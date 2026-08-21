The first Fantasy Premier League deadline is only a few hours away, and we’ve brought together everything you need to know before the new season finally gets underway.

By this point, you’ve presumably already built your squad and are making some final tweaks before tonight’s opener, with Arsenal taking on newly-promoted Coventry City.

Before you finalise your team, make sure you read everything you need to know before the first deadline rolls around later today.

Captain picks

We’re inclined to go with the consensus within the wider FPL community and agree that there are only really three choices.

First up, if you’re looking to add a bit more spice for Friday’s opener between Arsenal and newly-promoted Coventry City, it’s hard to look past Gabriel Magalhaes.

He kept a clean sheet in five of his six appearances against newly-promoted opposition last season and there’s little reason to think that won’t be the case when Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues visit the home of the reigning champions under the lights.

Alternatively, Gunners captain Martin Odegaard looked reenergised in the Community Shield and summer signing Christos Tzolis notched two assists. Two Arsenal options worth considering if you’re a bit more of a risk-taker.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a perenially safe bet, particularly in August. The Norwegian has won the Golden Boot in three of four seasons since he arrived and he tends to come racing out of the traps, having scored 14 goals in his first 11 Premier League outings last season.

Haaland scored a brace against Wolves in the opening weekend last season, and Bournemouth at home looks favourable enough.

Finally, last season’s FPL must-have Bruno Fernandes will be looking to pick up where he left off when Manchester United travel to early relegation favourites Hull City. Bryan Mbeumo is also worth considering against the unfancied Tigers.

You’d be daft to seriously consider anyone beyond Arsenal, Manchester City or Manchester United, given this weekend’s fixtures.

Suspensions & Injuries

Just three players are carrying a suspension over from disciplinary issues last season.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana and Fulham’s Joachim Andersen are all unavailable this weekend, while Fofana is also out of Chelsea’s match at home to Brighton in Gameweek 2.

As for injuries, it’s also worth double-checking any late news before the deadline. Major confirmed injuries will be highlighted on the FPL site.

In terms of major injury news, Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber against Coventry, while William Saliba is expected to be out for a few more months. Bruno Guimaraes faces a late fitness test and may be missing from the starting XI as a result.

Manchester City are without Jeremy Doku, while Matheus Nunes is a doubt. Liverpool are missing Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez at Newcastle. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is blessed with a clean bill of health.

Leeds are missing left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and winger Wilfried Gnonto for their trip to Nottingham Forest, who will be without Nicolo Savona.

Dean Henderson is a doubt for Crystal Palace’s away match at Everton, with James Garner and Christian Norgaard unavailable. Sunderland will be without Simon Adingra.

Predicted line-ups

What’s this? Every single predicted line-up for Gameweek One?

Oh, we do spoil you…

READ: Every Premier League club’s predicted starting XI for the opening weekend

Budget options to consider

You’re in luck. This week we’ve published an entire series on the best budget options to consider.

For goalkeepers, we reckon it’s worth taking a look at Leeds United’s record signing James Trafford, particularly as a rotation option if you’re avoiding David Raya and getting another mid-priced ‘keeper like Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez.

For defenders, it’s hard to look past Luke Shaw. The left-back started every game for Manchester United last season and retains Michael Carrick’s trust. Not only do the Red Devils have Hull City in their opening fixture, but they also have Ipswich Town in Gameweek Two.

For midfielders, we like the look of new Brentford signing Mamadou Sangare. He’s unlikely to notch spectacular returns in terms of goals or assists, but in terms of his profile and skillset he could be a monster at ticking over with defensive contribution points. The new Elliot Anderson?

Finally, for forwards, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks very good value at just £6million. But if you’re looking beyond Gameweek One and want a cheaper player to leave parked on your bench, we’re not expecting Aston Villa wonderkid Brian Madjo – injured for the opener – to stay at £5.5million for long once he’s fit and available.

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