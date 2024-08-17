A mindblowing XI of Premier League players we can’t believe are older than Brighton’s manager

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is the youngest manager in Premier League history and it makes us feel incredibly old and weird to think you can compile an absolutely brilliant XI of Premier League players that are older than him.

It’s just weird. It shouldn’t be weird—age shouldn’t be a factor in this situation—you’re a good manager or you’re not. Still, he is so young for a manager. ‘No Limit’ by 2 Unlimited was number one in the UK the day Hurzeler was born. Just something to think about.

We’ve put together a really, really good XI of Premier League ballers who are all older than the Brighton boss. You’re going to be shocked…

GK: Nick Pope

He doesn’t look as old as he is, Nick Pope. He’s not baby-faced, per se, but he ‘s been about 24 in our head for the last six or seven years. The Newcastle and England goalkeeper turned 32 in April, which makes him a solid ten months older than Fabian Hurzeler.

RB: Matt Doherty

Wolves’ veteran right-wingback, who very briefly trod the path that Kieran Trippier macheted through the La Liga jungle on Atletico Madrid’s right flank, has 14 months on Hurzeler. Doherty turned in January 2024.

It’s nice to see Doherty back where he belongs, in Wolverhampton gold.

CB: Fabian Schar

Note: The following paragraph features the views of Andrew Martin, and not necessarily of Planet Football Ltd.

The recent victim of Ben Brereton Diaz’s despicable, evil antics is also 32, and will turn 33 this coming December. Benjamin Anthony Brereton is seven-and-a-half years Schar’s junior, and seven-and-a-half times worse at football. At least.

What? I don’t care. I write what I see.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Okay, back to scheduled viewing now.

VDV is still one of the very best defenders in the Premier League and, therefore, the world. He’s still bullying attackers, spraying diagonals, and winning aerial duels with alarming efficiency.

The big Dutchman was born in July 1991, making him 33 years old—a year-and-a-half older than Brighton’s new manager.

LB: Joel Veltman

The Dutchman is one of a number of players in Brighton’s squad older than their gaffer. Must be a weird dynamic, that. Like the work experience kid suddenly becoming your line manager.

James Milner is the obvious one. Hurzeler was nine years old when the eternal utility man made his Premier League debut for Leeds United. But there’s also Danny Welbeck, Lewis Dunk and Jason Steele.

Veltman is the surprising one, though. Wouldn’t have batted an eyelid if you told us he’s 27.

Alongside those few experienced older heads, the Seagulls squad is stacked full of younger talent.

DM: Casemiro

Despite being quite obviously 43 years old, Casemiro is actually only 32 years old. Weird. He’s still older than the Brighton boss, but we genuinely thought it was probably by a factor of ten as opposed to just the one year. A mature-looking man, Casemiro.

CM: Jorginho

Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Cavaliere, aka Jorginho, aka Lil’ George, is one gaunt bloke. Parchment skin stretched tightly across cheek bones and a chin you could cut your dinner with. The look of a haunted man.

Despite all that, he’s only 32, the Brazilian-Italian midfield metronome. A year and two months older than Hurzeler.

CM: Sam Morsy

Born in Wolverhampton, he is half-Egyptian, Sam Moooorsy, Sam Moooorsy.

We’ve made that song up just now. You can have that for free if you like, Ipswich fans. Or not. Up to you.

Ipswich’s midfield keystone is a year-and-a-half older than the Brighton head honcho, and seven months younger than the Tractor Boys’ guardian angel Ed Sheeran.

Morsy looked decent in his first Premier League start this weekend, but it’ll be a tough task for Ipswich if Morsy is to find himself on this list again next year.

FWR: Mohamed Salah

It’s mind-blowing that there can be a full-time Premier League manager younger than Mohamed Salah, who is still frighteningly fit and extremely quick. There is, though. The Egyptian King is a few months younger than his national teammate Morsy, but he has no right to be that sharp and shredded at his age, if you ask us.

He’s making us look bad…

ST: Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham’s new centre forward was born 17 days before Hurzeler. That’s a fact. However, if you told us the German old school number 9 had been teleported here from the backroom of a particularly rough pub in 1903, we would believe you.

A wonderfully old-looking man, Fullkrug, and we mean that as a compliment. You rarely see footballers who look like normal blokes these days, and Fullkrug is a breath of fresh air. Looks like he could handle himself if it all kicked off at the West Ham Christmas do. Huge fan.

FWL: Heung-min Son

The eternally youthful Heung-min Son is older than a current Premier League manager. That’s so upsetting. Look at Sonny, man. He looks amazing. The man simply must be on the trusty Korean skincare routine.

Son is almost eight months older than Brighton’s new boss. God, Richard Keys is going to have an absolute field day with Hurzeler the moment Brighton drop points, isn’t he? Dreading it.