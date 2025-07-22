The Fantasy Premier League database has now been launched ahead of 2025-26 and players from across the globe will now be building their squads.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer will all be among the highest-owned players in the game, in today’s article, we’re looking at the differentials.

These are the players that might’ve slipped under the radar and could prove to be great value for money in the upcoming season.

Elliot Anderson (£5.5m, owned by 1.5%)

With Anthony Elanga already out the door and Morgan Gibbs-White potentially leaving too, Anderson is going to have a key role to play next season.

Last season, he predominantly played at the base of midfield alongside either Nicolas Dominguez or Ryan Yates, but he could be pushed into the number 10 role if Gibbs-White does depart.

In 2744 minutes last season, Andreson created 37 chances and ended the season with eight goal contributions.

If he continues to build upon his excellent debut season with Forest, he could be a bargain at just £5.5m.

Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.0m, owned by 0.5%)

The fact that Lewis-Potter has been classified as a defender this year, instead of a midfielder, makes him an intriguing pick.

While the 24-year-old predominantly played as a left-wing-back under Thomas Frank, new Brentford boss Keith Andrews could utilise him in a more attacking role.

When signed from Hull City in 2022, Lewis-Potter was an out-and-out forward, either playing as a left-winger or centre-forward.

He still has those attacking instincts today and could be a great differential for FPL if used in the right way by Andrews.

Only Bryan Mbeumo attempted more dribbles than Lewis-Potter in the Brentford squad last season and with the former no longer being at the club, more onus will be placed upon the 24-year-old to get the Bees up the pitch.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m, owned by 4.2%)

The Argentine midfielder ended 2024-25 in superb form and is a nailed-on starter in Enzo Maresca’s side.

He produced 13 goal contributions in his last 27 matches across all competitions, which is pretty decent value for a midfielder priced at £6.5m.

Fernandez will also be one of Chelsea’s predominant set-piece takers and given that he’s currently only owned by 4.2% of players, he could be an excellent differential this year.

El Hadji Malick Diouf (£4.5m, owned by 0.8%)

While West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is proving to be a popular pick this year (owned by 26.2%), we think that his new teammate Malick Diouf could be great value at £4.5m.

Signed this summer from Slavia Prague, the 20-year-old will give the Hammers a new dynamic option on the left-hand side.

During 2024-25, he produced 11 goal contributions from left-wing-back and if he can adapt to the Premier League, he could be a great option in FPL.

Dwight McNeil (£6.0m, owned by 1.3%)

Iliman Ndiaye is currently Everton’s most selected midfielder (owned by 8.6%), but we can’t help but think that his teammate, McNeil, could be a great differential.

McNeil is £0.5m cheaper than Ndiaye and he ended last season with three more goal contributions than the Senegal international.

Of course, McNeil isn’t as big of a goal threat, but his underlying creative number do make for good reading.

During 2024-25, the Everton winger created 37 chances and registered eight assists for his second consecutive season.

With Everton having a relatively kind fixture schedule to behind the season, McNeil is certainly someone to consider.

Daniel James (£5.5m, owned by 1.4%)

The Welsh winger hardly ripped things up during his last stint in the Premier League, but he’s developed well since then and has become much more clinical over his last two seasons in the Championship.

His pace in transitions is going to be vital for Leeds this season and priced at just £5.5m on FPL, he’s an excellent budget enabler.

Across his last two Championship seasons, James has produced an impressive 41 goal contributions.

Even if he only manages to produce a fraction of those sorts of numbers in 2025-26, he could still be a worthy differential.

