfer window.

The Turkey international, who has made 17 appearances this season and scored two goals, picked up the contact injury in a routine drill and won’t play again this season.