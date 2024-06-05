Every player released by 2024-25 Premier League clubs this summer

Some big names from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been released by their clubs at the end of the Premier League season.

The 2023-24 campaign may have just finished, but clubs are already making preparations for next year – starting with deciding which of their squad will be released this summer.

We’ve compiled a list of every player released by the 20 clubs who will compete in next season’s Premier League.

Arsenal

Kido Taylor-Hart

Reuell Walters

Ovie Ejeheri

Mohamed Elneny

Luis Brown

Omari Benjamin

Cedric Soares

Aston Villa

N/A

Bournemouth

Ben Greenwood

Brentford

Charlie Goode

Saman Ghoddos

Shandon Baptiste

Nathan Young-Coombes

Vincent Angelini

Charlie Farr

Angel Waruih

Byron Wilson

Erion Zabeli

Omaru King

Brandon Annous

Remy Bennison

Babu Ombok

Brighton



Adam Lallana

Chelsea

Thiago Silva

Crystal Palace

Jairo Riedewald

James Tomkins

Everton

Andre Gomes

Andy Lonergan

Lewis Warrington

Mackenzie Hunt

Katia Kouyate

Kyle John

Ed Jones

Dylan Graham

Sebastien Jensen

Danny Maher

Fulham

N/A

Ipswich Town

Dominic Ball

Panutche Camara

Nick Hayes

Kayden Jackson

Leicester City

N/A

Liverpool

Joel Matip

Thiago Alcantara

Luke Hewitson

Manchester City

N/A

Manchester United

Raphael Varane

Charlie McNeill

Anthony Martial

Newcastle United



Paul Dummett

Matt Ritchie

Loris Karius

Kell Watts

Jeff Hendrick

Amadou Diallo

Michael Ndiweni

Will Brown

Jude Smith

Jordan Hackett

Matthew Bondswell

Lucas De Bolle

Kyle Crossley

Dylan Stephenson

Shaun Mavididi

Rodrigo Vilca

Taylor Ross

Carter Milmore

Nottingham Forest

Wayne Hennessey

Cheikhou Kouyate

Felipe

Ateef Konate

Southampton

Stuart Armstrong

Jake Vokins

Dynel Simeu

Matt Carson

Luke Pearce

Tottenham

Han Willtoft King

West Ham United

N/A

Wolverhampton Wanderers

N/A