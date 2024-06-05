Every player released by 2024-25 Premier League clubs this summer
Some big names from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been released by their clubs at the end of the Premier League season.
The 2023-24 campaign may have just finished, but clubs are already making preparations for next year – starting with deciding which of their squad will be released this summer.
We’ve compiled a list of every player released by the 20 clubs who will compete in next season’s Premier League.
Arsenal
Kido Taylor-Hart
Reuell Walters
Ovie Ejeheri
Mohamed Elneny
Luis Brown
Omari Benjamin
Cedric Soares
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?
Aston Villa
N/A
Bournemouth
Ben Greenwood
Brentford
Charlie Goode
Saman Ghoddos
Shandon Baptiste
Nathan Young-Coombes
Vincent Angelini
Charlie Farr
Angel Waruih
Byron Wilson
Erion Zabeli
Omaru King
Brandon Annous
Remy Bennison
Babu Ombok
Brighton
Adam Lallana
READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League team by their number of top-four finishes
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s longest-serving player?
Chelsea
Thiago Silva
Crystal Palace
Jairo Riedewald
James Tomkins
Everton
Andre Gomes
Andy Lonergan
Lewis Warrington
Mackenzie Hunt
Katia Kouyate
Kyle John
Ed Jones
Dylan Graham
Sebastien Jensen
Danny Maher
Fulham
N/A
Ipswich Town
Dominic Ball
Panutche Camara
Nick Hayes
Kayden Jackson
Leicester City
N/A
Liverpool
Joel Matip
Thiago Alcantara
Luke Hewitson
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Spaniard to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?
Manchester City
N/A
Manchester United
Raphael Varane
Charlie McNeill
Anthony Martial
Newcastle United
Paul Dummett
Matt Ritchie
Loris Karius
Kell Watts
Jeff Hendrick
Amadou Diallo
Michael Ndiweni
Will Brown
Jude Smith
Jordan Hackett
Matthew Bondswell
Lucas De Bolle
Kyle Crossley
Dylan Stephenson
Shaun Mavididi
Rodrigo Vilca
Taylor Ross
Carter Milmore
Nottingham Forest
Wayne Hennessey
Cheikhou Kouyate
Felipe
Ateef Konate
Southampton
Stuart Armstrong
Jake Vokins
Dynel Simeu
Matt Carson
Luke Pearce
Tottenham
Han Willtoft King
West Ham United
N/A
Wolverhampton Wanderers
N/A