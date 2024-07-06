7 former Premier League stars we can’t believe are now football agents

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton stars are among the seven former Premier League players who we can’t believe are now football agents.

While plenty of former pros decide to go into coaching or punditry after hanging up their boots, there is a significant percentage of them who become football agents.

We’ve taken a closer look at the world of football agents and have found seven former Premier League stars who are now working as agents.

Jose Enrique

The former Liverpool full-back recently had an absolute mare. Now working as a football agent, he intended to message Lecce manager Luca Gotti on Instagram, but accidentally messaged one of his fan pages instead.

Unsurprisingly, the DMs have since been leaked. In the message, Enrique explained that he is trying to find a new club for both Todd Cantwell and Marcus Pedersen.

So if there are any takers out there, both Cantwell and Pedersen are seemingly available for a move this summer.

Yakubu

Yakubu played for 14 different clubs throughout his playing career so he certainly knows a thing or two about the transfer market.

The former Everton star called it quits on his playing career in 2017 and has since started a new career as a football agent.

“Other agents just want to sign the players; they don’t care if they train, it’s up to you,” Yakubu said during an interview in 2020.

“But I don’t want to be one of those agents just taking the money. I want to teach these boys how to become a better player,

“You have to be there for these boys. When things are going well, agents want to be there. When things are not going so well, they don’t.”

Richard Lee

Since hanging up his boots, the former Watford shot-stopper now works as an agent for goalkeepers via the sports management company Refuel Performance Management.

The 41-year-old spotted a gap in the market for a specialist goalkeeper agent and he’s since been dubbed as the ‘goalkeeping super-agent’.

“It is just a completely different world,” Lee told YFS Magazine when discussing the ins and outs of goalkeeping.

“I just wanted it to be done a bit more professionally when it came to goalkeepers because it’s not like other departments.”

Mikkel Beck

The former Middlesbrough and Derby County star racked up 70 appearances in the Premier League during his playing days.

While plenty of former pros see the appeal of coaching in their post-playing career, Beck thought that his lifestyle was more suited to that of an agent.

“I wanted a little bit of freedom,” Beck told The Guardian.

“I was ready to work hard and I thought there would be a lot of travelling, meeting different people and I could use the five languages I speak.

“I like to meet young, talented footballers and try to help guide them to have big careers – that was something that looked interesting to me.”

Ian Harte

With over 200 Premier League appearances under his belt, Harte certainly knows what it takes to cut it at the top level.

Among the players that Harte currently represents is Sunderland star Jack Clarke, who has been attracting plenty of Premier League interest of late.

Will Buckley

We’ll be completely honest, we hadn’t even realised Buckley had retired, but it turns out he’s already several years into his career as an agent. The more you know.

Still just 34 years old, Buckley is one of the youngest football agents in the business right now. The former Sunderland man called it quits on his playing days in 2020 and swiftly began his new career as an agent.

“I thought, there needs to be more ex-players going into it,” Buckley told The Guardian when discussing his new career.

“You go through things as a player which everyone will at certain points in their careers. So if we, as agents, can give our knowledge back to players early in their career then it can only help them.”

Mateja Kezman

The former Chelsea striker is now the agent of Serbian superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, among others.

No doubt Kezman would have pocketed a decent chunk of change when Milinkovic-Savic made his lucrative switch to Al-Hilal last summer.