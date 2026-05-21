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Danny Mills snubs Bruno Fernandes & Declan Rice when naming his Premier League Player of the Season

Ben Stewart
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We recently got the chance to interview Danny Mills, who gave us his Premier League end-of-season awards.

Danny Mills knows a thing or two about staying in the game – he’s been treated with Arthrosamid, a hydrogel treatment for knee osteoarthritis, helping him stay active and pain-free in retirement.

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