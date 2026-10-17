Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak celebrate goals on matchday seven

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 non-penalty goals in Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Ipswich.

The Norwegian goalbot, one of City’s cheat codes, scored twice in the win over the Tractor Boys to help City retain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

Haaland thought he had his 29th career hat-trick but his third goal was eventually ruled out due to an offside in the build up.

It was a sore end to a record-breaking afternoon for Haaland, the striker limping off at the final whistle after kicking the bottom of an Ipswich boot in the dying seconds.

Prior to that, with his second goal, Haaland reached 100 goals without stat-padding penalties faster than anyone else in Premier League history.

The 26-year-old hit the century during his 139th appearance which now total 11,657 minutes.

That puts Haaland level with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba on 100 non-penalty goals, the 29th-highest total in Premier League history.

Alan Shearer has the highest total of non-penalty goals with 205. The ex-Newcastle, Blackburn and Southampton striker scored 55 more from the spot to claim the Premier League goalscoring record.

But no player has a better minutes per non-penalty goal record than Haaland.

The City star has scored a non-penalty goal every 117 minutes during his Premier League career.

Shearer’s rate for scoring non-penalty goals puts him all the way down in 36th in the list, with one every 186 minutes.

The top 10 now features another ex-Newcastle striker – but one remembered rather less fondly on Tyneside.

With the winner for Liverpool at Brentford, Alexander Isak joins the top 10 with a non-penalty goal every 152 minutes, edging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into 11th for now.

Here are the top 10 strikers based on minutes per non-penalty goal in the Premier League…

1) Erling Haaland (Man City) – 117 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 120

Non-penalty goals: 100

2) Sergio Aguero (Man City) – 127 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 184

Non-penalty goals: 157

3) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) – 139 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 69

Non-penalty goals: 69

4) Thierry Henry (Arsenal) – 140 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 185

Non-penalty goals: 152

5) Hernan Crespo (Chelsea) – 141 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 20

Non-penalty goals: 20

6) Edin Dzeko (Man City) – 142 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 50

Non-penalty goals: 50

7) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 150 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 232

Non-penalty goals: 180

8) Javier Hernandez (Man Utd, West Ham) – 151 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 53

Non-penalty goals: 52

9) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool, Chelsea, Bolton, Man City) – 151 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 77

Non-penalty goals: 75

10) Alexander Isak (Newcastle) – 152 mins per non-penalty goal

Total goals: 62

Non-penalty goals: 76

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