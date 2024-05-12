The remarkable Premier League table since Crystal Palace appointed Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace have taken over twice as many points as Manchester United since Oliver Glasner took over as Roy Hodgson’s successor back in February.

The club were 16th in the Premier League table when Roy Hodgson stepped down. At that time, they’d lost 10 of their previous 16 matches and looked in danger of getting sucked into the relegation zone.

Hodgson had made an immediate impact when he returned to Selhurst Park the previous season, guiding them to midtable safety following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira, but a real sense of malaise had set in midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

“Wasted potential. On and off the pitch, weak decisions. Taking us backwards,” read a banner from the Palace faithful, which was displayed at the Emirates during the particularly low ebb of a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in January.

Palace have been in the top flight for 11 seasons now, but in that time they’ve never finished higher than 10th and always registered a respectable if unspectacular tally somewhere between 40 and 50 points.

That run is set to continue in 2023-24, but under new boss Glasner they’re showing real potential as a side capable of punching above their weight to challenge for a European place next season.

The 49-year-old Austrian has done a sensational job so far, albeit having been aided by the availability of star men Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who were mostly sidelined during Hodgson’s final months in the job.

Olise and Eze have been excellent of late, but striker Jean-Philippe Mateta looks a player transformed under Glasner. The Frenchman has scored nine goals in his last 10 Premier League outings and has deservedly been named the club’s Player of the Season.

Glasner has led Palace to 21 points from the 12 Premier League matches he’s taken charge of. They’re now unbeaten in their last six outings and have played some scintillating football in wins over Wolves, Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool.

READ NEXT: Recalling Edgar Davids at Crystal Palace: ‘He was no Shaun Derry’

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Crystal Palace manager since 2000?

Here’s how the Premier League table stacks up since Oliver Glasner took over at Crystal Palace. Note: all teams have played 12 matches unless otherwise specified.

1. Manchester City – 29pts, +26 GD (Played 11)

2. Arsenal – 28pts, +24 GD (Played 11)

3. Chelsea – 22pts, +11 GD (Played 11)

4. Crystal Palace – 21pts, +10 GD

5. Newcastle – 20pts, +10 GD (Played 11)

6. Bournemouth – 20pts, +1 GD (Played 13)

7. Liverpool – 18pts, +5 GD (Played 10)

8. Aston Villa – 18pts, +1 GD (Played 11)

9. Everton – 18pts, -4 GD

10. Tottenham – 16pts, -2 GD (Played 11)

11. West Ham – 16pts, -4 GD

12. Fulham – 15pts, -1 GD

13. Brentford – 14pts, +2 GD

14. Burnley – 11pts, -6 GD

15. Wolves – 11pts, -12 GD

16. Manchester United – 10pts, -4 GD (Played 10)

17. Brighton – 10pts, -12 GD (Played 11)

18. Nottingham Forest – 9pts, -7 GD

19. Luton – 6pts, -15 GD

20. Sheffield United – 3pts, -23 GD