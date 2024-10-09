Every Premier League club’s best player in 2034 according to EA FC 25

EA FC can be quite hit-and-miss when predicting the future and they’ve come up with some bold shouts when predicting every Premier League club’s best player in 10 years time.

Using the FutWiz database, we’ve gone through every Premier League side and have picked out their highest-potential player who is currently 21 years old or younger.

Come 2034, it’ll be interesting to see if these youngsters did indeed live up to their EA FC 25 potential.

Note: when two players have the same potential in FC 25, we have selected the younger player for the purposes of this list.

Arsenal – Ethan Nwaneri

By the time 2024 rolls around, the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will all be in their thirties while Nwaneri will be hitting his prime.

Understandably, Arsenal fans are very excited about what the future holds for the 17-year-old who has a potential of 86 in the new game.

If he continues to develop at his current rate, there’s nothing stopping him from becoming Arsenal’s best player in the future.

Aston Villa – Jhon Duran

Having recently penned a fresh deal at Villa Park, Duran looks set to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

He’s made a name for himself this season as an impact sub, but he’s already itching for a starting spot under Unai Emery. In the Premier League alone, he’s currently averaging a goal every 46 minutes which is absolutely mental.

With that sort of strike rate, he’ll have no problem in reaching his 83 potential in FC 25.

Bournemouth – Alex Scott

The Cherries have a number of promising prospects in their ranks and it’s no surprise that Scott ranks among their top young stars.

Once described as an ‘unbelievable player’ by Pep Guardiola, the 21-year-old has a potential of 84 in FC 25.

Brentford – Gustavo Nunes

Having recently arrived from Gremio, Brentford fans are eagerly awaiting Nunes’ debut. The 18-year-old joined the Bees on a six-year deal with the option of two further years.

With that sort of contract, it’s obvious that Brentford see the long-term value in Nunes who has a potential of 82 in FC 25.

Brighton – Brajan Gruda

Boasting a slightly higher potential than the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Evan Ferguson, EA reckons Gruda has the potential to become Brighton’s best player.

The attacking midfielder arrived from Mainz 05 over the summer but is still waiting to make his debut for the club. With a potential of 88 in FC 25, he’s fancied to have a big future.

Chelsea – Malo Gusto

Not only is Gusto expected to become Chelsea’s best player in 10 years time, but he’s also predicted to become the best right-back in world football come 2034.

Crystal Palace – Adam Wharton

It’s been a meteoric rise for Wharton over the last 18 months and there’s no telling where he could be in 10 years from now.

With the way he’s currently developing, it seems unlikely that Wharton will still be playing for Crystal Palace in 10 years time as a number of top sides have been sniffing around the 20-year-old of late.

The holding midfielder has a potential of 85 in FC 25, but there’s every chance that he will surpass that potential by the time 2034 rolls around.

Everton – Harrison Armstrong

The 17-year-old academy graduate made his debut for the club earlier this year and with a potential of 82, he’s been tipped to become the club’s best player.

It’s too early to say whether or not Armstrong will make a success of his career, but the early signs are promising.

Fulham – Joshua King

Not to be confused with the former Bournemouth striker, King is a Fulham academy graduate who has all of the tools to go to the very top.

He won the club’s Scholar of the Year award in 2023-24 and has a lofty potential of 83 in FC 25.

Ipswich Town – Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been described as a wonderkid throughout his entire career and he’s now starting to realise his potential with Ipswich Town.

The 20-year-old is already one of the club’s best players and come 2034, he’s predicted to reach a rating of 83 in EA FC.

Leicester City – Bilal El Khannouss

With a slightly higher potential than the likes of Abdul Fatawu and Facundo Buonanotte, El Khannouss has been tipped to become Leicester’s best player.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder arrived from Genk this summer in a deal worth over £20million. He’s only played a handful of games for the club so far, but the early signs look promising.

With a potential of 86, he’s been tipped to eventually become one of the best playmakers in the entire league.

Liverpool – Harvey Elliott

It feels as if Elliott has been around for donkey’s years, but the guy is still only 21 years old. He’s already got over 100 Liverpool appearances under his belt and is fancied by many to eventually become a regular member of the starting XI.

Injuries have stunted his progress under Arne Slot this season, but there’s no doubt that the future looks incredibly bright for Elliott. In FC 25, he has a potential of 86.

Manchester City – Savinho

Come 2034, Erling Haaland will be in his mid-thirties and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri could have retired by then.

Of the under-21 players currently at the club, Savinho has the highest potential as the Brazilian winger is expected to reach a rating of 88 come his prime.

Manchester United – Kobbie Mainoo

United fans haven’t had much to shout about in recent years but the emergence of Mainoo has breathed new life into their midfield.

The 19-year-old plays with maturity beyond his years and has a potential of 87 in FC 25.

Newcastle United – Lewis Miley

The teenager made his breakthrough last season and started to garner all sorts of hype with his eye-catching performances.

“He doesn’t behave like the average 17-year-old, but it’s important to remember how young he is and we have to look to protect him,” Howe said when discussing Miley last year.

“It’s my job to do that and educate him in the right way on and off the pitch. He comes from a very good family who won’t allow him to go over the top in any way.”

With a potential of 86 in FC 25, he’s been tipped to eventually become the club’s best player.

Nottingham Forest – Elliot Anderson

Newcastle’s loss could be Forest’s gain as Anderson looks capable of going to the very top. He’s impressed during his early days with Forest and has a potential of 83 in the new game.

Southampton – Mateus Fernandes

The Saints picked up Fernandes in the summer from Sporting CP and he’s expected to have a very bright future ahead of him.

He’s looked like a tidy player in his opening few Premier League matches and has a potential of 85 in FC 25.

Tottenham – Archie Gray

Following a sublime breakthrough campaign with Leeds United in the Championship, Tottenham swooped in for Gray and handed him a long-term contract in the summer.

Capable of playing as a midfielder or full-back, the versatile youngster has all of the tools to take him to the very top.

With a whopping potential of 87 in FC 25, Gray is expected to become a top Premier League player by the time he hits his prime.

West Ham – Luis Guilherme

The Hammers love a tricky South American star, don’t they? After arriving from Palmeiras in the summer, Guilherme is their latest prodigy to get excited about.

He recently made his Premier League debut against Ipswich Town and with a potential of 86 on FC 25, he’s someone to keep your eye on.

Wolves – Pedro Lima

“He’s an incredible athlete for his age with how powerful he is, he moves so well,” Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said when describing Lima.

The Brazilian full-back arrived at Wolves this summer and has a potential of 83 on FC 25. Remember the name.