How many points will it take to win the Premier League title in 2024-25?

Manchester City won the Premier League title with 91 points last season, but how many points will it take to win the title in 2024-25?

Liverpool’s chances of winning the title were dramatically boosted this weekend following their 2-0 triumph away at Manchester City.

That coupled with Arsenal’s 1-0 loss against West Ham means that Arne Slot’s side are now 11 points clear at the top with 11 games to go.

“The outside world didn’t expect a lot from us at the start of the season but we expected a lot from ourselves,” Slot told reporters earlier in the month when discussing Liverpool’s title chances.

“The players ended up third last season, not 12th, so they knew they could compete with the likes of Arsenal and Man City.

“The good thing is that we are in an even better place than we were last season but it’s not a massive difference – this club has always competed with one exception two years ago.”

The number of points needed to win the title does vary from season to season, but the average tally has increased over the last 10 years.

For example, since Pep Guardiola won his first Premier League title in 2017–18, the average number of points needed to win the league is 93.6.

That number is up considerably on the 87.8 point average which has been taken from across the entire Premier League era.

Manchester City hold the record for the most points accumulated in a season as they won the 2017-18 title with 100 points. That record won’t be broken this season as neither Arsenal or Liverpool can mathematically reach 100 points.

We’ve assessed several different permutations and have worked out how many points it will take to win the Premier League in each eventuality.

– If Liverpool maintain their current points-per-game (PPG) record of 2.37, they will end the season with 90 points. This would guarantee them the league title.

– Following Arsenal’s loss against West Ham, the maximum number of points they can now accumulate is 89 and that would require them to win all of their remaining 12 matches (including away at Liverpool).

– Arsenal are currently averaging 2.04 PPG and are projected to end the season with 77 points if they maintain that standard.

– If Mikel Arteta’s side doesn’t improve their PPG record, Liverpool would only need to average 1.27 PPG between now and the end of the season to win the league. For context, 1.27 PPG is the equivalent of Tottenham’s form between now and the end of the season.

– For Liverpool, they could still theoretically end the season with 97 points, although that would require them to win all of their remaining 11 matches.

– Also, for those interested, Nottingham Forest could pick up a maximum of 83 points this season and Manchester City could still end the season with 80. However, that would require either of them to win all 12 of their remaining matches.

– In all likelihood, the Premier League 2024-25 champions will likely end the season with a points tally in the mid to high 80s.