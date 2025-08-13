logo
These guys are set to start...

Every Premier League clubs predicted starting XI for the opening weekend

Ben Stewart

The Premier League returns this weekend and you only have a few days left in order to get your FPL squads ready for the new campaign.

In order to help you out with your selection headaches ahead of the deadline, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of how each Premier League side will likely line up this weekend.

Taking pre-season form, injuries and suspensions into consideration, here’s how we think each Premier League side will line up on the opening day.

Arsenal

GK: David Raya
RB: Jurrien Timber
CB: William Saliba
CB: Gabriel Magalhaes
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
CM: Martin Zubimendi
CM: Declan Rice
CM: Martin Odegaard
RW: Bukayo Saka
ST: Viktor Gyokeres
LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Aston Villa

GK: Marco Bizot
RB: Matty Cash
CB: Ezri Konsa
CB: Pau Torres
LB: Lucas Digne
CM: Youri Tielemans
CM: Boubacar Kamara
RM: Donyell Malen
CAM: Morgan Rodgers
LM: John McGinn
ST: Ollie Watkins

Bournemouth

GK: Djordje Petrovic
RB: Julian Araujo
CB: James Hill
CB: Marcos Senesi
LB: Adrien Truffert
CM: Tyler Adams
CM: Alex Scott
RM: David Brooks
CAM: Marcus Tavernier
LM: Antoine Semenyo
ST: Evanilson

Brentford

GK: Hakon Valdimarsson
RB: Michael Kayode
CB: Nathan Collins
CB: Rav van den Berg
LB: Rico Henry
CM: Yehor Yarmolyuk
CM: Mathias Jensen
CM: Mikkel Damsgaard
RW: Fabio Carvalho
ST: Igor Thiago
LW: Keane Lewis-Potter

Brighton

GK: Bart Verbruggen
RB: Mats Wieffer
CB: Lewis Dunk
CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
LB: Maxim De Cuyper
CM: Yasin Ayari
CM: Diego Gomez
RM: Yankuba Minteh
CAM: Matt O’Riley
LM: Kaoru Mitoma
ST: Georginio Rutter

Caoimhin Kelleher and Bart Verbruggen

Burnley

GK: Martin Dubravka
RB: Kyle Walker
CB: Maxime Esteve
CB: Hjalmar Ekdal
LB: Quilindschy Hartman
CM: Josh Cullen
CM: Josh Laurent
RM: Jacob Bruun Larsen
CAM: Hannibal Mejbri
LM: Jaidon Anthony
ST: Lyle Foster

Chelsea

GK: Robert Sanchez
RB: Reece James
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Moises Caicedo
CM: Enzo Fernandez
RM: Pedro Neto
CAM: Cole Palmer
LM: Jamie Gittens
ST: Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace

GK: Dean Henderson
RWB: Daniel Munoz
CB: Chris Richards
CB: Marc Guehi
CB: Maxence Lacroix
LWB: Tyrick Mitchell
CM: Jefferson Lerma
CM: Adam Wharton
CAM: Ismaila Sarr
CAM: Eberechi Eze
ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Everton

GK: Jordan Pickford
RB: Jake O’Brien
CB: James Tarkowski
CB: Jarrad Branthwaite
LB: Adam Aznou
CM: Idrissa Gueye
CM: James Garner
RM: Carlos Alcaraz
CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
LM: Iliman Ndiaye
ST: Beto

Fulham

GK: Bernd Leno
RB: Kenny Tete
CB: Calvin Bassey
CB: Joachim Andersen
LB: Ryan Sessegnon
CM: Sander Berge
CM: Sasa Lukic
RM: Harry Wilson
CAM: Josh King
LM: Alex Iwobi
ST: Raul Jimenez

Leeds United

GK: Lucas Perri
RB: Jayden Bogle
CB: Joe Rodon
CB: Pascal Struijk
LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
CM: Ethan Ampadu
CM: Ao Tanaka
CM: Anton Stach
RW: Daniel James
ST: Joel Piroe
LW: Wilfried Gnonto

Leeds United XI Everton Predicted Opening Day 2025-26 Full Team Prediction

Liverpool

GK: Allison
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
CB: Ibrahima Konate
CB: Virgil van Dijk
LB: Milos Kerkez
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
RM: Mo Salah
CAM: Florian Wirtz
LM: Cody Gakpo
ST: Hugo Ekitike

Man City

GK: James Trafford
RB: Matheus Nunes
CB: Manuel Akanji
CB: Ruben Dias
LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri
CM: Nico Gonzalez
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
RM: Bernado Silva
CAM: Rayan Cherki
LM: Omar Marmoush
ST: Erling Haaland

Man United

GK: Andre Onana
RWB: Amad Diallo
CB: Leny Yoro
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
CB: Luke Shaw
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
CM: Manuel Ugarte
CM: Bruno Fernandes
RAM: Bryan Mbeumo
LAM: Matheus Cunha
ST: Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle

GK: Nick Pope
RB: Tino Livramento
CB: Fabian Schar
CB: Dan Burn
LB: Lewis Hall
CM: Sandro Tonali
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
CM: Joelinton
RW: Anthony Elanga
ST: Anthony Gordon
LW: Harvey Barnes

Nottingham Forest

GK: Matz Sels
RB: Ola Aina
CB: Nikola Milenkovic
CB: Murillo
LB: Neco Williams
CM: Ryan Yates
CM: Elliot Anderson
RM: Dan Ndoye
CAM: Morgan Gibbs-White
LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi
ST: Chris Wood

Tottenham

GK: Guglielmo Vicario
RB: Pedro Porro
CB: Cristian Romero
CB: Micky van de Ven
LB: Djed Spence
CM: Joao Palhinha
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
RM: Mohammed Kudus
CAM: Pape Matar Sarr
LM: Brennan Johnson
ST: Richarlison

Sunderland

GK: Robin Roefs
RB: Trai Hume
CB: Daniel Ballard
CB: Jenson Seelt
LB: Reinildo Mandava
CM: Noah Sadiki
CM: Granit Xhaka
CM: Habib Diarra
RW: Chemsdine Talbi
ST: Eliezer Mayenda
LW: Simon Adingra

Enzo Le Fee could be a budget option for your midfield.

West Ham

GK: Alphonse Areola
RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
CB: Jean-Clair Todibo
CB: Maximilian Kilman
CB: Nayef Aguerd
LWB: El Hadji Malick Diouf
CM: James Ward-Prowse
CM: Freddie Potts
RAM: Jarrod Bowen
LAM: Lucas Paqueta
ST: Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves

GK: Jose Sa
RWB: Ki-Jana Hoever
CB: Matt Doherty
CB: Emmanuel Agbadou
CB: Toti Gomes
LWB: David Moller Wolfe
CM: Andre
CM: Joao Gomes
RAM: Jhon Arias
LAM: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen

