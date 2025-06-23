English stars from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are in need of a transfer and a fresh start this summer.

While some have blossomed, others are stuck in a rut, collecting minutes off the bench or drifting into obscurity.

From high-profile transfers that never worked to careers sidetracked by injuries, a few big names could do with a new beginning.

Here are seven players from England’s Euro 2020 squad who need to hit reset before it’s too late.

Kalvin Phillips

No one from England’s Euro 2020 squad screams fresh start louder than Phillips.

Once a key man under Gareth Southgate, he has completely lost his way since leaving Leeds. The £45 million move to Man City in 2022 never made sense. It’s been downhill ever since.

Loan spells at West Ham and, most recently, Ipswich Town didn’t turn things around. At 29, he’s at serious risk of fading out altogether.

Injuries haven’t helped. But more than anything, he’s struggled to fit into systems that don’t suit him.

Phillips needs a move to a mid-table club where he plays every week, rediscovers his rhythm, and leads again.

The only persistent link is a return to Elland Road. Daniel Farke’s system could suit him, especially if he returns to the Southgate-style No.8 role.

The stumbling block is his £150,000-a-week contract and Man City’s desire for a commitment to buy.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell should be in his prime. Instead, he isn’t even second fiddle to the most hated left-back in England.

Enzo Maresca made it clear he doesn’t feature in his plans, which doesn’t seem entirely fair.

Injuries have wrecked his rhythm and cost him his place for both club and country, resulting in a loan move to Crystal Palace.

He was handed just two opportunities to start for the Eagles, turning in good performances and scoring on the final day against Wolves.

When fit, he still offers energy, experience, and real attacking quality. But “when fit” has become the problem.

There’s no indication that Palace will want to take him permanently.

A move from Stamford Bridge to somewhere slower-paced, with less physical demand, might finally let him reset and stay healthy.

Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale didn’t become a bad goalkeeper overnight, but he fell out of favour at Arsenal and hasn’t fully recovered.

After losing his spot under Mikel Arteta, he moved to Southampton in January and quietly had a brilliant second half of the season.

He looked sharp, composed, and well above Championship level. He’s flourished under bombardment, which may suit a newly-promoted team.

There are whispers he’s happy with the Saints, but we can’t see him settling for second-tier football.

Leeds desperately need to improve on Illan Meslier and recently missed out on Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Whites are targeting proven PL experience this summer, and Ramsdale is a goalkeeper with 177 top-flight starts.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling was once England’s go-to winger. Now he’s not even a fringe player at Chelsea, deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca.

“I spoke with Raheem … I said that he is going to struggle to get minutes with us.”

A loan move to Arsenal resulted in just seven starts and failed to reignite his career. The pace and sharpness that once made him deadly seem to have faded.

Still, even though Chelsea’s young front line has left him behind, the 30-year-old has plenty to offer.

Sterling needs to get back to being a regular starter, which means finding a home where his experience is valued and again brings the promoted clubs into focus.

If he wants to stay relevant for England or just enjoy his football again, he needs to move on without too much ambition.

Jack Grealish

When you cost £100 million, you don’t expect to be a bit-part player. But that’s where Grealish finds himself at Manchester City.

He started just seven Premier League games last season and has made 40 appearances across the past two campaigns. In total, he’s played a little over 1,700 minutes.

That’s a steep decline for someone who once lit up Villa Park and started in a major final for England. The talent hasn’t vanished, but the rhythm and confidence have.

Now 29, Grealish needs more than cameos off the bench. He needs a manager who’ll start him every week, not just trust him in dead rubbers or domestic cups.

A fresh start might be the only way to make him relevant again for club and country.

Touted destinations include Borussia Dortmund, Everton, Napoli and even Newcastle.

QUIZ: Can you name every £100million+ signing in football history?

Jadon Sancho

Sancho got a sort of fresh start at Chelsea last summer, yet he’s on the lookout for another new club.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions but was in and out of the XI, and rarely looked like the player who lit up Dortmund.

His time at Man Utd knocked his confidence, and Chelsea haven’t managed to reignite it.

Utd are building a proud tradition of destroying players, and there’s reason to believe Sancho’s close control, awareness, and one-v-one ability is still there.

The Premier League is a relentless level, and it demands you hit the ground running. For that reason, Sancho may be better off looking abroad.

A loan move looks most likely after Napoli reportedly decided Sancho is too expensive, while it isn’t out of the question that the Red Devils are forced to hold on to him.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford’s loan to Aston Villa might not have solved everything, but it reminded people what he can do.

He chipped in with two goals and four assists in 14 appearances, offering pace, power, and intelligent runs.

The swagger wasn’t fully back, but the disinterested demeanour seen at Old Trafford had disappeared.

Newcastle are the latest rumoured suitors, but it remains to be seen if that’s a viable destination.

Alexander Isak is the kingpin, Anthony Gordon is liked, and Rashford himself needs to settle on what type of player he is these days.

At 27, he shouldn’t be a tactical puzzle. He needs a manager who knows exactly how to use him and the platform to get 30+ starts in a season.

