logo
logo
league icon Premier League
All of this lot are leaving their clubs this summer.

Every player released by 2024-25 Premier League clubs this summer

Michael Lee

Some big names from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been released by their clubs at the end of the Premier League season.

The 2023-24 campaign may have just finished, but clubs are already making preparations for next year – starting with deciding which of their squad will be released this summer.

We’ve compiled a list of every player released by the 20 clubs who will compete in next season’s Premier League.

Arsenal

Kido Taylor-Hart
Reuell Walters
Ovie Ejeheri
Mohamed Elneny
Luis Brown
Omari Benjamin
Cedric Soares

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into title contenders.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?

Aston Villa

N/A

Bournemouth

Ben Greenwood

Brentford

Charlie Goode
Saman Ghoddos
Shandon Baptiste
Nathan Young-Coombes
Vincent Angelini
Charlie Farr
Angel Waruih
Byron Wilson
Erion Zabeli
Omaru King
Brandon Annous
Remy Bennison
Babu Ombok

Brighton

Adam Lallana

READ NEXT: Ranking every Premier League team by their number of top-four finishes

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League club’s longest-serving player?

Chelsea

Thiago Silva

Crystal Palace

Jairo Riedewald
James Tomkins

Everton

Andre Gomes
Andy Lonergan
Lewis Warrington
Mackenzie Hunt
Katia Kouyate
Kyle John
Ed Jones
Dylan Graham
Sebastien Jensen
Danny Maher

Fulham

N/A

Ipswich Town

Dominic Ball
Panutche Camara
Nick Hayes
Kayden Jackson

Leicester City

N/A

Liverpool

Joel Matip
Thiago Alcantara
Luke Hewitson

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday December 4, 2021.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Spaniard to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Manchester City

N/A

Manchester United

Raphael Varane
Charlie McNeill
Anthony Martial

Newcastle United

Paul Dummett
Matt Ritchie
Loris Karius
Kell Watts
Jeff Hendrick
Amadou Diallo
Michael Ndiweni
Will Brown
Jude Smith
Jordan Hackett
Matthew Bondswell
Lucas De Bolle
Kyle Crossley
Dylan Stephenson
Shaun Mavididi
Rodrigo Vilca
Taylor Ross
Carter Milmore

Nottingham Forest

Wayne Hennessey
Cheikhou Kouyate
Felipe
Ateef Konate

Southampton

Stuart Armstrong
Jake Vokins
Dynel Simeu
Matt Carson
Luke Pearce

Tottenham

Han Willtoft King

West Ham United

N/A

Wolverhampton Wanderers

N/A

Premier League