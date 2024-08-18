How long will it take Erling Haaland to score 100 Premier League goals?

Erling Haaland has only been in the Premier League for two full seasons and yet he’s already closing in on 100 goals, but how long will it take him to reach that milestone?

The Manchester City forward broke all sorts of goalscoring records in his debut season and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

As of writing, Haaland has already scored 64 Premier League goals which is a bit ridiculous when you think about it.

He’s only been in England for two years and yet he’s already in the top 80 goalscorers in Premier League history which is quite the achievement.

Haaland bagged a whopping 36 league goals in his debut season and broke the Premier League scoring record for a single season in the process. He then followed it up by scoring an impressive 27 goals last season.

Pep Guardiola has described the 24-year-old as the ‘best striker in the world’ and going off his scoring record, it’s hard to argue with that logic.

The Man City forward has now won consecutive Premier League Golden Boot awards and we wouldn’t be surprised if he wins his third one this year.

“People are more shocked when I don’t score than when I score,” Haaland told The Guardian last year.

“Norwegian media when I don’t score: Goalless! That’s the headline. That’s how it is.

“It’s a good thing. I am not complaining at all but, also, I signed for City to score goals. So, it was also a bit expected – maybe not so many! – but I am still the one who is going to get the ball in the back of the net.”

READ NEXT: The 10 most valuable strikers in world football in 2024: Man Utd & Arsenal stars feature…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every highest-scoring FPL player in every season since 2002-03?

Haaland’s goalscoring numbers for Man City have been off the charts and we’ve crunched the numbers to find out how long it will take him to score 100 Premier League goals.

– As of writing, Haaland has scored 64 Premier League goals in 67 appearances, averaging a whopping 0.96 goals per game.

– Impressively, he’s also managed an average of 33 appearances per season and has kept himself relatively injury-free since joining City.

– Taking a further dive into the numbers, Haaland averages a Premier League goal every 84.7 minutes. That means if he were to play all 38 games of a season he’d be expected to score 40 goals.

– If Haaland maintains his current rate of scoring and continues to play an average of 33 games per season, it will take him just over one more season to hit 100 Premier League goals.

– By maintaining his current rate of scoring in the Premier League (and playing 33 full matches), Haaland would score 35 goals this season and would take his overall tally to 98 goals in the competition.

– In order for Haaland to reach 100 goals this season, he would need to score a goal every 80.2 minutes proving that he completes 33 matches throughout the season.

– However, the most likely outcome is that Haaland reaches the 100-goal tally in the early months of next season.