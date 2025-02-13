Can you name every manager shown a red card in the Premier League?

Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Alan Pardew are among the managers that have memorably been dismissed from the field of play in Premier League games, but only a select few managers have been shown a red card in the modern era.

Can you name every manager that’s received a red card in the Premier League?

Technically speaking, the Premier League only introduced yellow and red cards for managers in the 2019-20 season. So it’s only over the last six seasons in which red cards have applied to coaches.

There have been some particularly memorable incidents that have led to some high-profile managers, including the fella pictured above, shown red cards. Your task is to try and name each and every one.

Your only clue is the season in which the red card was shown.

