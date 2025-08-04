Stars from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the highest-paid teenagers currently playing in the Premier League according to industry estimates.

Clubs are signing younger players these days and the best of them are on lucrative contracts with some of the biggest names in English football.

With all estimates via Capology, here are the five highest-paid teenagers in the Premier League right now, featuring their estimated weekly wages.

=4. Vitor Reis – £40,000

Signed by Manchester City in January, Reis is still only 19 and firmly one for the future.

The Brazilian defender joined from Palmeiras for £29.6million and was subbed off at half-time against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on his debut.

His Premier League debut came in the win over Leicester in April and Reis is expected to spend the 2025-26 season on loan at Girona.

=4. Myles Lewis-Skelly – £40,000

Lewis-Skelly was a revelation for Arsenal last season, making about four other left-backs at the Emirates instantly redundant.

The Hale End graduate combines pace and power with impressive technique and admirable bravery to become a real star in Mikel Arteta’s team.

He also scored on his England debut in March and is surely front of the queue for the slot in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup team next summer.

It’s no surprise Arsenal tied Lewis-Skelly down to a new contract this summer, instantly making him one of the highest-paid teenagers in the Premier League.

3. Marc Guiu – £50,000

Guiu caught the eye in 2023-24 with goals in La Liga and the Champions League, but cash-strapped Barcelona were unable to offer renewed terms as favourable as Chelsea.

The striker showed promise in flashes during his first year at Stamford Bridge, but may need a loan elsewhere to gain more first-team experience.

2. Archie Gray – £75,000

Gray is the second highest-paid teenager in the Premier League after joining Spurs from Leeds United in 2024.

Played in a variety of positions during the club’s injury-ravaged season, Gray still showed his potential and should benefit from a more settled campaign under Thomas Frank this year.

1. Leny Yoro – £115,000

It’s easy to forget amid Manchester United’s ongoing struggles that they possess one of the highest-rated young defenders in Europe.

The Red Devils beat Real Madrid in the race for Yoro’s signature and handed him a contract that runs until 2029.

The Frenchman’s performances after Christmas were a silver lining in a dreadful United season last year. Can he step up again in 2025-26?

