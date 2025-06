Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham all face difficult Premier League matches following games in the Champions League in 2025-26.

The Champions League group games are taking place on the following dates: 16-18 September, 30 September- 1 October, 21-22 October, 4-5 November, 25-26 November, 9-10 December, 20-21 January and 28 January.

Six English clubs will play in Europe’s elite competition for the first time, meaning more teams than ever before will be affected by the scheduling of Champions League matches.

Balancing out the demands of both competitions, especially during the winter months, can often make or break a club’s season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were all in the competition last season and have experience of juggling an eight-match league phase with domestic matches in England.

Europa League winners Spurs and Conference League winners Chelsea also have experience of the new European formats, but Newcastle will face these unique demands for the first time.

We’ve investigated and have created a full breakdown of the fixtures the Champions League six have after European dates in 2025-26.

Note: All fixtures are subject to change for television coverage.

Liverpool

20 September – Everton (H)

4 October – Chelsea (A)

25 October – Brentford (A)

8 November – Manchester City (A)

29 November – West Ham United (A)

13 December – Brighton (H)

24 January – Bournemouth (A)

31 January – Newcastle United (H)

Arsenal

20 September – Manchester City (H)

4 October – West Ham United (H)

25 October – Crystal Palace (H)

8 November – Sunderland (A)

29 November – Chelsea (A)

13 December – Wolves (H)

24 January – Manchester United (H)

31 January – Leeds United (A)

Manchester City

20 September – Arsenal (A)

4 October – Brentford (A)

25 October – Aston Villa (A)

8 November – Liverpool (H)

29 November – Leeds United (H)

13 December – Crystal Palace (A)

24 January – Wolves (H)

31 January – Tottenham (A)

Chelsea

20 September – Manchester United (A)

4 October – Liverpool (H)

25 October – Sunderland (H)

8 November – Wolves (H)

29 November – Arsenal (H)

13 December – Everton (H)

24 January – Crystal Palace (A)

31 January – West Ham United (H)

Newcastle United

20 September – Bournemouth (A)

4 October – Nottingham Forest (H)

25 October – Fulham (H)

8 November – Brentford (A)

29 November – Everton (A)

13 December – Sunderland (A)

24 January – Aston Villa (A)

31 January – Liverpool (A)

Tottenham

20 September – Brighton (A)

4 October – Leeds United (A)

25 October – Everton (A)

8 November – Manchester United (H)

29 November – Fulham (H)

13 December – Nottingham Forest (A)

24 January – Burnley (A)

31 January – Manchester City (H)

READ NEXT: Premier League transfers: Every confirmed signing, sale & released player in 2025-26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country to have produced a Premier League manager?