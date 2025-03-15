Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reached 100 combined Premier League goals and assists in fewer games than legendary players including Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero.

But where does Haaland rank in the all-time fastest players to reach the milestone? Iconic players from Liverpool, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers feature in the top five.

We’ve broken down the players who reached 100 Premier League goal involvements in the fewest games in the competition.

5. Sergio Aguero – 118 games

One of Manchester City’s biggest statement signings following their game-changing takeover, Aguero swiftly proved himself worthy of the hype and his £38million price tag (back in 2011 that was still a considerable fee).

The Argentinian forward immediately played a starring role in Manchester City’s first title of the Premier League era, clinching it with that iconic strike against QPR – his 23rd of his debut campaign (plus eight assists for good measure).

Injuries reduced his gametime in the next couple of years, but he invariably kept scoring and assisting when fit and available and reached the milestone of 100 goal involvements midway through his fourth season at the Etihad.

=3. Eric Cantona – 116 games

Cantona could already consider himself an English champion before the Premier League era, having arrived at Leeds United late in the 1991-92 season to help them pip Manchester United to the title.

The mercurial Frenchman then signalled his ascent to greatness with a hat-trick in Leeds’ 1992 Charity Shield victory over Liverpool, but he never really gelled under Howard Wilkinson and soon moved to Manchester United.

The rest is history.

=3. Mohamed Salah – 116 games

Liverpool’s Egyptian King has somehow reached new heights in 2024-25, which is some going when you consider the standards he set when he first arrived at Liverpool in 2017.

Salah broke the Premier League goalscoring record for a 38-game season with 32 in his debut campaign with the Reds and was invariably brilliant from thereon.

He’d also be closer to the top spot were it not for his earlier inauspicious stint on the fringes at Chelsea. He only registered two goals and one assist in 13 league outings for the Blues, most of which were from the bench.

2. Alan Shearer – 100 games

The Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer previously held the record on a bit of a technicality.

Shearer had honed his craft for five years in the old first division with Southampton prior to 1992. He notched 23 league goals in 118 appearances for Saints before his English record transfer record to Blackburn Rovers the same summer of the big Premier League rebrand.

At that point he’d become a fully-fledged world-beater, notching a satisfying tally of 100 combined goals and assists in his first 100 appearances for Rovers. Like Haaland, the vast majority of those were goals – 78 by our count, with 22 assists.

QUIZ: Can you name every player to have scored 100 Premier League goals?

1. Erling Haaland – 94 games

Manchester City’s big No.9 has broken Shearer’s long-standing record in six fewer games. And he didn’t need a marketing overhaul to help his case.

While the Norway international was born in Leeds shortly after his father moved to Man City, he developed his game overseas – Norway, Austria, Germany – before following in his dad’s footsteps to sign for City.

At that point he’d already established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football, while signing for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering juggernaut proved too lethal a combination for opposition defences to cope with.

Haaland fired City to the treble in his debut season, all the while breaking Salah’s Premier League goalscoring record with 36 goals. He’s barely let up since then, gunning for a third successive Golden Boot with 84 goals and just 16 assists in his first 94 games in the English top flight.

