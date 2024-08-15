The 2024-25 Premier League season is rapidly approaching. That means that the Fantasy Premier League season is also currently hurtling toward us like Wayne Rooney toward a contested drop ball.

Assembling your Fantasy team for the season ahead can be a stressful experience. There’s an alchemy to it. Do you spread the points about or blow them all on Erling Haaland?

We’ve gone through all 20 Premier League teams to identify the players you should consider snapping up for your Fantasy team this season.

Arsenal

Racking up a very impressive 182 points last season, Ben White (6.5) is an absolute snip. Bukayo Saka got acquired 44 more points than White in 2023-24, but Starboy costs 10 whole points.

If White can keep up last season’s form, you basically can’t afford not to have the English right-back in your team.

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins was by far and away Villa’s top performer in terms of Fantasy points last season with 228 points. The Englishman costs 9 points and is probably a pretty solid option, actually.

However, the fifth highest point-earner in Villa’s team last season was captain sh*thouse himself, Emi Martinez (5.0).

Ederson and Alisson are safe bets, but they’re a little more costly than Martinez, and transfer rumours are swirling around Ederson.

Bournemouth

Honestly, it’s kind of slim pickings in terms of FPL value down on the South Coast—goalkeeper Neto was the Cherries’ best performer last season with a modest 110 points. We think there’s more value in fullback Milos Kerkez (4.5).

The 20-year-old has already been capped 19 times by Hungary, and he began turning out some pretty exciting performances at the back end of last season.

If he can take that momentum into the new season with him, Kerkez could end up being a bargain for anyone looking to save a few points in defence.

Brentford

When you think of Brentford, you’re probably thinking of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo. Toney will cost you 7.5 points, whilst Mbeumo will set you back 7. Do you know who outperformed both of those lads last season and comes at a cheaper price? Yoane Wissa (6.0).

Brighton

You’re going to be tempted to pop Kaoru Mitoma in your team because he’s loads of fun and only cost 6.5 points.

There might be an even better bargain available in Seagull-land. Yankuba Minteh (5.5) never played a single senior game for Newcastle before the Geordies were pushed into selling the young winger for financial reasons.

Minteh was in great form on loan at Arne Slot’s Feyenoord last season. He’s young and he might take a couple of games to come to terms with the Premier League, but we think 5.5 is a great price for this exciting winger.

Chelsea

We’re not going to beat around the bush—Cole Palmer (10.5) is your Chelsea choice. He massively outperformed all of his teammates last season, and he doesn’t look like slowing up anytime soon. Palmer has been chosen by 43.8% of players so far, and we can see why.

Crystal Palace

The vibiest front three in recent football history has been broken up. Brings a melancholy tear to the eye. Michael Olise has gone off to Bayern Munich, whilst Ebere Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta are still at Palace, looking at Polaroid pictures of the good times.

FPL isn’t daft, and so Eze and Mateta will set you back 7 and 7.5 points respectively. However, Palace’s third best-performing remaining player from last season, centre-back Joachim Andersen (4.5) is criminally cheap. Go get him.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the Premier League’s 25 most expensive foreign sales ever?

Everton

Not gonna lie, there ain’t a whole lot of value for money to be found down at Goodison Park on FPL. Jordan Pickford is a decent pick at 5 points, but we’ve already recommended Emi Martinez for the same price, so you might as well just chuck the cheapest keeper you can find on the bench.

Jarrad Branthwaite (5.0) is probably your best option from the Toffees. Just keep an eye on his transfer situation…

Fulham

Now, the exciting choice here is to take a chance on Emile Smith-Rowe, given a new lease of life and almost certainly increased game time at Craven Cottage, ESR could be in for a big season. At a price of only 5.5, it’s hardly a risk either.

However, Antonee Robinson (4.5) is mad cheap and improving season by season. A great cheap option in your backline.

Ipswich Town

Liam Delap (5.5) is pretty much untested at Premier League level, but he’s been well-thought-of behind the scenes at Manchester City for years.

Anyone who’s played Football Manager is all too aware of Delap’s potential, and the makers of those games are very much known for doing their homework.

Leicester City

Stephy Mavididi (5.5) is Leicester’s most expensive player in FPL this season, alongside Jamie Vardy and Abdul Fatawu, and for good reason.

Mavididi was nothing short of mercurial in the Championship last season, and if anyone in the Foxes ranks is going to set the league alight, it’s this guy. Mavididi is worth more than 5.5 points.

READ NEXT: 9 of the best Fantasy Premier League cult heroes ever: Michu, Dele, Dallas…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 defenders with the most assists in Premier League history?

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah doesn’t come cheap. If you’re spending 12.5 points on the Egyptian King, you’re making a big sacrifice elsewhere. For less than half the price, you could stick Virgil van Dijk (6.0) in your defensive line. Look after your money, kids.

Manchester City

He ain’t cheap, but Phil Foden (9.5) is really good at football.

In an ever-changing cast of players, Foden was about as near as a constant in the first team as it gets for an attacking player under the charge of Pep Guardiola. The Stockport Messi totted up 230 points in 23-24… Worth the investment.

Manchester United

There is value to be found for FPL players at Old Trafford this season, but Alejandro Garnacho (6.5) feels exceptionally underpriced if you ask us.

Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff (5.0) racked up 110 points last season despite his modest price tag, however Sandro Tonali is due back from suspension in game week 4, and the Italian performs a similar role in the team to Longstaff.

Anthony Gordon is priced at 7.5 and guaranteed to get playing time and plenty of points, but your pick here is Alexander Isak (8.5).

A little pricey, perhaps, but the Swede has had the bit between his teeth in pre-season and he seems to be evolving into a genuinely world-class forward.

Nottingham Forest

We were torn between Anthony Elanga (5.5) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (5.5) here. The wingers had very similar seasons in 23-24, but we’ve gone with Hudson-Odoi.

He seemed to have rediscovered his form and mojo at the back end of last season and we reckon he means business this year. Morgan Gibbs-White is also fairly priced at 6.5, but Elanga and Hudson-Odoi are the real value here.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 100 Premier League goals?

Southampton

Slim pickings at St. Mary’s, to be honest. The Saints’ three double-barrelled defenders, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Armel Bella-Kotchup are all cheap options and good players, but can Southampton be trusted not to ship goals this season? Not so sure.

Ben Brereton Diaz (5.5) is our pick. You’d imagine he’d be good for a few goals and is going to be less affected by any defensive capitulations.

Tottenham Hotspur

Pedro Porro (5.5) scored 136 points last season, and is priced two points cheaper than teammate James Maddison, who racked up 19 fewer points. Porro is your Spurs pick. Lock it in.

West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus (6.5) might cost the same as James Ward-Prowse (6.5), but JWP is on all the set pieces, and he is absolutely class at them. A shoo-in for your FPL squad at that price.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Not too high-scoring on the old FPL last season, Wolves. Not a lot to choose from if you’re after good value.

We’re plumbing for Rayan Ait-Nouri (4.5), mainly because he is chaos personified and chucking him into our FPL team is only going to heighten our enjoyment when he goes on one of his mad adventures from left-back.