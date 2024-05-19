A club-by-club breakdown of the 2023-24 Premier League prize money
Manchester City have won a fourth consecutive Premier League title and have subsequently earned more prize money than any other club in the league.
The Premier League is the richest league in the world and it won’t come as a huge surprise to learn that clubs from up and down the country will earn vast sums of money this season.
Regardless of where a club finishes in the league, they are guaranteed to earn around £88.6million for their equal cut of the UK and international broadcast deals.
Along with the huge sums that clubs earn through commercial deals, Premier League sides are also awarded prize money based on where they finish in the league.
Premier League clubs earn approximately £1.7million per place for their UK merit payment and they also earn around £1.4million per place for the international merit payment. In total, that equates to around £3.1million per place in the Premier League.
Given the importance of abiding by Financial Fair Play rules, every penny counts in the Premier League and the difference between finishing a few places higher can have a substantial impact on a club’s financial wriggle room.
Thanks to data collected by The Athletic, we have broken down how much every Premier League club is estimated to earn this season in prize money.
1. Manchester City
Actual league position: 1st
UK merit: £33.8m
International merit: £28.5m
Total: £62.3m
2. Arsenal
Actual league position: 2nd
UK merit: £32.1m
International merit: £27m
Total: 59.1m
3. Liverpool
Actual league position: 3rd
UK merit: £30.4m
International merit: £25.6m
Total: £56m
4. Aston Villa
Actual league position: 4th
UK merit: £28.7m
International merit: £24.2m
Total: £52.9m
5. Tottenham
Actual league position: 5th
UK merit: £27.1m
International merit: £22.8m
Total: £49.9m
6. Chelsea
Actual league position: 6th
UK merit: £25.4m
International merit: £21.3m
Total: £46.7m
7. Newcastle
Actual league position: 7th
UK merit: £23.7m
International merit: £19.9m
Total: £43.6m
8. Manchester United
Actual league position: 8th
UK merit: £22m
International merit: £18.5m
Total: £40.5m
9. West Ham
Actual league position: 9th
UK merit: £20.3m
International merit: £17.1m
Total: £37.4m
10. Crystal Palace
Actual league position: 10th
UK merit: £18.6m
International merit: £15.7m
Total: £34.3m
11. Brighton
Actual league position: 11th
UK merit: £16.9m
International merit: £14.2m
Total: £31.1m
12. Bournemouth
Actual league position: 12th
UK merit: £15.2m
International merit: £12.8m
Total: £28m
13. Fulham
Actual league position: 13th
UK merit: £13.5m
International merit: £11.4m
Total: £24.9m
14. Wolves
Actual league position: 14th
UK merit: £11.8m
International merit: £10m
Total: £21.8m
15. Everton
Actual league position: 15th
UK merit: £10.1m
International merit: £8.5m
Total: £18.6m
16. Brentford
Actual league position: 16th
UK merit: £8.5m
International merit: £7.1m
Total: £15.6m
17. Nottingham Forest
Actual league position: 17th
UK merit: £6.8m
International merit: £5.7m
Total: £12.5m
18. Luton Town
Actual league position: 18th
UK merit: £5.1m
International merit: £4.3m
Total: £9.4m
19. Burnley
Actual league position: 19th
UK merit: £3.4m
International merit: £2.8m
Total: £6.2m
20. Sheffield United
Actual league position: 20th
UK merit: £1.7m
International merit: £1.4m
Total: £3.1m