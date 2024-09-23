6 former Everton players we can’t believe are still playing in 2024

Everton have signed scores of players over the years hoping to revitalise the club’s fortunes. It also means a load of former Toffees are still playing football years after leaving Goodison Park.

Some are still going who we know of; Romelu Lukaku now plays for Napoli, Ross Barkley is at Aston Villa and John Stones is a decorated member of Manchester City’s squad.

But here are six former Blues from over the years you might now have known are still plying their trade in 2023.

Marcus Bent

There were groans at Goodison Park when Bent replaced Wayne Rooney in the summer of 2004, but the journeyman striker scored seven goals to help David Moyes’ side reach the Champions League.

He left for Charlton soon afterwards and enjoyed a career with a plethora of Football League clubs, always poaching important goals for each of them.

Bent is now 46 and still turns out for Eastern Counties League Division One North

Aiden McGeady

After being an integral part of everyone’s cheap, overpowered Russian League teams in FIFA 13, McGeady joined Everton in January 2014.

He came with high expectations, but couldn’t quite make his mark in the first team and barely made appearances after 2016. His last Ireland cap came a year later.

Since leaving Goodison, McGeady has played for Sunderland, Charlton and Hibs before moving to Ayr United in 2023. At the age of 38, the winger will be strutting his stuff in the Scottish third tier.

Jo

More commonly remembered in England for his time at Manchester City, Jo scored seven goals during two separate loan spells at Everton in the late 2000s.

The striker has spent time in China, Japan and his native Brazil over the past decade and announced his retirement in early 2023.

Amazingly, Jo has since reversed his decision and is now playing for Brazilian second-tier side Amazonas.

Yannick Bolasie

Great player, but Everton fans never saw the best of him.

The livewire winger never quite reproduced his ‘streets won’t forget’ cult hero best from his Crystal Palace days at Goodison, often because of injury. He spent five years on Everton’s books but four of them on so-so loans away.

He’s still going at the age of 36, turning out for Brazilian club Criciuma Esporte Clube.

Bryan Oviedo

After a slow first season at Everton, Oviedo began to make headway in the first team in 2013, even scoring in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in December.

Not long after however his career was stopped in its tracks when he broke his leg. It kept him out of the 2014 World Cup with Costa Rica and his Everton career never really recovered.

Now 34, Oviedo is back in his home country and plays for LD Alajuelense.

Dan Gosling

Gosling made his name at Everton by scoring the winner against Liverpool in an FA Cup match back in 2009.

He controversially left Goodison for Newcastle in 2010 and spent time at Bournemouth, Watford and Notts County in other spells.

Still only 34, the midfielder is playing for Westfield FC in the Mid-Sussex League Premier Division. The Westies are owned by Steve Cook, Gosling’s ex-teammate at Bournemouth.