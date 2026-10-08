After three long weeks, Premier League football returns this weekend with a full complement of fixtures to enjoy.

From the battle of who’s worse between Manchester United and Spurs and a mouthwatering clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, there is plenty to get your teeth into.

Here are the predicted XIs for all 20 teams this weekend.

Arsenal v Leeds

Arsenal

Arsenal’s defence has taken a battering with Ben White, Christian Mosquera, Eric Konsa and William Saliba all doubtful.

If Konsa fails to recover from his injury he picked up with England then Piero Hincapie may step in to fill in alongside Gabriel.

In midfield, Declan Rice has had two weeks with his feet up so will likely start alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly. Bruno Guimaraes featured in three Brazil games, two in Australia and one in India, so could start from the bench.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka look likely to start while Christos Tzolis’ injury with Greece could see Noni Madueke on the left wing.

Kai Havertz picked up an injury on international duty so Viktor Gyokeres will likely start fresh from his four goals in four games for Sweden.

Predicted XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Odegaard, Madueke, Gyokeres

Leeds

Leeds have far fewer injury concerns with only four players unavailable.

Joe Rodon and Mateo Joseph remain out with long-term injuries while Leeds are waiting to see if Harry Wilson will be fit to play.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya was injured on international duty and looks set to be out.

Predicted XI: Trafford, Bogle, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Gudmundsson, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Aston Villa v Brentford

Aston Villa

There would have been concern when Zion Suzuki suffered a rib injury for Japan but he returned to the action for his country’s next two games so he will start.

Elsewhere, Villa were spared any major injuries during the international break but do still have seven players doubtful or out.

Matty Cash could return at right back.

Predicted XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri, Gomes, Kamara, McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia, Jackson

Brentford

Brentford also have seven doubts, most notably Mikkel Damsgaard who picked up an ankle injury during the break.

In his place should be Mathias Jensen, although he too is struggling with a strain.

Predicted XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter, Sangare, Janelt, Anthony, Jensen, Schade, Thiago

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Chelsea

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer are doubtful ahead of this weekend, although will likely feature for Xabi Alonso’s team.

Reece James looks set to miss out, as does Moises Caicedo who has a calf injury.

Predicted XI: Martinez, Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill, Neto, Henderson, Barco, Chavarria, Palmer, Rogers, Pedro

Bournemouth

The loss of Alex Scott is a big blow to Marco Rose’s Bournemouth who now have six players potentially out of this game.

Veljko Milosavljevic and Amine Adli could be back though.

Predicted XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Cook, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson

Ipswich v Fulham

Ipswich

Summer signing Kjell Scherpen was dropped for Ipswich’s previous game with Christian Walton returning between the posts. Walton looks set to keep his place for the match against Fulham.

Abdul Fatawu is suspended after his red card against Everton and so one of Daizen Maeda, Kasey McAteer or Sindre Walle Egeli is the most natural replacement. Gary O’Neil could also opt to push Jack Clarke out to the right and bring Jaden Philogene in on the left wing.

Up front, O’Neil has a choice between Emersonn or Zian Flemming but looks likely to stick with the Brazilian.

Predicted XI: Walton, Ouattara, Diop, O’Shea, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Clarke, Enciso, Maeda, Emersonn.

Fulham

Fulham could be missing both Kenny Tete and Tom Cairney who remain doubtful for a fixture they could really do with winning.

A 1-1 draw last time out against Manchester United could convince Alvaro Arbeloa to stick with the same starting XI.

Predicted XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia

Sunderland v Brighton

Sunderland

League hat-trick hero Brian Brobbey is a big blow to Regis Le Bris who will now have to rely on Wilson Isidor to pick up the pieces. Le Bris did say it was a short term injury so he shouldn’t be too long on the sidelines.

Dan Ballard injured his hamstring while playing for Northern Ireland and so Le Bris will also have to plug that hole. The Sunderland manager said that was more medium term so expect him to be absent for a few weeks at least.

Predicted XI: Roefs, Meunier, Mukiele, Danso, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Hume, Angulo, Isidor

Brighton

Brighton have been ravaged by injuries with 11 players currently doubtful for the weekend trip to the north east.

Pascal Struijk will be the biggest miss after he injured his hamstring with Michael Svoboda likely to fill in.

Predicted XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Svoboda, Boscagli, Andres, Ayari, Gomez, Gross, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United

United and Michael Carrick could really do with a win but are not helped by a very long list of injuries.

Chief among them are Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko who are all doubtful for the Spurs game at the weekend.

Of those, Mainoo and Rashford look most likely to continue and while United’s list of injuries is deep, their starting XI has largely been unaffected.

Predicted XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs’ defence has taken a bit of kicking over the international break with Micky van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke and Pedro Porro all doubtful.

Of those, Van Hecke looks the most serious and will likely miss the United match with a foot injury. In his place, Marcos Senesi will likely start.

There are also some question marks over the goalkeeper position with Antonin Kinsky failing to impress in recent matches. He should retain the number one spot for the United game though.

Predicted XI: Kinsky, Porro, Senesi, Van de Ven, Robertson, Bentancur, Tonali, Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush, Solanke

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace

Axel Disasi is suspended for Palace so former Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu will likely keep his place in the starting XI.

Jean-Philippe Mateta remains out with a hamstring injury while Dean Henderson is also doubtful with a foot injury.

Predicted XI: Benitez, Richards, Tomiyasu, Canvot, Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Nottingham Forest

Forest are relatively injury-free, with only Nikola Milenkovic and Vitor Savoia doubtful.

Aside from that, it is a clean bill of health for Oliver Glasner to choose from.

Predicted XI: Sels, Jair Cunha, Diomande, Murillo, Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Delap

Hull City v Everton

Hull City

The Tigers have taken quite a mauling with 10 players with injury issues.

Given his limited options, Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic is likely to name an unchanged lineup from Hull’s last match against Newcastle.

Predicted XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles, Belloumi, Slater, Crooks, Thomas, McBurnie

Everton

Vitalii Mykolenko will be the main concern for Everton boss David Moyes as he is doubtful with a knock, while Christian Norgaard looks set to be out with a muscle injury.

Merlin Rohl is also a doubt for the trip to Hull.

Predicted XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry

Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool

The much-anticipated clash is the late off kick on Sunday, giving a few key Liverpool players that extra days rest.

Andoni Iraola is waiting on the fitness of both Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak who picked up problems during the international break.

Of those, Gakpo is thought to be the most serious and so could miss out this weekend.

Predicted XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Manchester City

Phil Foden will miss City’s trip to Anfield as he continues to serve his suspension for his red card against Manchester United.

Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly are also doubts but should be fit.

Predicted XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Fernandes, Anderson, Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Coventry City v Newcastle United

Coventry City

Coventry’s quest to get out of the relegation zone has not been helped by five injuries ahead of the game against Newcastle.

The good news for Lampard is he has not lost any of the 11 that started their win against Forest and so will likely name an unchanged team.

Predicted XI: Rushworth, Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock, Yirenkyi, Onyeka, Grimes, Dasilva, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark

Newcastle United

Newcastle have a number of players flagged with knocks before their Monday night game, among them being Tino Livramento, Jacob Ramsey and Anthony Elanga.

Joelinton looks likely to remain out while club captain Dan Burn could see his first minutes of the season.

Predicted XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Gonzalez, Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes, Wissa

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