Every Premier League club’s predicted starting XI for the opening weekend
The Premier League is back this weekend and that means no more messing about – it’s time to get your FPL squad finalised ahead of the new season.
Got some selection headaches? Need a helping hand? You’re not the only one, as we scramble to complete our selection before Friday evening’s deadline.
We’ve gathered together the lineups we think all 20 sides will set up with this weekend.
Arsenal (vs. Coventry)
GK: David Raya
RB: Ben White
CB: Cristhian Mosquera
CB: Gabriel Magalhaes
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
CM: Martin Odegaard
RW: Bukayo Saka
LW: Christos Tzolis
ST: Kai Havertz
Aston Villa (vs. Brighton)
GK: Marco Bizot
RB: Matty Cash
CB: Victor Lindelof
CB: Pau Torres
LB: Ian Maatsen
CM: Boubacar Kamara
CM: Ross Barkley
RW: John McGinn
AM: Emiliano Buendia
LW: Alejandro Garnacho
ST: Tammy Abraham
Bournemouth (vs. Man City)
GK: Djorde Petrovic
RB: Juanlu Sanchez
CB: James Hill
CB: Antonio Silva
LB: Adrien Truffert
CM: Alex Scott
CM: Tyler Adams
RW: Rayan
AM: Justin Kluivert
LW: Marcus Tavernier
ST: Evanilson
Brentford (vs. Tottenham)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
RB: Michael Kayode
CB: Kristoffer Ajer
CB: Nathan Collins
LB: Keane Lewis-Potter
CM: Mamadou Sangare
CM: Vitaly Janelt
RW: Dango Ouattara
AM: Mathias Jensen
LW: Kevin Schade
ST: Igor Thiago
Brighton (vs. Aston Villa)
GK: Bart Verbruggen
RB: Mats Wieffer
CB: Luka Vuskovic
CB: Olivier Boscagli
LB: Ferdi Kadioglu
CM: Yasin Ayari
CM: Pascal Gross
RW: Diego Gomez
AM: Jack Hinshelwood
LW: Maxim De Cuyper
ST: Georginio Rutter
Chelsea (vs. Fulham)
GK: Robert Sanchez
CB: Reece James
CB: Maxence Lacroix
CB: Levi Colwill
RWB: Pedro Neto
CM: Moises Caicedo
CM: Romeo Lavia
LWB: Marco Palestra
AM: Cole Palmer
AM: Morgan Rogers
ST: Joao Pedro
Coventry City (vs. Arsenal)
GK: Carl Rushworth
RB: Milan van Ewijk
CB: Bobby Thomas
CB: Aurele Amenda
LB: Jay DaSilva
CM: Matt Grimes
CM: Caleb Yirenkyi
RW: Loum Tchaouna
AM: Jack Rudoni
LW: Ephron Mason-Clark
CF: Haji Wright
Crystal Palace (vs. Everton)
GK: Dean Henderson
CB: Jaydee Canvot
CB: Chris Richards
CB: Chadi Riad
RWB: Oscar Mingueza
CM: Daichi Kamada
CM: Adam Wharton
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
AM: Ismaila Sarr
AM: Dwight McNeil
ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen
Everton (vs. Crystal Palace)
GK: Jordan Pickford
RB: Jake O’Brien
CB: James Tarkowski
CB: Jarrad Branthwaite
LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko
CM: Hayden Hackney
CM: Harrison Armstrong
RW: Merlin Rohl
AM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
LW: Iliman Ndiaye
ST: Thierno Barry
Fulham (vs. Chelsea)
GK: Bernd Leno
RB: Timothy Castagne
CB: Jorge Cuenca
CB: Calvin Bassey
LB: Antonee Robinson
CM: Sander Berge
CM: Alex Iwobi
RW: Oscar Bobb
AM: Emile Smith Rowe
LW: Cesar Palacios
ST: Gonzalo Garcia
Hull City (vs. Man Utd)
GK: Konstantinos Tzolakis
RB: Lewis Coyle
CB: John Egan
CB: Nobel Mendy
LB: Ryan Giles
CM: Matt Crooks
CM: Regan Slater
CM: Jens Hjerto-Dahl
RW: Mohamed Belloumi
LW: Liam Millar
ST: Oli McBurnie
Ipswich Town (vs. Sunderland)
GK: Kjell Scherpen
RB: Darnell Furlong
CB: Issa Diop
CB: Jacob Greaves
LB: Leif Davis
CM: Florentino Luis
CM: Sasa Lukic~
RW: Abdul Fatawu
AM: Marcelino Nunez
LW: Daizen Maeda
ST: Emersonn
Leeds United (vs. Nottm Forest)
GK: James Trafford
CB: Joe Rodon
CB: Jaka Bijol
CB: Tarik Muharemovic
RWB: Jayden Bogle
CM: Ethan Ampadu
CM: Anton Stach
LWB: James Justin
AM: Harry Wilson
AM: Brenden Aaronson
ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Liverpool (vs. Newcastle)
GK: Alisson Becker
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
CB: Ronald Araujo
CB: Virgil van Dijk
LB: Milos Kerkez
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
RW: Rio Ngumoha
AM: Florian Wirtz
LW: Cody Gakpo
ST: Alexander Isak
Manchester City (vs. Bournemouth)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
RB: Abdukodir Khusanov
CB: Ruben Dias
CB: Josko Gvardiol
LB: Nico O’Reilly
CM: Elliot Anderson
CM: Mateo Kovacic
RW: Antoine Semenyo
AM: Rayan Cherki
LW: Phil Foden
ST: Erling Haaland
Manchester United (vs. Hull)
GK: Senne Lammens
RB: Diogo Dalot
CB: Harry Maguire
CB: Ayden Heaven
LB: Luke Shaw
CM: Youri Tielemans
CM: Andrey Santos
RW: Amad Diallo
AM: Bruno Fernandes
LW: Matheus Cunha
ST: Bryan Mbeumo
Newcastle United (vs. Liverpool)
GK: Lukas Hornicek
RB: Amar Dedic
CB: Malick Thiaw
CB: Sven Botman
LB: Lewis Hall
CM: Jacob Ramsey
CM: Aladji Bamba
RW: Anthony Elanga
AM: Yoane Wissa
LW: Bazoumana Toure
CF: William Osula
Nottingham Forest (vs. Leeds)
GK: Matz Sels
CB: Ousmane Diomande
CB: Nikola Milenkovic
CB: Murillo
RWB: Ola Aina
CM: Xaver Schlager
CM: Ibrahim Sangare
LWB: Neco Williams
AM: Dan Ndoye
AM: Morgan Gibbs-White
ST: Igor Jesus
Sunderland (vs. Ipswich)
GK: Robin Roefs
RB: Trai Hume
CB: Dan Ballard
CB: Luke O’Nien
LB: Reinildo
CM: Noah Sadiki
CM: Granit Xhaka
RW: Nilson Angulo
AM: Enzo Le Fee
LW: Chemsdine Talbi
ST: Brian Brobbey
Tottenham Hotspur (vs. Brentford)
GK: Antonin Kinsky
RB: Archie Gray
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
CB: Marcos Senesi
LB: Andy Robertson
CM: Sandro Tonali
CM: Mateus Fernandes
RW: Mikey Moore
AM: Conor Gallagher
LW: Mathys Tel
ST: Richarlison
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