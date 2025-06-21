Club World Cup: All 58 former Premier League players at the tournament
The 2025 Club World Cup squads are populated by former Premier League stars from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.
With thirty-two teams competing in the United States, eagle-eyed British fans will have spotted plenty of familiar faces at the tournament from the legendary to the obscure.
We’ve combed through each of the squads – minus Chelsea and Manchester City – to pick out all 58 former Premier League players and listed them by the English club they represented.
Note: some players appear multiple times as they represented multiple Premier League teams.
Arsenal
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)
Olivier Giroud (LAFC)
Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
Jorginho (Flamengo)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan)
Fabio Vieira (Porto, loan)
Aston Villa
Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, loan)
Clement Lenglet (Atletico Madrid)
Douglas Luiz (Juventus)
Trezeguet (Al Ahly)
Bolton
Lee Chung-yong (Ulsan HD)
Bournemouth
Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)
Lloyd Kelly (Juventus)
Brighton
Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund)
Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid)
Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, loan)
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)
Olivier Giroud (LAFC)
Kenedy (Pachuca)
Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)
Jorginho (Flamengo)
Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
Thiago Silva (Fluminense)
Crystal Palace
Lee Chung-yong (Ulsan HD)
Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)
Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid)
Everton
Allan (Botafogo)
Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)
Joao Palhinha (Bayern Munich)
Leeds
Weston McKennie (Juventus)
Leicester
Cengiz Under (LAFC)
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)
Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)
Manchester City
Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)
Joao Cancelo (Al-Hilal)
Danilo (Flamengo)
Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)
Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
Manchester United
Alvaro Carreras (Benfica)
Edinson Cavani (Boca Juniors)
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan)
Angel Di Maria (Benfica)
Ander Herrera (Boca Juniors)
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan)
Marcos Rojo (Boca Juniors)
Sergio Romero (Boca Juniors)
Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)
Alex Telles (Botafogo)
Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)
Newcastle
Lloyd Kelly (Juventus)
Kenedy (Pachuca)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)
Salomon Rondon (Pachuca)
Nottingham Forest
Renan Lodi (Al-Hilal)
Tottenham
Eric Dier (Bayern Munich)
Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Clement Lenglet (Atletico Madrid)
Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Watford
Nordin Amrabat (Wydad AC)
Kenedy (Pachuca)
West Brom
Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)
Salomon Rondon (Pachuca)
West Ham
Felipe Anderson (Palmeiras)
Manuel Lanzini (River Plate)
Wolves
Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)
Rui Patricio (Al Alin)
Vitinha (PSG)
