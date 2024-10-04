The 10 fastest players in the Premier League in 2024-25: Haaland, Rashford…

Stars from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the Premier League players who have clocked the fastest speeds this season.

While the majority of the list is made up of forwards and nippy wingers, a defender also ranks among the most rapid players in the league.

Using data provided by the Premier League, these have been the 10 players who have clocked the fastest top-speed so far this season.

10. Marcus Rashford (35.35 km/h)

While Rashford’s form has been a bit spotty over the last 12 months, there’s no doubt that he still ranks among the fastest players in the league and the stats back that up.

Having clocked a speed of 35.35 km/h, he’s been the 10th quickest player in the Premier League so far this season.

However, he’s not been the quickest player at Manchester United.

9. Yankuba Minteh (35.38 km/h)

The Gambian attacking midfielder has looked like a great addition at Brighton so far. He’s nippy enough to quickly get around the pitch and he’s got real quality on the ball too.

Unsurprisingly, he’s been Brighton’s quickest player so far this season with a top speed of 35.38 km/h.

8. Pedro Neto (35.40 km/h)

Wolves fans became accustomed to seeing Neto flying down the wing during his five-year stint at Molineux.

Following his £54million move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, Chelsea fans now realise just how rapid the Portuguese winger actually is.

Chelsea themselves have a pretty fast squad with the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke also available at their disposal. However, Neto has been the quickest player at the club so far this season.

7. Cameron Archer (35.47 km/h)

The Southampton forward doesn’t take long to get to top speed as his low-centre of gravity serves him well when skipping away from opposition defences.

He’s still on the hunt for his first league goal for the Saints, but surely that’ll only be around the corner if he continues to get into good positions.

6. Alejandro Garnacho (35.48 km/h)

Impressively, Garnacho has clocked a higher top speed than any of his Manchester United teammates this season – even Rashford.

The Argentine winger certainly has plenty of power in his legs, particularly when he gets up to his top speed of 35.48 km/h.

5. Gabriel Martinelli (35.57 km/h)

When thinking about Martinelli’s pace, that goal he scored against Chelsea back in 2020 always springs to mind where he ran the entire length of the pitch to score.

Arsenal are absolutely deadly when breaking on transitions and it’s largely thanks to the pace of Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on either flank.

4. Timo Werner (35.69 km/h)

When it comes to movement in the final third, Werner is one of the best in the business right now. Sure, his finishing is often quite erratic, but there’s a reason he always finds himself in such good positions.

Whether he’s playing through the middle or off the wing, he never struggles to out-pace his opponents.

3. Erling Haaland (35.74 km/h)

Is there anything this guy can’t do? Along with being one of the strongest players in the league, Haaland is also absolutely rapid.

Manchester City’s intricate style doesn’t always allow Haaland to showcase his blistering pace, but when he gets up to full speed, there aren’t many players who can catch him.

During his days with Borussia Dortmund, he’d score plenty of goals by running off the last man and burning Bundesliga defenders for pace.

Since moving to Manchester, he’s not lost any of that pace as he’s clocked a top speed of 35.74 km/h.

2. Anthony Elanga (35.90 km/h)

Nottingham Forest have been a tough nut for most teams to crack this season and their ability to break on the counter is largely thanks to the pace of Elanga.

The former Red Devil has statistically been the second-fastest player in the league this season with an impressive top speed of 35.90 km/h.

1. Micky Van de Ven (37.12 km/h)

Not only is Van de Ven the quickest defender in the Premier League, but he’s also the outright fastest player in England’s top flight.

His blistering run to assist Brennan Johnson’s opening goal against Manchester United was a prime example of just how fast the Dutchman actually is.

With a blistering top speed of 37.12 km/h, he’s been by far the fastest player in the Premier League this season.