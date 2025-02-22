Only Liverpool have picked more Premier League points than Everton since David Moyes returned in January, with the league table since his appointment making for remarkable reading.

Sean Dyche was sacked shortly after the turn of the year as the Merseyside club lay 16th in the Premier League table. At that point, the possibility of Everton’s last season at Goodison Park ending in relegation looked increasingly likely.

Even in the final weeks of Dyche’s tenure, Everton showed that they could be obdurate opposition on their day, notching draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in successive outings.

But they also looked terminally blunt in the final third, having failed to score in eight of Dyche’s last 10 league outings at the helm while suffering bruising defeats at Southampton, 1-0, and Manchester United, 4-0.

Everton lost 1-0 away to Aston Villa in Moyes’ first game back, but ever since then, the impact has been extraordinary. They’ve taken 14 points from the last 18 available, with an impressive last-gasp 2-2 draw in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison alongside wins over Tottenham, Brighton, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

“To come back to Everton was something I hoped would happen and I didn’t expect it to happen,” Moyes said after last week’s victory over Crystal Palace.

“It is great to be accepted again and the fans have been brilliant.

“I think they are starting to believe a bit more in us and the team. Everton has had a difficult period and I certainly think there is light at the end of the tunnel now with the new owners coming in.”

Moyes will be disappointed in the manner they let a two-goal lead slip against Manchester United in their latest outing, as well as the controversy over their late VAR-overturned penalty. But the 2-2 draw keeps them above Ruben Amorim’s beleaguered Red Devils and comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

What a difference six weeks makes, eh?

Here’s how the table stacks up in full since Moyes was reappointed at Everton on January 11th:

1. Liverpool — 15pts, GD +8 (Played 7)

2. Everton — 14pts, GD +6 (Played 7)

3. Arsenal — 13pts, GD +8 (Played 5)

4. Man City — 10pts, GD +8 (Played 5)

5. Bournemouth — 10pts, GD +8 (Played 5)

6. Brentford — 10pts, GD +2 (Played 6)

7. Crystal Palace — 9pts, GD +4 (Played 5)

8. Fulham — 9pts, GD +2 (Played 5)

9. Brighton — 9pts, GD -1 (Played 5)

10. Nottingham Forest — 7pts, GD +2 (Played 5)

11. Aston Villa — 7pts, GD -1 (Played 6)

12. Chelsea — 7pts, GD -2 (Played 5)

13. Man Utd — 7pts, GD -2 (Played 6)

14. Tottenham — 6pts, GD 0 (Played 5)

15. Newcastle — 6pts, GD -3 (Played 5)

16. West Ham — 4pts, GD -3 (Played 5)

17. Wolves — 3pts, GD -5 (Played 5)

18. Southampton — 3pts, GD -6 (Played 5)

19. Leicester — 3pts, GD -13 (Played 6)

20. Ipswich — 1pts, GD -12 (Played 5)