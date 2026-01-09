Manchester United are reportedly considering appointing a former player on an interim basis until the end of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher among the leading candidates following Ruben Amorim’s departure.

In the Premier League era, no manager has won the title with a club they once played for, with Kenny Dalglish the last to achieve the feat in 1990 – prior to the league’s rebrand.

But with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal six points clear at the summit, and Rob Edwards’ Wolves rock bottom of the pack in early January, how have ex-players performed managing their former clubs, and what can United expect moving forwards?

Mikel Arteta

The former Gunners captain was appointed Arsenal manager in 2019 and has steered the club to three consecutive second-place finishes, following two years of occupying eighth spot previously.

From naming the Arsenal dog Win to his animated goal celebrations at the Emirates, Arteta’s passion for the club fuels his fierce competitiveness and radiates onto the pitch through his players.

The Spaniard has built a defensive wall that consists of key defensive duo Gabriel and William Saliba, whose organisation was central to an eight-game run of clean sheets.

Arteta has positioned Arsenal to challenge on all fronts, making him one of the most successful examples of an ex-player returning as manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A run of 14 wins in his opening 19 matches as caretaker boss of Manchester United saw the Norwegian secure a permanent position for the Red Devils.

The appointment was seen as a welcome change for United. It offered supporters the opportunity to re-identify with the club’s traditional values built on sharp counter-attacking football and clinical finishing in the final third.

Solskjær isn’t necessarily known as being the most talented tactically, but his man-management skills and hunger led him to end his tenure with a 54.2% win percentage, compared to Amorim’s most recent record of 38.1%.

And he might be on the way back.

Roberto Di Matteo (Chelsea)

The most successful ex-player to return to a Premier League club as a manager is defined by trophies. He lifted a historic double for the Blues – and Chelsea’s maiden Champions League trophy.

A six-year playing career was joined by eight months in charge from 2012, sparking debate among pundits and fans following his forced premature departure.

Largely regarded as a short, but extraordinary reign due to the unexpected Champions League triumph, Di Matteo’s passion for his former club carved Chelsea’s name onto the European trophy’s list of winners, expanding the club’s fanbase and realm of opportunity.

The longevity of his stay is not one of a complete success story, so he is also judged on his ability to sustain his managerial model long-term.

Frank Lampard (Chelsea)

Lampard’s spell remains divisive.

Despite finishing fourth in his only full season, he was dismissed midway through the following campaign – months before they lifted the Champions League with England manager Thomas Tuchel.

While his points-per-game record of 1.67 is the lowest of any Chelsea manager under Roman Abramovich, his time in charge was arguably more transitional than underwhelming, due to a transfer ban and the disruption of COVID.

The Englishman played under Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Manuel Pellegrini, so he has a wealth of experience to absorb into his managerial style, and he’s always been known to be intelligent.

Rob Edwards (Wolves)

Seven losses, with one win and one defeat, it’s been a challenging start to life back at Molineux for Rob Edwards with no new-manager bounce.

After playing over 100 matches as a player for Wolves and starting his coaching at the club, Edwards has been unable to turn his deep ties with the club into a run of matches collecting points.

However impossible the task at hand has been, Edwards is struggling to translate his familiarity into results – although Wolves are now three games unbeaten.

