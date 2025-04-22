Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium tonight in a clash that could decide the final Champions League placings.

Fans who want to watch the clash will be able to do so for just £5 using an online pass if they do not have a Sky Sports subscription.

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time and will be shown on Sky Sports channels, including Main Event and the dedicated Football channel.

The match is one of two midweek games set to be shown on Sky, which also has the rights to Arsenal’s game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

A defeat to Palace would see Arsenal concede the league title to Liverpool.

Manchester City’s recent resurgence of form means they currently occupy the fifth Champions League spot in the league. They are chasing Nottingham Forest and Newcastle above them, but must stay ahead of Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Villa are just two points behind Manchester City in the league and after Champions League quarter-final heartbreak against PSG, they thrashed Newcastle 4-1 to confirm their credentials before the tricky visit to Manchester.

A win could push Villa above Manchester City and into the Champions League places themselves. This year, the Premier League will get five spaces in the tournament thanks to the country’s UEFA coefficient.

City will be without a host of stars including Erling Haaland, Ederson, Rodri, John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Stefan Ortega will continue in goal after keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over Everton last time out, while Omar Marmoush will likely start up front.

Pau Torres is a doubt for Villa with a foot injury, while Ollie Watkins and Ian Maatsen are expected to retain their place after goalscoring heroics against Newcastle on Saturday.

