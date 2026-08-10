The Premier League is one of the richest and highest-paying leagues in the world. With so many big names and high earners, it’s difficult to put a balanced side together without leaving out some great players.

With this team, the likes of Omar Marmoush, Kai Havertz, Phil Foden, and Alexander Isak couldn’t get a sniff, despite earning in the region of £300,000 per week.

The team is set out in a 4-3-3 formation, with every player having played at least a few games in their position over the past few seasons.

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – £265,000

The Italian goalkeeper, who Manchester City picked up last summer for just £25 million, has the biggest weekly wage of any Premier League goalkeeper, beating runner-up Alisson by £115,000.

But, for arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, and for one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, Donnarumma’s hefty wage bill isn’t too big an issue for City.

RB: Dominik Szoboszlai – £250,000

Tied for the joint-lowest wages on the list with two other defenders, Szoboszlai is being played outside his natural position to accommodate his large wage bill.

Despite being more comfortable in midfield, Szoboszlai did make eight appearances at right back for Liverpool last season, and his powerful right foot allows him to be quite comfortable in the role.

Whilst an actual full-back, such as Reece James, may be preferred in this slot, his inferior(!) weekly wage of £200,000 just doesn’t cut it, meaning he doesn’t make the team.

CB: William Saliba – £250,000

Another one of the lowest earners in the team, Saliba slots into the right side of centre half in the most expensive Premier League XI.

The 25-year-old is Arsenal’s fourth-highest earner, and is integral to their recent success, being ever-present at the back for the Gunners over the past few years.

CB: Virgil van Dijk – £350,000

The second-highest earner in the Premier League, Van Dijk couldn’t not make this team.

The Dutch defender has been one of, if not the, best defenders in the world for several years, winning numerous player of the season awards across different competitions, as well as finishing runner-up in the Ballon d’Or race in 2019.

Not only has he had a very impressive personal and club career, but he has also muscled his way into the Premier League’s best central defender debate and is many fans’ top pick.

LB: Josko Gvardiol – £250,000

And finally, the last defender and final joint lowest earner in our team, Gvardiol slots in at left back.

Whilst Gvardiol is more natural in the centre of defence, tactician Pep Guardiola knew not to take the assertive Croatian at face value; following his transfer in 2023, Guardiola converted the then 21-year-old into a left back, where he has played regularly, as well as in the centre of the backline, until his leg break last season.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch – £280,000

A towering force in midfield, Gravenberch was dominant in Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winning season, ultimately filling the gap left by Fabinho the season before.

Although Liverpool’s form has noticeably dipped since their title win, Gravenberch is still an important figure for the two-time Premier League winners.

CM: Bruno Fernandes – £300,000

Despite usually being played in a slightly more attacking role, often as a number 10, Fernandes also has experience playing in the centre of midfield.

Here, he is used to build up attacks and get more touches on the ball, something that is key for United when going forward.

And his talent is undeniable; the Manchester United captain broke the Premier League assists in a season record last year, racking up 21 over the course of the campaign.

CAM: Jack Grealish – £300,000

Earning an eye-watering £300,000 per week, Grealish is one of the harder players to justify the staggering wage bill in this team.

Whilst he has had success for City, particularly in their treble winning season, he has since been sent on loan to Everton, where his season was disjointed by injuries.

Capable of playing in midfield and attack, Grealish will be hoping to break back into City’s squad in the upcoming campaign.

RW: Bukayo Saka – £300,000

Another big hitter, Saka starts off our front three.

The Arsenal academy graduate is well-loved at the Emirates, but he admittedly didn’t have the strongest campaign last season, recording 11 goals for the Gunners in all competitions, his lowest tally since the 2020-21 season.

But a strong finish to the World Cup against France, and a Premier League winner’s medal in his trophy cabinet, could give the right winger the confidence he needs to pick his form up for the approaching season.

LW: Marcus Rashford – £300,000

Rashford has recently reignited his career after some really poor spells at Manchester United.

A solid loan at Barcelona wasn’t enough to be brought back to the Spanish giants, but it did allow Rashford to break into the England team this summer, where he recorded two G+A in six appearances.

Where the Manchester United man will play his football next season remains unclear, but he wouldn’t be a bad signing if his wages could be made more manageable.

So that caps off the highest-earning Premier League XI. If a club wanted to boast this starting lineup for just one game, it would cost £3,370,000, a significant sum for what could be the best side on the planet.

ST: Erling Haaland – £525,000

It couldn’t be anyone else, could it?

The Premier League’s top earner, and likely biggest star, Haaland has scored an abundance of goals since his arrival in England in 2022.

Scoring 112 goals in 132 league games puts Haaland well on track to break several records if he sticks at City until the end of his contract.

And it would be no surprise if he added some more trophies to his collection in that time.

By George Jenkins

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