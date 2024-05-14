The 10 highest earning Premier League stars who are out of contract this summer

Stars from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the 10 highest-earning Premier League players who are out of contract this summer.

There’s still some time left for these players to pen contract extensions at their current clubs, but it seems more than likely that the majority of them will be moving on in the summer.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve found the 10 highest-earning Premier League stars who are out of contract at the end of the season.

10. Michail Antonio (£85,000 per week)

West Ham have the option to extend Antonio’s contract by a further year, but it remains to be seen if the Hammers will trigger that clause.

The 34-year-old has chipped in with eight goal contributions this season, but with David Moyes set to depart, there’s every chance that Antonio will follow him out the door.

=8. Willian (£90,000 per week)

Following two solid campaigns with Fulham, Willian’s career is now at a crossroads. Taking home £90,000 per week, he’s currently the club’s third highest-paid player behind Raul Jimenez and Bernd Leno.

Al Shabab were close to luring him away from Fulham last summer and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see the Saudi club resurface their interest in the upcoming window.

=8. Adam Lallana (£90,000 per week)

Following four seasons on the south coast, Lallana recently announced that he will be leaving Brighton at the end of the campaign.

“It was a tough decision, but it just feels like the right time, not just for myself but for the club as well,” Lallana said upon announcing his exit.

Having featured in 24 league matches, the 36-year-old still has plenty of life in him yet, but his next destination is currently up in the air.

=6. Joel Matip (£100,000 per week)

Having arrived at Anfield back in 2016, Matip is one of Liverpool’s longest-serving players, but it seems more than likely that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since December and the club are already scouting out some alternatives in his position ahead of the summer.

With more than 200 Liverpool appearances under his belt, he’s certainly earned hero status at the club.

=6. Dele Alli (£100,000 per week)

Dele has made it no secret that his goal is to break back into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With his contract at Everton soon set to expire, he’ll no doubt be presented with a number of opportunities in the summer.

Injuries have seriously hampered his career over the last few years, but the 28-year-old seems to have the fire in his belly to get his career back on track next season.

5. Thiago Silva (£110,000 per week)

Following four seasons at Stamford Bridge, Silva has agreed a deal to return to Fluminense in the summer, upon his Chelsea contract expiring.

The 39-year-old will certainly be missed at the club and replacing a player of his pedigree is certainly no easy task.

4. Andre Gomes (£112,000 per week)

Gomes earning an annual salary of £5.8million seems a bit mental when you consider he’s only started in 10 Premier League matches since the start of 2021-22.

For the sake of the player and the club, a fresh start elsewhere is probably Gomes’ best bet this summer.

3. Thiago Alcantara (£200,000 per week)

Injuries haven’t been kind to the 33-year-old who has only managed five minutes of Premier League football this season.

A supremely talented player when fully fit, Thiago’s exit from Liverpool now seems inevitable on the back of some frustrating years.

He rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabia last summer, although it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him make the jump at the end of the season.

2. Anthony Martial (£250,000 per week)

Despite only starting in five league matches this season, Martial still ranks among the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

While the club does have the option to extend his deal by a further year, it’s not much of a surprise that they have opted against triggering that clause.

Once dubbed as one of the hottest prospects in Europe, it’s a shame how the last few years of Martial’s career have unfolded. Fingers crossed he gets his career back on track with his next move.

1. Raphael Varane (£340,000 per week)

United have also decided against extending Varane’s contract, despite having the option to do so. He’s certainly had his moments in a United shirt, but overall, he’s not lived up to the original hype.

“I’ll see you all at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season,” Varane announced on social media.

“It’s going to be a very emotional day for me.”

Losing an experienced pro like Varane is never easy, but the club will save around £17.6million on their annual wage bill by letting him go.