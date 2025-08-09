Premier League clubs have spent big this summer in preparation for the 2025-26 season, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United signing players on huge weekly wages.

With Manchester City looking to atone for last season’s trophyless campaign and Chelsea focusing more on selling players, each club still make an appearance in the top 10, alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

We’ve taken a look through the figures on Capology and SalaryLeaks, putting together this top 10 in order of their weekly wages.

10. Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £130k)

Unable to trust the erratic Nicolas Jackson to lead the line, Chelsea ruthlessly signed both Liam Delap and Pedro to strengthen their forward options.

The latter, a £60million signing from Brighton, made an instant impact for his new club after scoring twice in the Club World Cup semi-final and starting the triumph over PSG in the final.

Technically proficient, with a particular aptitude at taking penalties, Pedro is expected to start the season as Chelsea’s main striker and is being paid £130,000 per week.

9. Rayan Cherki (Man City, £140k)

Spending 15 years at Lyon, Cherki made his first team debut in 2019 but had his best season last year, creating 32 goal contributions in 44 games.

Needing to replace Kevin De Bruyne’s creative output, City splashed £33.7million on the France international and will be paying him approximately £140,000 per week.

Cherki showed flashes of promise in the Club World Cup this summer, but is still only 22. He has big boots to fill and will require an element of patience.

=7. Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham, £150k)

Kudus became the first player since Scott Parker in 2011 to leave West Ham for Tottenham this summer, signing for the Europa League winners for £55million.

After a brilliant debut season in England, Kudus went off the boil last year and was unable to escape the general malaise at West Ham.

But he remains a brilliant forward, direct and capable of the spectacular, and it’d be no surprise to see the Ghana international become a firm fan favourite at Spurs.

=7. Bryan Mbeumo (Man Utd, £150k)

A lack of firepower was United’s biggest problem last year, with just 42 league goals scored, and Ruben Amorim has completely revamped his front three.

Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford in 2024-25, declared his interest in a move to Old Trafford in early June but wasn’t signed until six weeks later.

A forward of power and intelligence, one insider at United reckons the Cameroon international is the closest equivalent to Mohamed Salah. Can Mbeumo match such a claim?

6. Benjamin Sesko (Man Utd, £160k)

After deciding to persevere with Rasmus Hojlund as their main striker, United beat Newcastle to the signing of Sesko.

The RB Leipzig striker has been one of Europe’s most coveted forwards for several years, with Arsenal heavily linked before signing Viktor Gyokeres.

The 22-year-old Slovenia international has a powerful shot and reportedly turned down a higher wage offer from Newcastle to move to Old Trafford.

5. Matheus Cunha (Man Utd, £180k)

United signed Cunha in early June after triggering the £62.5million release clause in the Wolves forward’s contract.

The Brazil international impressed across his two and a half years at Molineux, for whom he scored 15 goals last year to pull them clear of relegation trouble.

His ability to grab a match by the scruff of its neck should see him become a fan favourite at Old Trafford and represent an upgrade on the ineffective Joshua Zirkzee.

4. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, £195k)

With Liverpool paying £100million for Wirtz, the Premier League is about to welcome one of the best footballers on the planet.

Having played a role in an incredible 122 goals in just 197 games from attacking midfield, while also securing Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title in their history, it’s easy to see why he’s so highly-rated.

The incredible 22-year-old will use his ability to find space between the lines to create opportunities for himself and others.

And he turned down Bayern Munich and Manchester City for Arne Slot’s Reds.

=2. Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool, £200k)

Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last year, firing them into the Champions League and the striker into the thoughts of several top managers.

Newcastle were thought to be the front-runners, but Liverpool gazumped them with a £69million deal and a £200,000 per week wage for the France international.

He’s already shown promise in Liverpool’s pre-season matches and is versatile enough to play across the front line.

=2. Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal, £200k)

Arsenal have been crying out for a striker for several years, but they have finally landed one of Europe’s best in Gyokeres.

The £64million signing from Sporting Lisbon outperformed his xG last season, but the big question is whether that finishing ability can translate to the Premier League.

If it does, the Gunners will surely have a chance of winning their first league title since 2004.

1. Tijjani Reijnders (Man City, £230k)

It’s no secret that City’s midfield needed a refresh with ageing greats like Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan needing greater support in the autumn of their careers.

With this in mind, Guardiola swooped for Milan and Netherlands midfielder Reijnders, agreeing a £60 million fee with the Italian club.

Described as a blend of Silva and Gundogan, the midfielder could fill two roles at once in Guardiola’s system if he does make the move.

The 27-year-old’s bumper wage packet reflects his importance to City’s new-look side.

