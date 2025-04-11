Andre Onana has had an eventful few years since joining Manchester United and you probably won’t be surprised that he ranks highly among the goalkeepers with the most errors leading to a goal.

The Cameroonian international has shown moments of quality in the Premier League, but he’s especially struggled in European competitions.

Since he joined United back in 2023, here are the six Premier League goalkeepers who’ve made the most errors leading to a goal in that time.

6. Jose Sa

The Portuguese shot-stopper has been competing with Sam Johnstone for the number one spot at Wolves this season.

In 59 appearances since the start of last season, the goalkeeper has shipped 100 goals and has made four errors leading to a goal during that timeframe.

5. Wes Foderingham

Despite not playing a single minute of football this season for West Ham, Foderingham still makes the cut for this list after ending a tough campaign with Sheffield United in 2023-24.

During that season, the 34-year-old made 30 appearances, conceded 79 goals and according to the stats, made five errors leading to a goal.

=3. Bart Verbruggen

The Brighton shot-stopper only boasts a save percentage of 64.5% this season – the fourth lowest of any starting Premier League goalkeeper.

Since the start of last season, he’s also been guilty of dropping the odd clanger, given that he’s made six errors which have led to a goal.

=3. Robert Sanchez

Chelsea fans probably won’t be surprised to see Sanchez making an appearance on this list.

After only making one error leading to a goal last season, the 27-year-old has already made five errors during this season alone.

That takes his overall tally to six errors since the start of the 2023-24 campaign. With those sorts of damning figures, it’s no wonder that Chelsea are continually being linked with new goalkeepers.

“We keep getting signs that Sanchez is a Premier League goalkeeper – but maybe for a team in the bottom half of the table and not a top team,” is what Jamie Carragher said following Sanchez’s blunder against Wolves in January.

2. Arijanet Muric

After making a couple of high-profile blunders while playing for Burnley last season, that trend has continued since Muric joined Ipswich.

Across the last two seasons, the 26-year-old has conceded an average of 1.75 goals per game and he’s made seven errors leading to a goal in just 28 appearances.

That’s an average of a mistake every four games, which is by far the highest on this list.

1. Andre Onana

Let’s be honest. You all expected Onana to be top of this list, didn’t you?

Nemanja Matic recently described Onana as ‘one of the worst keepers in Manchester United history’ and going off the stats, he might have a point.

While the 29-year-old has managed to save United on a few occasions, he does have the tendency to drop the occasional clanger – especially in European competitions.

In total, he’s made nine errors leading to goals across all competitions since the start of 2023-24 which is more than any other Premier League goalkeeper in that time.

He had a particularly tough night against Lyon recently but still seems to have the backing of his manager, Ruben Amorim.

“There’s nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help him,” Amorim said after the game.

“The most important thing is to be natural and then when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in Andre.”

