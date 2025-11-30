We’re approaching the halfway point of the 2025-26 Premier League season at the point at which point all of the ‘big six’ sides – Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United – will have played one another.

But which side has the best record in these marquee games? The results might surprise you.

Liverpool had the best record in these games last season, stepping up on the big occasion a key reason for their title triumph as they did the league double over Manchester City and held chasers Arsenal to draws home and away.

It was only after securing the title with a resounding 5-1 victory over Tottenham that Arne Slot’s Reds finally lost a game to ‘big six’ opposition, losing 3-1 away to Chelsea after a week of celebrations.

Normal service appeared to be resumed as they won their first five outings of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, including a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

But things took a swift and dramatic turn from there, with subsequent defeats to Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City (alongside further shock defeats to Crystal Palace, Brentford and Nottingham Forest).

Arsenal’s narrow defeat at Anfield, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range free-kick, brought an end to their long unbeaten record in such ‘big six’ fixtures.

Before that, they’d gone 22 matches without defeat (13 wins, nine draws) in the league against their fellow ‘big six’, including a 1-0 victory away to Manchester United on the opening weekend of this season.

It’s been something of a reversal since then, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners mounting an imperious title challenge by regularly notching routine wins over the rest of the league, while dropping further points against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues have been reduced to 10 men in two of their four ‘big six’ outings. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was dismissed early on in their 2-1 loss at Old Trafford, but they produced a creditable performance to draw 1-1 at home to Arsenal after Moises Caicedo’s first-half red card. With 11 men, they’ve beaten both Liverpool and Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have shown their mettle with resounding wins against Liverpool and Manchester United, only denied three points late on by an Arsenal equaliser. They did suffer a seemingly obligatory defeat to Tottenham back in August, though.

It’s been a mixed bag for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United project, with statement victories over reigning champions Liverpool and ten-man Chelsea alongside defeats to Arsenal and Man City and a last-ditch draw against Tottenham.

Spurs, meanwhile, have suffered chastening defeats to London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea alongside the four points they took from the Manchester clubs.

Here’s how the ‘big six’ head-to-head table stacks up in full so far in 2025-26, with each team placed in order of their points-per-game:

1. Manchester City

Played: 4

Won: 2

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals For: 7

Goals Against: 3

Goal difference: +4

Points: 7

Points Per Game: 1.75

2. Chelsea

Played: 4

Won: 2

Drawn: 1

Lost: 1

Goals For: 5

Goals Against: 4

Goal difference: +1

Points: 7

Points Per Game: 1.75

3. Arsenal

Played: 5

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 1

Goals For: 7

Goals Against: 4

Goal difference: +3

Points: 8

Points Per Game: 1.6

4. Manchester United

Played: 5

Won: 2

Drawn: 1

Lost: 2

Goals For: 6

Goals Against: 8

Goal difference: -2

Points: 7

Points Per Game: 1.40

5. Tottenham

Played: 4

Won: 1

Drawn: 1

Lost: 2

Goals For: 5

Goals Against: 7

Goal difference: -2

Points: 4

Points Per Game: 1.00

6. Liverpool

Played: 4

Won: 1

Drawn: 0

Lost: 3

Goals For: 3

Goals Against: 7

Goal difference: -4

Points: 3

Points Per Game: 0.75

