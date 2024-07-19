Every confirmed Premier League kit for 2024-25: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & more…

The 2024-25 Premier League season is fast approaching and the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have released the kits they’ll be wearing for the next year.

For some people, that excitement fades as the years creep by and their age scrambles ever upward, but those people might as well be f*cking dead already because if you’ve lost the thrill of a good football shirt, it’s all over, to put it bluntly.

We care about this stuff. It’s important. So we’re keeping you updated with all the confirmed Premier League kits for the season ahead. You deserve to be all over this sh*t.

Manchester City

This kit though 🤩 pic.twitter.com/n7AtqiOvLb — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2024

Arsenal

The Year of the Cannon 🔴⚪️ Our new 24/25 Arsenal x @adidasFootball home kit is available now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 16, 2024

The Arsenal away kit for the 2024/25 campaign will be officially released on Thursday 18th July. [@ArsenalShirt] pic.twitter.com/83y8dhSSeJ — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 3, 2024

Liverpool

🟥| @LFC Home 24/25 1984 inspiration for The Reds. The new kit is a modern take of the shirt worn by Liverpool en route to European Cup glory and the completion of a treble in Rome 40 years ago this month. Big chunky collar. Looks better on the players 👍 pic.twitter.com/II9qBTAcXU — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) May 2, 2024

AB1. Our new black goalkeeper kit for the 2024/25 season. 🤩 Pre-order in-store, in-app, and online now. pic.twitter.com/7OhxdCKokp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2024

Aston Villa

N/A

Tottenham

Actually really like the leaked 2024/25 #thfc Home Kit. pic.twitter.com/c00B11xdGi — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 18, 2024

Chelsea

Taking a closer look at our @NikeFootball 24/25 home kit. An orange accent colour represents a different kind of fire coming through our ranks. The melting pot pattern, resembling liquid gold and silver, is a fusion of our rich legacy with the ever-hot youth culture within our… pic.twitter.com/6Y7FEUeA2X — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2024

Newcastle United

❝It isn’t just cloth and colour or a wear once a week shirt. It’s a second skin. A citizenship. A way of life.❞ ⚫️⚪️🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4V3TSHYaYH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2024

Manchester United

West Ham

Our Starboy in our new kit 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9pBICe0Z5W — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 4, 2024

Crystal Palace

🔴🔵 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Crystal Palace’s new home kit for the 2024/25 season! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/PWu3yn172h — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 13, 2024

Brighton

Extra stripes, extra style. 💙🤍 What do you think of our new @NikeFootball home kit? 😍 pic.twitter.com/Lz2NBhY5Jb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 15, 2024

Bournemouth

N/A

Fulham

Introducing your 2024/25 Fulham Home Kit. 🤍#FFC x @adidasfootball — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 3, 2024

Wolves

Everton

Since 1878. 💙 Everything you need to know about our new home kit! ⬇️ — Everton (@Everton) July 17, 2024

Brentford

N/A

Nottingham Forest

M G W 💫 pic.twitter.com/tZyjZjPOgL — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 13, 2024

Leicester

Introducing our @adidasfootball home kit for 24/25 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 6, 2024

Ipswich

Southampton