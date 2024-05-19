A club-by-club breakdown of the 2023-24 Premier League prize money

Manchester City have won a fourth consecutive Premier League title and have subsequently earned more prize money than any other club in the league.

The Premier League is the richest league in the world and it won’t come as a huge surprise to learn that clubs from up and down the country will earn vast sums of money this season.

Regardless of where a club finishes in the league, they are guaranteed to earn around £88.6million for their equal cut of the UK and international broadcast deals.

Along with the huge sums that clubs earn through commercial deals, Premier League sides are also awarded prize money based on where they finish in the league.

Premier League clubs earn approximately £1.7million per place for their UK merit payment and they also earn around £1.4million per place for the international merit payment. In total, that equates to around £3.1million per place in the Premier League.

Given the importance of abiding by Financial Fair Play rules, every penny counts in the Premier League and the difference between finishing a few places higher can have a substantial impact on a club’s financial wriggle room.

Thanks to data collected by The Athletic, we have broken down how much every Premier League club is estimated to earn this season in prize money.

1. Manchester City

Actual league position: 1st

UK merit: £33.8m

International merit: £28.5m

Total: £62.3m

2. Arsenal

Actual league position: 2nd

UK merit: £32.1m

International merit: £27m

Total: 59.1m

3. Liverpool

Actual league position: 3rd

UK merit: £30.4m

International merit: £25.6m

Total: £56m

4. Aston Villa

Actual league position: 4th

UK merit: £28.7m

International merit: £24.2m

Total: £52.9m

5. Tottenham

Actual league position: 5th

UK merit: £27.1m

International merit: £22.8m

Total: £49.9m

6. Chelsea

Actual league position: 6th

UK merit: £25.4m

International merit: £21.3m

Total: £46.7m

7. Newcastle

Actual league position: 7th

UK merit: £23.7m

International merit: £19.9m

Total: £43.6m

8. Manchester United

Actual league position: 8th

UK merit: £22m

International merit: £18.5m

Total: £40.5m

9. West Ham

Actual league position: 9th

UK merit: £20.3m

International merit: £17.1m

Total: £37.4m

10. Crystal Palace

Actual league position: 10th

UK merit: £18.6m

International merit: £15.7m

Total: £34.3m

11. Brighton

Actual league position: 11th

UK merit: £16.9m

International merit: £14.2m

Total: £31.1m

12. Bournemouth

Actual league position: 12th

UK merit: £15.2m

International merit: £12.8m

Total: £28m

13. Fulham

Actual league position: 13th

UK merit: £13.5m

International merit: £11.4m

Total: £24.9m

14. Wolves

Actual league position: 14th

UK merit: £11.8m

International merit: £10m

Total: £21.8m

15. Everton

Actual league position: 15th

UK merit: £10.1m

International merit: £8.5m

Total: £18.6m

16. Brentford

Actual league position: 16th

UK merit: £8.5m

International merit: £7.1m

Total: £15.6m

17. Nottingham Forest

Actual league position: 17th

UK merit: £6.8m

International merit: £5.7m

Total: £12.5m

18. Luton Town

Actual league position: 18th

UK merit: £5.1m

International merit: £4.3m

Total: £9.4m

19. Burnley

Actual league position: 19th

UK merit: £3.4m

International merit: £2.8m

Total: £6.2m

20. Sheffield United

Actual league position: 20th

UK merit: £1.7m

International merit: £1.4m

Total: £3.1m