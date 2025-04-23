How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace as Liverpool hope to seal Premier League title

It will not only be Arsenal and Crystal Palace fans tuning in to watch the Premier League game between the two London sides tonight.

The match will also be a popular choice on one half of Merseyside, where Liverpool fans will be hoping for an Arsenal slip-up that could hand them a second Premier League title and their first under Arne Slot.

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has confirmed the squad will watch the match together, but anything other than a Crystal Palace win will mean another few days of waiting for Liverpool fans before they can declare themselves champions of England.

Fans can watch the game through one of two options.

The first is to sign up to a Sky Sports subscription and the second is to buy a one-off NowTV pass that gives access to Sky Sports channels for a single day or a week, depending on the pass.

The match will be shown on Sky Sports with kick-off taking place at 8pm at the Emirates.

Arsenal go into the match knowing a win or draw would postpone Liverpool’s title celebrations, while Palace can move above Brentford into 11th place in the Premier League with a win.

Palace could be forgiven for their thoughts being elsewhere as they prepare for an FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa on Saturday, but manager Oliver Glasner has quashed any suggestions they will be taking it easy against Arsenal in his pre-match press conference.

He will be without the suspended Chris Richards, who was controversially sent off in the team’s draw with Bournemouth at the weekend.

They are also without long-term absentees Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad, as well as Chelsea loanee Ben Chilwell.

Arsenal will have Bukayo Saka available after Leif Davis’ red card challenge for Ipswich at the weekend left the Arsenal winger limping.

They are without Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu in defence, while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are also absent. Leandro Trossard or Mikel Merino are expected to cover up front for the Gunners.

