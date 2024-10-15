The top 10 chance creators in the Premier League in 2024-25

Big names from Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are among some surprise packages when it comes to the Premier League’s top 10 chance creators so far in 2024-25.

The numbers don’t lie. Some of the top players in the English top flight are proving true to their reputations by consistently creating goalscoring opportunities. But there are also some less heralded players you might not expect to see.

Here are the 10 players who have registered the most ‘key passes’ (the final pass before a team-mate shoots at goal) in the Premier League so far this season. Where two players are tied, we’ve put them in order of the superior per-minute ratio.

10. Kevin De Bruyne – 16

It’s no surprise to see De Bruyne feature here, giving that Thomas Muller and Lionel Messi are the only currently active players to have notched more career assists than Manchester City’s brilliant Belgian.

De Bruyne has created as many chances as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold so far this season but sneaks into our top 10 by virtue of considerably fewer minutes played.

He’s only featured in four of City’s seven league matches so far this season and averages a key pass every 22 minutes, a rate of return that’s only marginally worse than the man who tops this list.

9. Leif Davis – 17

If you don’t follow the Football League, chances are you won’t have seen but will have heard about the Ipswich Town left-back, who topped League One and the Championship in the assists charts in their back-to-back promotions.

The Tractor Boys have endured a tough start to life in the big league, winless in seven matches, but Davis is living up to the hype going forward. He’s only notched one assist but has registered a further 16 chances created for his team-mates.

8. Marcus Tavernier – 18

The midfielder has quietly gone under the radar for Bournemouth as they’ve established themselves as a comfortably midtable club over the past couple of seasons, and he appears to be going from strength to strength under Andoni Iraola.

He’s deservedly among the first names on their teamsheet and continually delivers in the final third.

7. Jarrod Bowen – 19

West Ham appear to have been going through teething problems as they adapt to life under new manager Julen Lopetegui, but while results have been iffy some things never change.

Mohammed Kudus’ dribbling output is still off the charts and Bowen is still integral to everything they’re doing going forward.

READ NEXT: The 7 active players with the most assists in football history: Messi, Ronaldo…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 36 players with 50+ Premier League goals and assists?



6. Bernardo Silva – 19

Pep Guardiola is blessed with a number of exceptionally talented playmakers at Manchester City, and there’s a reason Erling Haaland is comfortably top of the scoring charts given his supply.

Silva is just ahead of De Bruyne in the key passes stakes, but he’s been more of a regular for the reigning champions so far this season.

5. Dejan Kulusevski – 21

No fewer than eight of these 21 chances created were in Tottenham’s big 3-0 victory over Manchester United last month.

Christian Eriksen is the only player to have ever created more for Spurs in a single league match on record.

4. Dwight McNeil – 23

It would be understating it to say that Everton might have kicked off the 2024-25 campaign better, but after some disastrous dropped points in the early weeks they appear to be on the right path once again.

And their outstanding individual, particularly going forward, is undoubtedly McNeil. He’s notched three goals and two assists in his last five appearances and has created plenty more chances for his team-mates.

3. Cole Palmer – 23

“I know he is a legend in the Premier League, but I didn’t really watch him,” Chelsea’s talisman responded when he was compared to the legendary Dennis Bergkamp.

“I was too young. I have seen clips, he was a top player so thank you, Theo Walcott!”

We respect the honesty. Palmer was three years old when the Dutchman retired, so why should he have watched him? Either way; Palmer’s mixture of technical finesse, nonchalance and ability to selflessly create for those around him mean those comparisons aren’t too wide of the mark. Highest of praise.

QUIZ: Can you name the 30 players with the most assists in Premier League history?

2. Andreas Pereira – 23

Many predicted that Fulham would struggle without their influential, tough-tackling midfield enforcer Joao Palhinha – who departed for Bayern Munich in the summer – but they appear to have underestimated the quality elsewhere in Marco Silva’s squad.

The Cottagers are flying high in the top half of the table, and have somewhat underrated players like Pereira to thank for their fine form. The Brazilian never quite made it at Old Trafford but he’s since proven himself a more than adept Premier League playmaker. His numbers speak for themself.

1. Bukayo Saka – 27

Hale End’s finest has arguably taken his game up a level so far this season. Not only have his deliveries from dead-ball situations been absolutely wicked but he’s consistently a menace in open play too.

No player has more assists and only Barcelona’s Raphinha has created more chances across all of Europe’s five major leagues.