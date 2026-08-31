What will Everton's evolving side look like?

Everton are proving to be one of the busiest clubs at the tail end of the transfer window, but how will their team look coming out of it?

David Moyes’ side are working on as many as three first-team signings before the end of the window, while they have put their foot down over Harrison Armstrong’s future by denying his move to Nottingham Forest.

As Everton’s evolution continues, here’s how they are shaping up for the rest of the season at this rate.

GK: Jordan Pickford

There’s still a handful of people doubting Pickford’s credentials to be England’s #1 after all these years. You won’t find any of them at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A nailed-on starter, this is Pickford’s 10th season as an Everton player. If they go far in the cups, he could reach 400 appearances for the club by the end of it.

RB: Kenny Tete

If at first you don’t succeed…

Everton thought they had Tete in the bag last summer, only for him to freshly commit to Fulham.

Not to be deterred, the Toffees are now closing in on a deal for the Dutch full-back, addressing their long-standing need for a new right-back.

It should cost around £9m for Everton to sign the 30-year-old.

CB: James Tarkowski

Now 33, Tarkowski is still someone who barely misses a game for Everton. Since his 2022 move from Burnley, they’ve only had six Premier League games in which he hasn’t played some part.

With Michael Keane being the same age, Everton might have to futureproof their defence sooner rather than later, but they can still rely on Tarkowski for now.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite

Of course, Everton already have a long-term centre-back prospect in the shape of Branthwaite.

Now 24, the left-footer has long been linked with a big move, but remains at David Moyes’ disposal after signing a long-term renewal last summer.

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

“It was an easy decision,” Mykolenko recently said of his contract renewal at Everton. “We talked to the club maybe a year ago and I said I am happy to stay if they want me. There wasn’t a big problem for the club or me – we just signed and I was happy.”

Nice and easy.

CM: James Garner

Once Everton get the Tete deal over the line, it should mean Garner doesn’t have to worry about playing out of position at right-back much more.

He can do a job there, but it’s in midfield where he’s most valuable to Everton.

CM: Harrison Armstrong

Well, after all that fuss, they’d better make the most of him now.

The potential sale of Armstrong to Nottingham Forest for £40m had Evertonians up in arms. Seen as one of their biggest prospects, they couldn’t bear the thought of losing him at 19.

Any fears have been extinguished after Everton backed out of the deal. But now, Everton need to back up their belief that Armstrong is a £40m player by giving him the platform to fulfil his potential in their team.

RW: Brennan Johnson

With Armstrong retained, Everton have decided Iliman Ndiaye should be their sacrificial lamb to balance the books instead.

He’s off to Tottenham and his departure will leave a gap on the right wing for Everton to fill.

Given that it’s taken some time for Tyler Dibling to ignite his Everton career, summer signing Brennan Johnson should be able to make the role his own for the foreseeable.

AM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leaving Chelsea for Everton last summer gave Dewsbury-Hall the new lease of life he needed, with an eight-goal debut season on Merseyside ensuing.

Thriving in a more advanced midfield role, Dewsbury-Hall will hope to continue flourishing in royal blue.

LW: Jack Grealish

Guess who’s back…

It’s been the dream all summer for Everton and it’s finally coming true. Grealish was a joy to watch when he joined Everton on loan last season, finally looking like himself again.

Injury cruelly ended his loan spell, but the Blues have got their hands on him again.

Grealish should be able to nail down a starting spot on the left wing, where he’d have the edge over Tyrique George if fully fit.

CF: Richarlison

Guess who’s also back…

One of Everton’s favourite former firebrands up front is rejoining the club, with Richarlison heading in the opposite direction to Ndiaye.

Everton will still be hoping Thierno Barry can develop into a decent striker, but Richarlison is more the finished article and should become the more frequent starter.

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