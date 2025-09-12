Every Premier League club’s predicted starting XI ahead of Gameweek 4
After an international break halted all momentum, the Premier League is back which means FPL managers are back stressing over their team.
With a season that has so far seen big names injured or blank, plenty will be hoping GW4 is the start of something better and to give you a helping hand, we’ve put together what we reckon will be the starting lineups of each team this weekend.
From big-money new signings to trusted favourites, here’s our verdict on what we will see this weekend.
Arsenal (vs Nottingham Forest)
GK: David Raya
RB: Ben White
CB: Cristhian Mosquera
CB: Gabriel Magalhaes
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
CM: Martin Zubimendi
CM: Declan Rice
CM: Martin Odegaard
RW: Noni Madueke
ST: Viktor Gyokeres
LW: Eberechi Eze
Aston Villa (vs Everton)
GK: Emi Martinez
RB: Matty Cash
CB: Tyrone Mings
CB: Ezri Konsa
LB: Lucas Digne
CM: Youri Tielemans
CM: John McGinn
RM: Morgan Rodgers
CAM: Harvey Elliott
LM: Donyell Malen
ST: Ollie Watkins
Bournemouth (vs Brighton)
GK: Djordje Petrovic
RB: Adam Smith
CB: Bafode Diakite
CB: Marcos Senesi
LB: Adrien Truffert
CDM: Tyler Adams
CM: Justin Kluivert
CM: Marcus Tavernier
RM: David Brooks
LM: Antoine Semenyo
ST: Evanilson
Brentford (vs Chelsea)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
RB: Michael Kayode
CB: Nathan Collins
CB: Sepp van den Berg
LB: Keane Lewis-Potter
CM: Yehor Yarmolyuk
CM: Jordan Henderson
CM: Mikkel Damsgaard
RW: Dango Ouattara
ST: Igor Thiago
LW: Kevin Schade
Brighton (vs Bournemouth)
GK: Bart Verbruggen
RB: Mats Wieffer
CB: Lewis Dunk
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
LB: Maxim De Cuyper
CM: Jack Hinshelwood
CM: Carlos Baleba
RM: Yankuba Minteh
CAM: Brajan Gruda
LM: Kaoru Mitoma
ST: Georginio Rutter
Burnley (vs Liverpool)
GK: Martin Dubravka
RWB: Oliver Sonne
CB: Kyle Walker
CB: Maxime Esteve
CB: Hjalmar Ekdal
LWB: Quilindschy Hartman
CM: Josh Cullen
CM: Lesley Ugochukwu
RM: Hannibal Mejbri
LM: Jaidon Anthony
ST: Lyle Foster
Chelsea (vs Brentford)
GK: Robert Sanchez
RB: Reece James
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Moises Caicedo
CM: Enzo Fernandez
RM: Pedro Neto
CAM: Cole Palmer
LM: Jamie Gittens
ST: Joao Pedro
Crystal Palace (vs Sunderland)
GK: Dean Henderson
RWB: Daniel Munoz
CB: Chris Richards
CB: Marc Guehi
CB: Maxence Lacroix
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
CM: Jefferson Lerma
CM: Will Hughes
RW: Daichi Kamada
LW: Justin Devenny
ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta
Everton (vs Aston Villa)
GK: Jordan Pickford
RB: Jake O’Brien
CB: James Tarkowski
CB: Michael Keane
LB: Vitalii Mykolenko
CM: Idrissa Gueye
CM: James Garner
RM: Carlos Alcaraz
CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
LM: Iliman Ndiaye
ST: Beto
Fulham (vs Leeds United)
GK: Bernd Leno
RB: Kenny Tete
CB: Calvin Bassey
CB: Joachim Andersen
LB: Antonee Robinson
CM: Sander Berge
CM: Sasa Lukic
RM: Ryan Sessegnon
CAM: Josh King
LM: Alex Iwobi
ST: Raul Jimenez
Leeds United (vs Fulham)
GK: Karl Darlow
RB: Jayden Bogle
CB: Joe Rodon
CB: Pascal Struijk
LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
CM: Sean Longstaff
CM: Ilia Gruev
CM: Anton Stach
RW: Daniel James
ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin
LW: Wilfried Gnonto
Liverpool (vs Burnley)
GK: Allison
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
CB: Ibrahima Konate
CB: Virgil van Dijk
LB: Milos Kerkez
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
CM: Florian Wirtz
RW: Mohamed Salah
LW: Cody Gakpo
ST: Hugo Ekitike
Manchester City (vs Manchester United)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
RB: Matheus Nunes
CB: Jon Stones
CB: Ruben Dias
LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri
CM: Rodri
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
CM: Bernado Silva
RW: Oscar Bobb
LW: Phil Foden
ST: Erling Haaland
Manchester United (vs Manchester City)
GK: Altay Bayindır
RWB: Amad Diallo
CB: Leny Yoro
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
CB: Luke Shaw
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
CM: Manuel Ugarte
CM: Casemiro
RAM: Bruno Fernandes
LAM: Bryan Mbeumo
ST: Joshua Zirkzee
Newcastle United (vs Wolves)
GK: Nick Pope
RB: Kieran Trippier
CB: Fabian Schar
CB: Dan Burn
LB: Tino Livramento
CM: Sandro Tonali
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
CM: Joelinton
RW: Jacob Murphy
ST: Nick Woltemade
LW: Harvey Barnes
Nottingham Forest (vs Arsenal)
GK: Matz Sels
RB: Ola Aina
CB: Nikola Milenkovic
CB: Murillo
LB: Neco Williams
CM: Douglas Luiz
CM: Elliot Anderson
RM: Omari Hutchinson
CAM: Morgan Gibbs-White
LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi
ST: Chris Wood
Sunderland (vs Crystal Palace)
GK: Robin Roefs
RB: Lutsharel Geertruida
CB: Nordi Mukiele
CB: Omar Alderete
LB: Reinildo Mandava
CM: Noah Sadiki
CM: Granit Xhaka
CM: Habib Diarra
RW: Chemsdine Talbi
ST: Eliezer Mayenda
LW: Simon Adingra
Tottenham (vs West Ham)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
RB: Pedro Porro
CB: Cristian Romero
CB: Micky van de Ven
LB: Djed Spence
CM: Joao Palhinha
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
CM: Pape Matar Sarr
RM: Mohammed Kudus
LM: Brennan Johnson
ST: Richarlison
West Ham (vs Tottenham)
GK: Mads Hermansen
RB: Kyle Walker-Peters
CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos
CB: Maximilian Kilman
LB: El Hadji Malick Diouf
CM: James Ward-Prowse
CM: Tomas Soucek
CM: Matheus Fernandes
RW: Jarrod Bowen
LW: Lucas Paqueta
ST: Callum Wilson
Wolves (vs Newcastle United)
GK: Jose Sa
RWB: Jackson Tchatchoua
CB: Matt Doherty
CB: Emmanuel Agbadou
CB: Toti Gomes
LWB: David Moller Wolfe
CM: Andre
CM: Joao Gomes
RAM: Jhon Arias
LAM: Fer Lopez
ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen
