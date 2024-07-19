logo
A Newcastle kit launch over the fog on the Tyne.

Every confirmed Premier League kit for 2024-25: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & more…

Andrew Martin

The 2024-25 Premier League season is fast approaching and the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have released the kits they’ll be wearing for the next year.

For some people, that excitement fades as the years creep by and their age scrambles ever upward, but those people might as well be f*cking dead already because if you’ve lost the thrill of a good football shirt, it’s all over, to put it bluntly.

We care about this stuff. It’s important. So we’re keeping you updated with all the confirmed Premier League kits for the season ahead. You deserve to be all over this sh*t.

Manchester City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Aston Villa

N/A

Tottenham

Chelsea

Newcastle United

Manchester United

West Ham

Crystal Palace

Brighton

Bournemouth

N/A

Fulham

Wolves

Everton

Brentford

N/A

Nottingham Forest

Leicester

Ipswich

Southampton

Premier League