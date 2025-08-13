The Premier League returns this weekend and you only have a few days left in order to get your FPL squads ready for the new campaign.

In order to help you out with your selection headaches ahead of the deadline, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of how each Premier League side will likely line up this weekend.

Taking pre-season form, injuries and suspensions into consideration, here’s how we think each Premier League side will line up on the opening day.

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurrien Timber

CB: William Saliba

CB: Gabriel Magalhaes

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Zubimendi

CM: Declan Rice

CM: Martin Odegaard

RW: Bukayo Saka

ST: Viktor Gyokeres

LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Aston Villa

GK: Marco Bizot

RB: Matty Cash

CB: Ezri Konsa

CB: Pau Torres

LB: Lucas Digne

CM: Youri Tielemans

CM: Boubacar Kamara

RM: Donyell Malen

CAM: Morgan Rodgers

LM: John McGinn

ST: Ollie Watkins

Bournemouth

GK: Djordje Petrovic

RB: Julian Araujo

CB: James Hill

CB: Marcos Senesi

LB: Adrien Truffert

CM: Tyler Adams

CM: Alex Scott

RM: David Brooks

CAM: Marcus Tavernier

LM: Antoine Semenyo

ST: Evanilson

Brentford

GK: Hakon Valdimarsson

RB: Michael Kayode

CB: Nathan Collins

CB: Rav van den Berg

LB: Rico Henry

CM: Yehor Yarmolyuk

CM: Mathias Jensen

CM: Mikkel Damsgaard

RW: Fabio Carvalho

ST: Igor Thiago

LW: Keane Lewis-Potter

Brighton

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Mats Wieffer

CB: Lewis Dunk

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

LB: Maxim De Cuyper

CM: Yasin Ayari

CM: Diego Gomez

RM: Yankuba Minteh

CAM: Matt O’Riley

LM: Kaoru Mitoma

ST: Georginio Rutter

Burnley

GK: Martin Dubravka

RB: Kyle Walker

CB: Maxime Esteve

CB: Hjalmar Ekdal

LB: Quilindschy Hartman

CM: Josh Cullen

CM: Josh Laurent

RM: Jacob Bruun Larsen

CAM: Hannibal Mejbri

LM: Jaidon Anthony

ST: Lyle Foster

Chelsea

GK: Robert Sanchez

RB: Reece James

CB: Trevoh Chalobah

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo

LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Moises Caicedo

CM: Enzo Fernandez

RM: Pedro Neto

CAM: Cole Palmer

LM: Jamie Gittens

ST: Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace

GK: Dean Henderson

RWB: Daniel Munoz

CB: Chris Richards

CB: Marc Guehi

CB: Maxence Lacroix

LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

CM: Jefferson Lerma

CM: Adam Wharton

CAM: Ismaila Sarr

CAM: Eberechi Eze

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Everton

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Jake O’Brien

CB: James Tarkowski

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite

LB: Adam Aznou

CM: Idrissa Gueye

CM: James Garner

RM: Carlos Alcaraz

CAM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

LM: Iliman Ndiaye

ST: Beto

Fulham

GK: Bernd Leno

RB: Kenny Tete

CB: Calvin Bassey

CB: Joachim Andersen

LB: Ryan Sessegnon

CM: Sander Berge

CM: Sasa Lukic

RM: Harry Wilson

CAM: Josh King

LM: Alex Iwobi

ST: Raul Jimenez

Leeds United

GK: Lucas Perri

RB: Jayden Bogle

CB: Joe Rodon

CB: Pascal Struijk

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

CM: Ethan Ampadu

CM: Ao Tanaka

CM: Anton Stach

RW: Daniel James

ST: Joel Piroe

LW: Wilfried Gnonto

Liverpool

GK: Allison

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

CB: Ibrahima Konate

CB: Virgil van Dijk

LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

RM: Mo Salah

CAM: Florian Wirtz

LM: Cody Gakpo

ST: Hugo Ekitike

Man City

GK: James Trafford

RB: Matheus Nunes

CB: Manuel Akanji

CB: Ruben Dias

LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri

CM: Nico Gonzalez

CM: Tijjani Reijnders

RM: Bernado Silva

CAM: Rayan Cherki

LM: Omar Marmoush

ST: Erling Haaland

Man United

GK: Andre Onana

RWB: Amad Diallo

CB: Leny Yoro

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

CB: Luke Shaw

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

CM: Manuel Ugarte

CM: Bruno Fernandes

RAM: Bryan Mbeumo

LAM: Matheus Cunha

ST: Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle

GK: Nick Pope

RB: Tino Livramento

CB: Fabian Schar

CB: Dan Burn

LB: Lewis Hall

CM: Sandro Tonali

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

CM: Joelinton

RW: Anthony Elanga

ST: Anthony Gordon

LW: Harvey Barnes

Nottingham Forest

GK: Matz Sels

RB: Ola Aina

CB: Nikola Milenkovic

CB: Murillo

LB: Neco Williams

CM: Ryan Yates

CM: Elliot Anderson

RM: Dan Ndoye

CAM: Morgan Gibbs-White

LM: Callum Hudson-Odoi

ST: Chris Wood

Tottenham

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro

CB: Cristian Romero

CB: Micky van de Ven

LB: Djed Spence

CM: Joao Palhinha

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur

RM: Mohammed Kudus

CAM: Pape Matar Sarr

LM: Brennan Johnson

ST: Richarlison

Sunderland

GK: Robin Roefs

RB: Trai Hume

CB: Daniel Ballard

CB: Jenson Seelt

LB: Reinildo Mandava

CM: Noah Sadiki

CM: Granit Xhaka

CM: Habib Diarra

RW: Chemsdine Talbi

ST: Eliezer Mayenda

LW: Simon Adingra

West Ham

GK: Alphonse Areola

RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo

CB: Maximilian Kilman

CB: Nayef Aguerd

LWB: El Hadji Malick Diouf

CM: James Ward-Prowse

CM: Freddie Potts

RAM: Jarrod Bowen

LAM: Lucas Paqueta

ST: Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves

GK: Jose Sa

RWB: Ki-Jana Hoever

CB: Matt Doherty

CB: Emmanuel Agbadou

CB: Toti Gomes

LWB: David Moller Wolfe

CM: Andre

CM: Joao Gomes

RAM: Jhon Arias

LAM: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

ST: Jorgen Strand Larsen

