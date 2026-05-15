Everton’s ridiculous value for money on Seamus Coleman £60k transfer

Seamus Coleman has announced he will finish his playing career at Everton this season, bringing an end to 17 years with the Toffees.

Coleman, who is 66th in the all-time top Premier League appearance list, joined Everton for just £60,000 from Sligo Rovers back in 2009 and even then, it was seen as a bargain price.

Now, it is unquestionably one of the shrewdest bits of business ever done in the Premier League and we’ve crunched the numbers to see just how well Everton did out of the deal.

Coleman has played 433 Premier League games at the time of writing, meaning Everton paid £138.57 per match played for the Irishman. Boil that down to minutes played and Everton had paid just £1.77 per minute of the 33,836 played by the Irishman.

In terms of goals and assists, Coleman has 28 goals for Everton at a rate of £2,142 per goal while his 29 assists cost Everton £2,069 each time.

Away from matches, he has been at the club for 6,335 days, making it £9.47 per day.

As to how Everton got the deal done, former Sligo Rovers boss Paul Cook revealed that they actually offered double than some of their rivals.

“There is no sense that we were underpaid for him,” Cook told the Liverpool Echo in 2013. “No regrets from us. We got a fair fee for a young League of Ireland player, with add-ons based on appearances and if he plays international football.

“The people kicking themselves will be the chief scouts of all the other clubs who looked at him and dithered. Or the clubs who spoke to us and offered little bits here and there, or tried to get him for £30,000.

“We got a good price for him and full credit to the lad for making the most of his opportunity.”

QUIZ: Can you name David Moyes’ 30 most-used players across his career?

Coleman is the longest serving player at one club with his 17 years and four months ahead of Lewis Dunk on 15 years and 10 months.

The Irishman is staying in Merseyside though having completed his UEFA B badges and will take up a coaching role.

“I want to thank the fans for their unbelievable support,” Coleman said. “You’ve helped me in more ways than you could imagine. I’ve always tried my best to put Everton Football Club first and you all mean the world to me. I live in the city – I see you all daily – and I’ve taken your love of the Football Club back into the dressing room to explain to the lads how much Everton means to the people.

“I also thank my managers, teammates and all the staff at Everton. They’ve seen me happy, sad, angry, emotional, but the greater cause has always been Everton Football Club. Thank you for making me a better captain and teammate. It’s an incredible football club with incredible people.

“Obviously, after such a big decision, I want to have some time over the summer to focus on what’s next for me and my family. My love for Everton is something you all know about – and I’ve got a huge love for Ireland as well.

“The Club have been unbelievable with me. They’ve offered me an opportunity to stay on at the Football Club. The manager and staff have been great, and I think with it being such an important decision over my future, I’m going to take a nice, long holiday and look back on what has been an amazing time as an Everton footballer.”

READ NEXT: The 9 Chelsea summer sales currently higher in the league than actual Chelsea

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the biggest Premier League signings from relegated clubs?