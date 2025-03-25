Former Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United stars are among the former Premier League players now playing in the Baller League UK.

For those who don’t know, the Baller League UK is a six-a-side indoor football competition where teams are comprised of professional, semi-professional and futsal stars.

We’ve taken a closer look at each of the squads and have found nine former Premier League stars who are taking part in the competition.

Bakary Sako

Fondly remembered from his stints with Wolves and Crystal Palace, the 36-year-old is now playing for Deportrio who are managed by Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker.

The tricky winger tore full-backs to shreds during his heyday and he’s still got some magic left in his boots yet.

In November last year, Sako signed for FC 93 Bobigny in the French fourth tier, but he’ll now be competing in the Baller League UK.

Josh Harrop

Manchester United fans will be familiar with Harrop, who scored on his debut for the club against Crystal Palace in 2017.

The attacking midfielder then made a name for himself in the Championship with Preston North End, but injuries have regularly plagued his career.

Following short stints with Northampton and Cheltenham Town, the 29-year-old has been without a club since last summer.

In a bid to get back involved in the football scene, Harrop has joined FC Rules the World in the Baller League UK.

“As I’m a free agent, this gives me something to focus on – it’s also football and that’s what I love doing,” Harrop told The Guardian.

“I’m going to go, have some fun and enjoy my football. I’m still gonna be competitive, because I’m a competitive person.”

Adrian Mariappa

After enjoying his peak years with Watford, Reading and Crystal Palace, the experienced defender has gradually dropped down the football pyramid in his later years.

Indeed, the 38-year-old is still on the books at Wealdstone, but he’s also taken the opportunity to join N5 FC in the Baller League UK.

With over 150 appearances in the Premier League under his belt, Mariappa is one of the most established stars playing in the tournament.

Michael Hector

It was only a few years ago that Hector was playing in the Premier League for Fulham. Fast forward to 2025 and he’s now being managed by AngryGinge.

After leaving Fulham, the Jamaican international spent a couple of years playing for Charlton Athletic in League One before dropping out of the Football League to join Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this year.

He’ll now also be representing Yanited in the Baller League UK.

Henri Lansbury

Lansbury made his Premier League debut for Arsenal in May 2010 and he went on to make eight appearances for the Gunners before enjoying a successful career in the EFL.

Perhaps most known from his spells with Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, Lansbury was one of the best midfielders in the Championship back during his prime.

He most recently played for Luton Town and was part of their squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

The midfielder then called it quits on his professional career at the end of the 2022-23 season, aged 32. He’s since been focusing on his business ventures, but has been drawn back into the sport by the Baller League UK.

You can now catch him playing for VZN FC, managed by Tobi Brown.

Bruno Andrade

Andrade made one Premier League appearance for QPR before gradually dropping down the football pyramid.

Most known for his spells with Boreham Wood and Lincoln City, the 31-year-old is still playing semi-professional football today for Bedford Town.

He’s also joined up with the Baller League UK and will be representing SDS FC.

Ciaran Clark

The 35-year-old was playing in the Championship for Stoke City last season and he’s now being managed by Luis Figo.

With over 200 Premier League appearances under his belt, the former Newcastle and Aston Villa star is one of the most recognisable players in the tournament.

Marvin Sordell

Sordell never managed to score in his 17 Premier League appearances, but he’s already off the mark with a couple of goals in the Baller League UK.

The 34-year-old enjoyed his peak years playing in the Championship and he’s still got some magic left in those boots of his yet.

Alongside playing for Rayners Lane in non-league, Sordell will also be representing Deportrio in the Baller League UK.

Michael Ndiweni

After rising through the ranks at Newcastle United, Ndiweni made his senior debut for the club in November 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute against Chelsea.

That proved to be his only appearance for Newcastle and the 21-year-old has since dropped down the football ladder.

Currently on the books at Newcastle Blue Star, he’ll also be representing FC Rules the World in the Baller League UK.