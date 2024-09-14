7 great players that Erling Haaland has already outscored in the Premier League: Suarez, Cantona…

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has a quite frankly obscene scoring record in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old Norwegian is only just into his third season as the spearhead of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering juggernaut, and in that time he’s more than lived up to his reputation as one of the most fearsome goalscorers of his generation.

We’ve identified seven great Premier League players that have scored fewer goals than Haaland, who has reached 72 goals with his brace against Brentford.

Eric Cantona

King Eric is widely regarded as the greatest and most influential signing in Premier League history, having played a pivotal role in Manchester United turning their form around in the inaugural 1992-93 campaign.

He was the club’s talisman as they dominated throughout the 1990s, with a starring role in four title victories in five years – adding to the one he won with Leeds United in the old First Division.

In the Premier League era, Cantona scored 70 goals in 156 matches for Leeds and Manchester United. He arguably had much more to his all-round game than Haaland, but the fact that the modern-day City icon has already scored more goals in less than half the time is scary.

Duncan Ferguson

Centre-backs of the 1990s and early noughties used to quake in fear at the prospect of coming up against Big Dunc, one of the few Premier League figures that we’d (still) back to beat Haaland in an arm wrestle.

The physically imposing former Scotland international was particularly strong in the air, with headers surely counting for a large proportion of the 68 league goals he scored in 269 matches for Everton and Newcastle.

Anthony Martial

Yeah, yeah, we know. We’re stretching the definition of “great” here, particularly if you judge the unemployed Frenchman on his recent standards.

But Martial was signed for a big-money fee by Manchester United all the way back in 2015 and at the time he was widely regarded as one of the most promising young forwards in Europe. He scored a memorable goal against Liverpool on his debut and enjoyed some decent spells of form over the years, particularly with a career-best 17 league goals in 2019-20.

He scored 63 goals in 209 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. Haaland has nine more goals in 139 fewer games. That’s outrageous.

Danny Welbeck

The Carrington graduate isn’t exactly the most prolific goalscorer, having never managed double figures in a Premier League campaign.

Yet you’d think by sheer longevity he might be ahead, having made his Premier League debut for boyhood club Manchester United all the way back in 2008, when Haaland was eight years old.

Welbeck continues to demonstrate that he’s a classy and intelligent forward with a fine start to the 2024-25 campaign for Brighton, but his goalscoring return stands at 69 goals in 337 Premier League appearances in total.

Alexis Sanchez

Like Welbeck, Sanchez represented both Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League. The Chilean can’t quite boast the eternal Welbeck when it comes to durability and endurance, but he burned a lot brighter for a period.

The forward could genuinely be considered world-class during his peak years at Arsenal, a period in which he also inspired Chile to back-t0-back Copa America triumphs. He notched 60 goals in 122 Premier League games for the Gunners but only scored a further three during his inauspicious stint at Old Trafford.

Luis Suarez

If Sanchez was undoubtedly world-class for a period, Suarez undoubtedly was.

The Uruguayan’s prime at Anfield was a sight to behold, having come so close to inspiring Liverpool to the 2013-14 Premier League title with a crazy tally of 31 goals and 12 assists.

But he started out relatively slowly on Merseyside, meaning his tally stood at 69 Premier League goals in 110 games when he was sold to Barcelona for a club-record fee in the summer of 2014.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Another Golden Boot winner, it’s all to easy to forget now that Aubameyang was wildly prolific when he first arrived at the tail-end of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

He scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League games for the Gunners, which in terms of a goals-per-game ratio stands up there with the best of them – particularly impressive given that this was an Arsenal that were routinely languishing outside the top four at the time.

The Gabon international went on to add one further Premier League goal during his return at Chelsea. The less said about that, the better.