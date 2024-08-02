Every Premier League club’s highest-paid player in 2024-25: No Haaland or Rashford….

Stars in the Premier League are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with top earners making more than £15million per year.

With the ever-increasing amount of money sloshing around in football, players have seen their wages skyrocket over the last few decades, particularly those at the top level.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve taken a closer look at each club’s highest-paid player in 2024-25.

Arsenal – Kai Havertz (£280,000 per week)

It’s somewhat surprising that Havertz earns more than the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba but here we are.

Upon joining Arsenal from Chelsea, the club handed him a highly lucrative contract which is worth a whopping £14.5million per year.

Aston Villa – Boubacar Kamara & Youri Tielemans (£150,000 per week)

Earning slightly more than top scorer Ollie Watkins, both Kamara and Tielemans take home the biggest paycheques at Aston Villa.

Bournemouth – Justin Kluivert (£80,000 per week)

The Dutch star had a decent first season in England as he bagged seven league goals for Bournemouth, averaging a strike every 276 minutes.

He’s currently the club’s top-paid player too, earning £10,000 more per week than Dom Solanke.

Brentford – Ben Mee (£55,000 per week)

Surprisingly, Ivan Toney isn’t the Bees top earner. Instead, that accolade belongs to experienced Mee who takes home around £2.8million per year.

Brighton – Kaoru Mitoma & Lewis Dunk (£80,000 per week)

Both Mitoma and Dunk take home £20,000 more per week than any other player at Brighton.

Given their importance to the club, it’s hardly a surprise that they are the players taking home the big bucks.

Chelsea – Romelu Lukaku & Raheem Sterling (£325,000 per week)

Is Lukaku to Chelsea the worst pound-for-pound signing in Premier League history? He’s certainly got to be up there.

Despite spending the last two years out on loan, he’s still being paid a mouthwatering £16.9million annual salary by the club. Surely he’s got to leave this summer?

Sterling also ranks as the club’s joint-top earner, taking home a hefty weekly salary of £325,000 which is slightly more than he was earning at Man City.

Crystal Palace – Daichi Kamada (£105,000 per week)

New arrival Kamada is now the highest-paid player at Selhurst Park, earning just over £100,000 per week. We can’t wait to see more of the Japanese attacking midfielder this season.

Everton – Abdoulaye Doucoure (£130,000 per week)

Currently earning slightly more than Jordan Pickford, Doucoure takes the crown as Everton’s top earner for the 2023-24 campaign.

He scored some big goals for the Toffees last season and will no doubt have an important role to play in the upcoming campaign.

Fulham – Bernd Leno (£130,000 per week)

The German goalkeeper kept 10 clean sheets last season and boasted an impressive save percentage of 72.1% in the Premier League.

Given his contributions over the last couple of years, we reckon he justifies his role as the club’s top earner.

Ipswich Town – Axel Tuanzebe (£20,000 per week)

With promotion clauses likely being activated within players’ contracts, it’s likely that a number of Ipswich players will have received a pay increase upon their promotion from the Championship.

According to Capology, Tuanzebe is still their top earner on £20,000 per week, but we wouldn’t be surprised if some of their new recruits are earning more.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy (£140,000 per week)

Given everything he’s done for the club, we can’t have any complaints about Vardy being the club’s top earner.

He scored the goals to fire them back to the Premier League last season and even at the age of 37, he’s still got plenty of life left in him yet.

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah (£350,000 per week)

With Salah now entering the final year of his Liverpool contract the speculation surrounding his long-term future has started to ramp up.

Regardless of where his long-term future lies, Arne Slot is certainly excited to work with the Egyptian forward this season.

“He has [been a role model] but I don’t think he’s been that just for this season, I think he has been that for several seasons,” Slot said when discussing Salah in pre-season.

“He came back really fit but I have been told that is normal for him.”

Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000 per week)

Taking home a yearly salary of £20.8million, De Bruyne is the outright highest-paid player in the Premier League in 2024-25.

He earns slightly more than fellow teammate Erling Haaland and given his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side, it’s hardly surprising that KDB is earning the big bucks.

Manchester United – Casemiro (£350,000 per week)

Last season was a bit of a slog for Casemiro, wasn’t it? The Brazilian didn’t look his sharpest during 2023-24, but Erik ten Hag will be hopeful that the midfielder can turn things around this year.

He has been linked with a move away from the club but given he’s still under contract until 2026, shifting him off the wage bill won’t be easy.

Newcastle – Bruno Guimaraes (£160,000 per week)

Plenty of top sides have been sniffing around Guimaraes this summer and for good reason.

The Brazilian maestro continues to prove himself as one of the best midfielders in the league and it’s hardly much of a surprise that he’s Newcastle’s top earner.

Nottingham Forest – Nikola Milenkovic (£105,000 per week)

Forest snapped up the Serbian defender this summer on a five-year deal and he’s since overtaken Morgan Gibbs-White as the club’s highest-paid player.

Southampton – Joe Aribo (£70,000 per week)

Considering Aribo hasn’t been a regular starter since arriving at the club, it is somewhat surprising that he’s the club’s highest-paid player.

Earning slightly more than last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong, Aribo has to be happy with the contract he’s currently on.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min (£190,000 per week)

Upon Harry Kane leaving the club last summer, Son unsurprisingly took on the mantle as the club’s top earner.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, Tottenham will be hoping to secure him down to a new contract soon.

West Ham – Lucas Paqueta (£150,000 per week)

Earning slightly more than the likes of Kurt Zouma and Danny Ings, Paqueta makes this list as the Hammers’ top earner in 2024-25.

Wolves – Pablo Sarabia & Goncalo Guedes (£90,000 per week)

With both players taking home a yearly salary of around £4.7million, it’s safe to assume that Sarabia and Guedes’ bank balances are looking pretty healthy.