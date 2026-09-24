Some seriously high ratings in here.

The latest edition of EA FC is almost out, which gives us all a chance to look at the ratings of the players of our favourite clubs and get overly upset.

It’s that time of the year again when certain sections of the internet get annoyed about imaginary numbers.

This is the fourth edition of the massively popular game since they ditched the FIFA branding and as usual, fans (and even some players) are not happy with some of the rankings.

Arsenal – Gabriel (89)

It says a lot about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal that their top four players are all defensively minded. Declan Rice, David Raya and William Saliba are all rated 88 but it is Gabriel who tops the list on 89.

Bukayo Saka, who was joint top with Gabriel last year, has dropped to an 87.

Aston Villa – Boubacar Kamara (84)

Emiliano Martinez was the top-rated Villa player until his departure to Chelsea while replacement Zito Sukua is only rated at 76.

That means Boubacar Kamara is the highest-rated player in the squad on 84.

Bournemouth – Alex Scott (81)

Bournemouth were insistent that they would be keeping Alex Scott this summer and his importance can be shown in the EA FC ratings.

At 81, he is the best-rated player in Bournemouth’s ranks while Eli Junior Kroupi has risen to 80 after his impressive debut season in the league.

Brentford – Igor Thiago (82)

After his 22 league goals last season, Igor Thiago has risen to the top of the Brentford rankings with a rating of 82.

Behind him, Amadou Sangare is on 81 as is long throw specialist Michael Kayode.

Brighton – Bart Verbruggen, Luka Vuskovic and Kaoru Mitoma (81)

Brighton’s best-rated players Verbruggen, Vuskovic and Mitoma are rated 81 but the team is clearly performing at a much higher level than that in real life.

Chelsea – Moises Caicedo (86)

Enzo Fernandez’s departure to Manchester City means Moises Caicedo is the outright top-rated player at Chelsea on 86.

Cole Palmer is second on 85 while Reece James and Morgan Rogers are both 84.

Coventry City – Carl Rushworth and Matt Grimes (76)

Rushworth was Coventry’s best player last season which is why they spent good money to make him a permanent signing this summer.

According to EA, he and Grimes are the best-rated players at 76.

Crystal Palace – Dean Henderson and Adam Wharton (82)

Palace have two players rated at 82; Henderson and Wharton. With Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta close behind on 81.

Everton – Jordan Pickford (85)

Jordan Pickford is by far the top-rated player for the Toffees with his 85 three spots better than James Garner’s 82.

Everton only have four players 80 or higher.

Fulham – Antonee Robinson and Alex Iwobi (80)

Fulham’s flirtation with relegation so far this season can be demonstrated by the lack of star players they have.

Just two of the Fulham squad are rated 80 while the rest of the players are in the 70s or below.

Hull City – Konstantinos Tzolakis (79)

Hull’s Konstantinos Tzolakis is the highest-rated player at any of the promoted sides before a drop of one spot down to Hidemasa Morita.

Ipswich Town – Daizen Maeda, Sasa Lukic and Julio Enciso (78)

Ipswich spent a fortune in the summer in their attempt to stay in the Premier League and according to EA, the best players they got for their money are Maeda, Lukic and Enciso, all rated at 78.

Jaden Philogene at 76 is the highest-rated player who was at the club last season.

Leeds United – Harry Wilson (81)

Leeds’ summer signing Wilson goes in straight at number one for the Yorkshire club.

His rating of 81 is one better than Anton Stach and Ethan Ampadu. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 79 does seem low though.

Liverpool – Virgil Van Dijk (88)

Even at 35, Van Dijk remains top dog at Liverpool with a rating of 88.

Alisson is second on 87 while Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz are 86-rated.

Manchester City – Erling Haaland (91)

Erling Haaland is one of two male 91-rated players in the game alongside Kylian Mbappe but City have plenty of high-rated stars.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is at 89, the second-highest keeper behind Thibaut Courtois, while Ruben Dias is 87.

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes (89)

There’s Bruno Fernandes and then the rest of Manchester United for the Portuguese playmaker has a gap of four between himself and his teammates.

Fernandes, after setting a Premier League record for assists in a season, is 89 rated while Youri Tielemans is second on 85.

Newcastle United – Lewis Hall (83)

The departure of Newcastle’s superstars in the summer means the highest rating for the Magpies is relatively low at 83.

That belongs to Lewis Hall who is two spots above his defensive teammate Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman.

The best attack-minded player is Harvey Barnes on 80.

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White (83)

Gibbs-White is unsurprisingly Forest’s best-rated player on 83 but centre-back Murillo is close behind on 82.

Matz Sels, Ousmane Diomande and Chris Wood are all tied for third on 81.

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka (85)

As he was last season, Xhaka is the standout star for Sunderland on 85.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs is the club’s next best-rated player on 81.

Tottenham Hotspur – Sandro Tonali (85)

Sandro Tonali has arrived as Spurs’ highest-rated player on 85, although his performances in real life do not yet represent that.

World Cup winner Pedro Porro is second on 83 while James Maddison, Omar Marmoush and Marcos Senesi are on 82.

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