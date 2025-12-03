Erling Haaland has now scored 100 Premier League goals in record time and is rapidly closing down Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.

The Norwegian forward only needed 111 games to reach 100 goals, making him the fastest player to reach that tally in England.

Prior to Haaland breaking the record, it was held by Shearer, who scored his 100th Premier League goal in his 124th game.

In Europe’s top five leagues, only Cristiano Ronaldo managed to reach 100 goals in fewer games than it took Haaland in the Premier League. For context, CR7 only needed 92 games to reach 100 goals in La Liga.

However, for the purposes of this article, we’re strictly speaking about the Premier League.

In terms of the all-time scoring record, Shearer still holds that accolade with 260 goals in 441 appearances.

Throughout his career in the Premier League, he averaged a goal every 146.9 minutes, which is an amazing record over a 14-year span.

As of writing, Haaland has scored 100 goals in 111 matches, having averaged a strike every 92.9 minutes.

Based on those numbers alone, it’s clear to see that Haaland is projected to smash Shearer’s record and in considerably fewer matches.

Indeed, if Haaland makes 441 Premier League appearances like Shearer did, he’d be expected to score 411 goals based on his current goals per minute ratio.

So, this begs the question: when is Haaland likely to become the record scorer in the league?

If the 25-year-old continues to score at his current rate, he’ll only need another 166 matches to score the remaining 160 goals that he needs to tie level with Shearer.

Assuming that Haaland plays an average of 32 league matches per season, that means that he’ll match Shearer’s record around halfway through the 2030-31 season.

Given that the striker is under contract with Man City until the summer of 2034, it seems almost guaranteed that he’ll have broken Shearer’s record by then.

Amazingly, if he continues to score at his current rate, he’d be projected to reach 365 Premier League goals by the time his current contract expires in 2034 (assuming he plays 32 matches per season on average).

Of course, one bad injury or a move abroad would totally scupper this projection and Harry Kane could still return to the Premier League and break the record for himself.

Regardless of that, as of writing in December 2025, it seems almost inevitable that Haaland will eventually break the record.

Even Shearer himself has been in awe of the Man City centre-forward since he joined the Premier League.

“Haaland is the perfect centre-forward,” Shearer told Betfair.

“His record is phenomenal, and appetite to score is fantastic. I love it. He’s quick, strong, agile, he reacts quicker than most around the six-yard box, which is impressive, and his ability to put the ball in the back of the net is magnificent.

“If you’re building a footballer or centre-forward, you wouldn’t look too far away from Haaland being the perfect one.

“Haaland could definitely break my Premier League goal record. There’s no doubt that, if he does another seven or eight years, maybe even less, then he’ll have a brilliant chance of breaking it.

“There are so many ifs and buts, but absolutely, if Haaland was to stay in the Premier League another six or seven years, then he’s definitely someone who could, and probably will break my record.”

