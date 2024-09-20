A former Premier League XI who we can’t believe are free agents in 2024: Matip, Balotelli…

Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United stars are among the ex-Premier League players who are currently free agents in 2024.

Whether it’s down to injury, bad luck or waiting for the right opportunity to come along, there are plenty of reasons why these players have found themselves without a club.

We’ve taken a closer look at the free agent market and have compiled a former Premier League XI of players who are available on a free transfer.

GK: Keylor Navas

After being fazed out at PSG by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Navas now finds himself on the free agent pile at the ripe old age of 37.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper knew his days in Paris were numbered when he spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest.

Since being let go by PSG, Navas has been linked with clubs in Italy and Brazil, but he’s yet to put pen to paper.

RB: Cedric Soares

After spending the last four years as a backup option at Arsenal, Soares now finds himself as a free agent at the age of 33.

The Portuguese full-back has 167 Premier League appearances under his belt and has been linked with the likes of Feyenoord and PSV in recent weeks.

“I want to make the right decision. Of course I’ve been contacted and I’ve had a few offers,” Soares told Portuguese outlet Canal.

“But it’s an important moment for me and my family, it’s a moment for me to make sure it’s the right project, that I get the playing time I need and, above all, that it will also make me happy.”

CB: Joel Matip

There’s a strong possibility that Matip ends up back in the Premier League as the likes of Fulham, West Ham and Wolves have been chasing his signature.

Injuries haven’t been kind to the former Liverpool defender of late, but it would be great to see him back in the English top flight.

CB: Nathan Ferguson

Once a hotly-tipped prospect at West Brom, Ferguson’s career has hit the buffers in recent years due to injury.

During his four-year stint with Crystal Palace, he only managed one Premier League appearance. Now aged 23, a return to the EFL seems more than likely.

LB: Brandon Williams

It is somewhat surprising that Williams hasn’t found a new club as of writing. The former Manchester United star spent last season out on loan with Ipswich Town where he made 17 appearances and scored two goals.

A very capable full-back, especially in the Championship, it will surely only be a matter of time before he finds his next club.

CM: Cheikhou Kouyate

With 291 Premier League appearances under his belt, Kouyate has more top-flight experience than the majority of players on this list.

While he may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, he’s certainly still capable of doing a job.

CM: Francis Coquelin

Always a dependable midfield option for Arsenal, Valencia and Villarreal, it will be interesting to see where Coquelin ends up next.

Aged 33, he’s surely still got a few more years at the top level left in him.

CAM: Dele Alli

We’d love nothing more than to see Alli return to his top form in 2025. Injuries and off-the-field issues have ravaged his career of late, but everyone knows what he’s capable of when fully fit.

Despite technically being a free agent, Alli has continued to train with Everton in hopes of landing a new contract with the Toffees.

RW: Andre Ayew

Having most recently played for Le Havre, Ayew is now on the lookout for his next opportunity. His Premier League record isn’t too shabby with 30 goal contributions in 102 appearances for the Ghanian star.

Where he ends up next is anyone’s guess.

LW: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Since leaving Stoke City in 2018, Choupo-Moting’s career has been a whirlwind. The guy has won 10 trophies in the last six years and he scored plenty of clutch goals for PSG and Bayern Munich during that time.

He was reportedly offered to Inter Milan during the summer, but that move didn’t materialise in the end.

ST: Mario Balotelli

There’s rarely a dull moment with Balotelli around and following his release from Adana Demirspor, the Italian is now on the hunt for his next club.

“I’ve noticed that many things about me have been made up recently,” Balotelli said on Instagram when commenting on the transfer speculation surrounding him.

“The only thing I am doing is working hard, training, and being ready for wherever I’ll play.

“I’ll talk very soon to clarify everything. The important thing for me is to work and be serene. I’ve received several offers, and I am looking for the best project for me.”

We’d be incredibly surprised if he ends up back in the Premier League, but you can never say never in football.