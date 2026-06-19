Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all face difficult Premier League matches following games in the Champions League in 2026-27.

The Champions League group games are taking place on the following dates: 8-10 September, 13-14 October, 20-21 October, 3-4 November, 24-25 November, 8-9 December, 19-20 January and 27 January.

Balancing out the demands of both competitions, especially during the winter months, can often make or break a club’s season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were all in the competition last season and have experience of juggling an eight-match league phase with domestic matches in England.

Europa League winners Aston Villa and 2025 Europa League finalists Manchester United also have experience of the new European formats, but mitigating them in practise is another matter.

Looking at the early release, both Manchester clubs have fared worse than champions Arsenal and Liverpool.

The first Manchester derby of the season is on 12th September, three days after the start of the Champions League.

City play Arsenal twice after European fixtures, as well as a home match with Chelsea. United have highly charged matches against Leeds and Liverpool.

The Reds do have a Merseyside derby at the end of November, but seem to have a gentle run of post-European matches before this.

While Arsenal have a similarly soothing-looking set of games aside from the two against City.

For their part, Aston Villa will be pleased with the hand the fixture computer has dealt them; two matches against City and United aside, their fixtures look ideal. However, a trip to Coventry in December could be fraught, as the Sky Blues consider Villa a key local rival.

We’ve investigated the schedule and have created a full breakdown of the fixtures the Champions League five have after European dates in 2026-27.

Note: All fixtures are subject to change for television coverage.

Arsenal

12 September – Sunderland (A)

17 October – Nottingham Forest (A)

24 October – Everton (H)

7 November – Hull City (H)

28 November – Manchester City (H)

12 December – Bournemouth (H)

23 January – Newcastle United (H)

30 January – Manchester City (A)

Manchester City

12 September – Manchester United (A)

17 October – Ipswich Town (H)

24 October – Aston Villa (A)

7 November – Nottingham Forest (A)

28 November – Arsenal (A)

12 December – Chelsea (H)

23 January – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

30 January – Arsenal (H)

Manchester United

12 September – Manchester City (H)

17 October – Leeds United (A)

24 October – Bournemouth (H)

7 November – Aston Villa (H)

28 November – Brentford (H)

12 December – Crystal Palace (A)

23 January – Liverpool (H)

30 January – Brentford (A)

Aston Villa

12 September – Nottingham Forest (H)

17 October – Newcastle United (A)

24 October – Manchester City (H)

7 November – Manchester United (A)

28 November – Ipswich Town (A)

12 December – Coventry City (A)

23 January – Fulham (A)

30 January – Ipswich Town (H)

Liverpool

12 September – Fulham (H)

17 October – Brentford (A)

24 October – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

7 November – Crystal Palace (A)

28 November – Everton (A)

12 December – Leeds United (H)

23 January – Manchester United (A)

30 January – Everton (H)

READ NEXT: 7 Premier League flops who have somehow played in a Champions League final



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 49 Englishmen to play in a Champions League final?

