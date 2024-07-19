Every confirmed Premier League kit for 2024-25: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & more…
The 2024-25 Premier League season is fast approaching and the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have released the kits they’ll be wearing for the next year.
For some people, that excitement fades as the years creep by and their age scrambles ever upward, but those people might as well be f*cking dead already because if you’ve lost the thrill of a good football shirt, it’s all over, to put it bluntly.
We care about this stuff. It’s important. So we’re keeping you updated with all the confirmed Premier League kits for the season ahead. You deserve to be all over this sh*t.
Manchester City
This kit though 🤩 pic.twitter.com/n7AtqiOvLb
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 16, 2024
Arsenal
The Year of the Cannon 🔴⚪️
Our new 24/25 Arsenal x @adidasFootball home kit is available now 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 16, 2024
The Arsenal away kit for the 2024/25 campaign will be officially released on Thursday 18th July.
[@ArsenalShirt] pic.twitter.com/83y8dhSSeJ
— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 3, 2024
Liverpool
🟥| @LFC Home 24/25
1984 inspiration for The Reds.
The new kit is a modern take of the shirt worn by Liverpool en route to European Cup glory and the completion of a treble in Rome 40 years ago this month.
Big chunky collar. Looks better on the players 👍 pic.twitter.com/II9qBTAcXU
— The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) May 2, 2024
AB1.
Our new black goalkeeper kit for the 2024/25 season. 🤩 Pre-order in-store, in-app, and online now. pic.twitter.com/7OhxdCKokp
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2024
Aston Villa
N/A
Tottenham
Actually really like the leaked 2024/25 #thfc Home Kit. pic.twitter.com/c00B11xdGi
— Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 18, 2024
Chelsea
Taking a closer look at our @NikeFootball 24/25 home kit.
An orange accent colour represents a different kind of fire coming through our ranks.
The melting pot pattern, resembling liquid gold and silver, is a fusion of our rich legacy with the ever-hot youth culture within our… pic.twitter.com/6Y7FEUeA2X
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2024
Newcastle United
❝It isn’t just cloth and colour or a wear once a week shirt. It’s a second skin. A citizenship. A way of life.❞
⚫️⚪️🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/4V3TSHYaYH
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 8, 2024
Manchester United
🔴👹
Introducing #MUFC's new 2024/25 home kit, available now 👇https://t.co/onh9DK7oXV pic.twitter.com/jsmTIDOR4L
— adidas UK (@adidasUK) July 1, 2024
West Ham
Our Starboy in our new kit 🤩 pic.twitter.com/9pBICe0Z5W
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 4, 2024
Bow(en) Bells 🔔 pic.twitter.com/CzWQUytO2z
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 10, 2024
Crystal Palace
🔴🔵 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Crystal Palace’s new home kit for the 2024/25 season! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/PWu3yn172h
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 13, 2024
Crystal Palace have revealed their new Macron away kit for the 2024/25 season.
Read more: https://t.co/aV57uld91E#CrystalPalace #CPFC #footballshirts #newkits #soccerjersey #macronsports pic.twitter.com/OLxOy1ZI8e
— FootballShirtCulture.com (@footballshirt) July 12, 2024
Brighton
Extra stripes, extra style. 💙🤍 What do you think of our new @NikeFootball home kit? 😍 pic.twitter.com/Lz2NBhY5Jb
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 15, 2024
Bournemouth
N/A
Fulham
Introducing your 2024/25 Fulham Home Kit. 🤍#FFC x @adidasfootball
— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 3, 2024
Wolves
Behind the scenes 🎬
🛍️ https://t.co/HKZRkH359e pic.twitter.com/lOKitWklZM
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 4, 2024
Everton
Since 1878. 💙
Everything you need to know about our new home kit! ⬇️
— Everton (@Everton) July 17, 2024
Brentford
N/A
Nottingham Forest
M G W 💫 pic.twitter.com/tZyjZjPOgL
— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 13, 2024
Leicester
Introducing our @adidasfootball home kit for 24/25 🦊
— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 6, 2024
Ipswich
Skip. ©️ pic.twitter.com/EbcGiKkIl4
— IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) July 6, 2024
Always Ipswich. 👊 pic.twitter.com/AekQv8Q6Hk
— IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) July 6, 2024
Southampton
Flynn’s chosen his stripes ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/uddiQ3gZjP
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 16, 2024
Southampton Football Club have unveiled their new Puma away kit for the 24-25 season.
Read more: https://t.co/OVJJpPz1XE#Southampton #Southamptonfc #footballshirts #soccerjersey #newkits #puma #pumafootball pic.twitter.com/5iCkfaYnzK
— FootballShirtCulture.com (@footballshirt) July 17, 2024