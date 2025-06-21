Club World Cup: All 58 former Premier League players at the tournament

The 2025 Club World Cup squads are populated by former Premier League stars from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

With thirty-two teams competing in the United States, eagle-eyed British fans will have spotted plenty of familiar faces at the tournament from the legendary to the obscure.

We’ve combed through each of the squads – minus Chelsea and Manchester City – to pick out all 58 former Premier League players and listed them by the English club they represented.

Note: some players appear multiple times as they represented multiple Premier League teams.

Arsenal

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

Olivier Giroud (LAFC)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Jorginho (Flamengo)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan)

Fabio Vieira (Porto, loan)

Aston Villa

Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, loan)

Clement Lenglet (Atletico Madrid)

Douglas Luiz (Juventus)

Trezeguet (Al Ahly)

Bolton

Lee Chung-yong (Ulsan HD)

Bournemouth

Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)

Lloyd Kelly (Juventus)

Brighton

Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund)

Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund, loan)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)

Olivier Giroud (LAFC)

Kenedy (Pachuca)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal)

Jorginho (Flamengo)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Thiago Silva (Fluminense)

Crystal Palace

Lee Chung-yong (Ulsan HD)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid)

Everton

Allan (Botafogo)

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)

Joao Palhinha (Bayern Munich)

Leeds

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Leicester

Cengiz Under (LAFC)

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid)

Luis Suarez (Inter Miami)

Manchester City

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Joao Cancelo (Al-Hilal)

Danilo (Flamengo)

Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)

Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Manchester United

Alvaro Carreras (Benfica)

Edinson Cavani (Boca Juniors)

Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan)

Angel Di Maria (Benfica)

Ander Herrera (Boca Juniors)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan)

Marcos Rojo (Boca Juniors)

Sergio Romero (Boca Juniors)

Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund)

Alex Telles (Botafogo)

Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)

Newcastle

Lloyd Kelly (Juventus)

Kenedy (Pachuca)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al-Hilal)

Salomon Rondon (Pachuca)

Nottingham Forest

Renan Lodi (Al-Hilal)

Tottenham

Eric Dier (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Clement Lenglet (Atletico Madrid)

Hugo Lloris (LAFC)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Watford

Nordin Amrabat (Wydad AC)

Kenedy (Pachuca)

West Brom

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Salomon Rondon (Pachuca)

West Ham

Felipe Anderson (Palmeiras)

Manuel Lanzini (River Plate)

Wolves

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Rui Patricio (Al Alin)

Vitinha (PSG)

