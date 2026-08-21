The Premier League is back this weekend and that means no more messing about – it’s time to get your FPL squad finalised ahead of the new season.

Got some selection headaches? Need a helping hand? You’re not the only one, as we scramble to complete our selection before Friday evening’s deadline.

We’ve gathered together the lineups we think all 20 sides will set up with this weekend.

Arsenal (vs. Coventry)

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White

CB: Cristhian Mosquera

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

CM: Martin Odegaard

RW: Bukayo Saka

LW: Christos Tzolis

ST: Kai Havertz

Aston Villa (vs. Brighton)

GK: Marco Bizot

RB: Matty Cash

CB: Victor Lindelof

CB: Pau Torres

LB: Ian Maatsen

CM: Boubacar Kamara

CM: Ross Barkley

RW: John McGinn

AM: Emiliano Buendia

LW: Alejandro Garnacho

ST: Tammy Abraham

Bournemouth (vs. Man City)

GK: Djorde Petrovic

RB: Juanlu Sanchez

CB: James Hill

CB: Antonio Silva

LB: Adrien Truffert

CM: Alex Scott

CM: Tyler Adams

RW: Rayan

AM: Justin Kluivert

LW: Marcus Tavernier

ST: Evanilson

Brentford (vs. Tottenham)

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher

RB: Michael Kayode

CB: Kristoffer Ajer

CB: Nathan Collins

LB: Keane Lewis-Potter

CM: Mamadou Sangare

CM: Vitaly Janelt

RW: Dango Ouattara

AM: Mathias Jensen

LW: Kevin Schade

ST: Igor Thiago

Brighton (vs. Aston Villa)

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Mats Wieffer

CB: Luka Vuskovic

CB: Olivier Boscagli

LB: Ferdi Kadioglu

CM: Yasin Ayari

CM: Pascal Gross

RW: Diego Gomez

AM: Jack Hinshelwood

LW: Maxim De Cuyper

ST: Georginio Rutter

Chelsea (vs. Fulham)

GK: Robert Sanchez

CB: Reece James

CB: Maxence Lacroix

CB: Levi Colwill

RWB: Pedro Neto

CM: Moises Caicedo

CM: Romeo Lavia

LWB: Marco Palestra

AM: Cole Palmer

AM: Morgan Rogers

ST: Joao Pedro

Coventry City (vs. Arsenal)

GK: Carl Rushworth

RB: Milan van Ewijk

CB: Bobby Thomas

CB: Aurele Amenda

LB: Jay DaSilva

CM: Matt Grimes

CM: Caleb Yirenkyi

RW: Loum Tchaouna

AM: Jack Rudoni

LW: Ephron Mason-Clark

CF: Haji Wright

Crystal Palace (vs. Everton)

GK: Dean Henderson

CB: Jaydee Canvot

CB: Chris Richards

CB: Chadi Riad

RWB: Oscar Mingueza

CM: Daichi Kamada

CM: Adam Wharton

LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

AM: Ismaila Sarr

AM: Dwight McNeil

ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen

Everton (vs. Crystal Palace)

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Jake O’Brien

CB: James Tarkowski

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko

CM: Hayden Hackney

CM: Harrison Armstrong

RW: Merlin Rohl

AM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

LW: Iliman Ndiaye

ST: Thierno Barry

Fulham (vs. Chelsea)

GK: Bernd Leno

RB: Timothy Castagne

CB: Jorge Cuenca

CB: Calvin Bassey

LB: Antonee Robinson

CM: Sander Berge

CM: Alex Iwobi

RW: Oscar Bobb

AM: Emile Smith Rowe

LW: Cesar Palacios

ST: Gonzalo Garcia

Hull City (vs. Man Utd)

GK: Konstantinos Tzolakis

RB: Lewis Coyle

CB: John Egan

CB: Nobel Mendy

LB: Ryan Giles

CM: Matt Crooks

CM: Regan Slater

CM: Jens Hjerto-Dahl

RW: Mohamed Belloumi

LW: Liam Millar

ST: Oli McBurnie

Ipswich Town (vs. Sunderland)

GK: Kjell Scherpen

RB: Darnell Furlong

CB: Issa Diop

CB: Jacob Greaves

LB: Leif Davis

CM: Florentino Luis

CM: Sasa Lukic~

RW: Abdul Fatawu

AM: Marcelino Nunez

LW: Daizen Maeda

ST: Emersonn

Leeds United (vs. Nottm Forest)

GK: James Trafford

CB: Joe Rodon

CB: Jaka Bijol

CB: Tarik Muharemovic

RWB: Jayden Bogle

CM: Ethan Ampadu

CM: Anton Stach

LWB: James Justin

AM: Harry Wilson

AM: Brenden Aaronson

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool (vs. Newcastle)

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

CB: Ronald Araujo

CB: Virgil van Dijk

LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

RW: Rio Ngumoha

AM: Florian Wirtz

LW: Cody Gakpo

ST: Alexander Isak

Manchester City (vs. Bournemouth)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Abdukodir Khusanov

CB: Ruben Dias

CB: Josko Gvardiol

LB: Nico O’Reilly

CM: Elliot Anderson

CM: Mateo Kovacic

RW: Antoine Semenyo

AM: Rayan Cherki

LW: Phil Foden

ST: Erling Haaland

Manchester United (vs. Hull)

GK: Senne Lammens

RB: Diogo Dalot

CB: Harry Maguire

CB: Ayden Heaven

LB: Luke Shaw

CM: Youri Tielemans

CM: Andrey Santos

RW: Amad Diallo

AM: Bruno Fernandes

LW: Matheus Cunha

ST: Bryan Mbeumo

Newcastle United (vs. Liverpool)

GK: Lukas Hornicek

RB: Amar Dedic

CB: Malick Thiaw

CB: Sven Botman

LB: Lewis Hall

CM: Jacob Ramsey

CM: Aladji Bamba

RW: Anthony Elanga

AM: Yoane Wissa

LW: Bazoumana Toure

CF: William Osula

Nottingham Forest (vs. Leeds)

GK: Matz Sels

CB: Ousmane Diomande

CB: Nikola Milenkovic

CB: Murillo

RWB: Ola Aina

CM: Xaver Schlager

CM: Ibrahim Sangare

LWB: Neco Williams

AM: Dan Ndoye

AM: Morgan Gibbs-White

ST: Igor Jesus

Sunderland (vs. Ipswich)

GK: Robin Roefs

RB: Trai Hume

CB: Dan Ballard

CB: Luke O’Nien

LB: Reinildo

CM: Noah Sadiki

CM: Granit Xhaka

RW: Nilson Angulo

AM: Enzo Le Fee

LW: Chemsdine Talbi

ST: Brian Brobbey

Tottenham Hotspur (vs. Brentford)

GK: Antonin Kinsky

RB: Archie Gray

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

CB: Marcos Senesi

LB: Andy Robertson

CM: Sandro Tonali

CM: Mateus Fernandes

RW: Mikey Moore

AM: Conor Gallagher

LW: Mathys Tel

ST: Richarlison

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