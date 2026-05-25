If you want an example of the emotional softening of modern British 20-something men, it’s worth directly comparing Frank Lampard and Declan Rice.

Both Lampard and Rice came through the ranks at West Ham before leaving for bigger things, tasting success while the Hammers sunk into the Football League.

The two midfielders came in for barracking on returns to the East End, but it’s there that the comparisons end.

Lampard was always treated venomously and remains a hate figure amongst West Ham fans, dating back to accusations of nepotism when his dad was assistant manager and uncle Harry Redknapp was manager.

In return, ‘Fat Frank’ came to loathe his boyhood club. In his 2006 autobiography ‘Totally Frank’, he described smiling after watching Joe Cole turn away in disapointment upon learning West Ham had lost.

Rice is more of a pantomime villain for the away support, goaded during trips to the Emirates but never with much malice. He takes it well, usually with an affectionate smile as opposed to a rictus grin.

So it wasn’t too surprising when clips emerged of Rice reacting to West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League with geniune anguish.

The Arsenal midfielder was waiting by the tunnel at Crystal Palace, listening to the stadium announcer read out the final day results from elsewhere.

Hearing that Tottenham had beaten Everton to send the Hammers down, Rice turned away and looked visibly hurt at his former club’s demise.

WATCH: Declan Rice gutted to hear that West Ham have been relegated. pic.twitter.com/2gYLL8yrQJ — Central (@WestHam_Central) May 24, 2026

As this is 2026, there was an instant checking under the sauce of Rice’s actions online and accusations of performatism.

It’s true that the England midfielder does have a penchant for the whereabouts of the camera; his ‘It’s Not Over’ declaration at the Etihad in April was particularly knowing in this regard.

But, ultimately, Rice is emotionally open in a way that’s always unsettling for British people. A genuinely nice guy, as opposed to the sullen and inwardly point-scoring Lampard.

West Ham gave Rice a second chance after his release by Chelsea as a young teenager, first blooded by Slaven Bilic and nurtured under David Moyes.

As an away fan, you’d go to Old Trafford or Anfield and watch him dominate the midfield, unquestionably the best player on the pitch.

And how many West Ham captains can say they lifted major silverware? Just Bobby Moore, Billy Bonds and Rice.

He’ll play in a Champions League final this week and the World Cup later this summer as West Ham fans start working out the quickest route to Wrexham.

His reaction yesterday was akin to hearing the parent of a former partner has died, genuine grief that can be felt seperately to his current circumstances.

That said, if Declan does get tired of carrying Arsenal’s midfield then we’ll gladly have him back.

By Michael Lee

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