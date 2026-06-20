Gary O’Neil is on the verge of the Ipswich Town manager’s job, but who could the new man bring to the club?

Ipswich were recently rocked by the news that long-term manager Kieran McKenna was stepping away for a break from football but life goes on and the Ipswich board have been working on naming a new manager.

Reports state that O’Neil has impressed and is close to being announced but how could an Ipswich side look under him?

GK: Christian Walton

Goalkeeper was one of Ipswich’s main problems last time they were in the top flight with £15million being spent to bring in Arijanet Muric only for him to be dropped midway through the season.

Last season, long-time servant Christian Walton was between the sticks and so will likely start there again come the new season while Alex Palmer could also make a case.

RB: Darnell Furlong

One of Ipswich’s big problems in their previous Premier League season was a lack of experience in the competition and so the signing of Darnell Furlong last summer was one with the future in mind.

The 30-year-old played in the top flight with West Brom in the 2020-21 campaign and was one of Ipswich’s better players last season.

He should keep the right back spot but the Suffolk club may look to recruit some squad depth behind him.

CB: Dara O’Shea

Club captain Dara O’Shea will keep his starting spot having played every second of the Tractor Boys’ promotion-winning campaign.

He joined the club ahead of the previous Premier League season and is approaching a half-century of appearances for the Irish national team.

CB: CJ Egan-Riley

While O’Shea’s presence in the team seems solid, who partners him is still up for debate.

Ipswich rotated between Cedric Kipre and Jacob Greaves last season but fans would probably like to see an upgrade there in the summer.

The club has been linked with Marseille’s CJ Egan-Riley with the Manchester-born defender seemingly out of favour with the French side.

Another name linked is Roggerio Nyakossi of Belgian club OH Leuven.

LB: Leif Davis

Davis is a fan favourite but struggled in his first Premier League campaign.

The season previously, he registered 18 assists but could not match that attacking output and looked weak defensively at times.

Experience in the league should though make him a better player this time round.

CM: Azor Matusiwa

Ipswich lost club captain Sam Morsy last summer, but his defensive work was replaced by Matusiwa.

The Dutchman won player of the season for the Suffolk club but there is the question of whether he will prove as effective in the Premier League.

He will start the season and will be expected to do a lot more defending than he did previously.

CM: Hayden Hackney

While Matusiwa was a consistent name on the team sheet, Ipswich rotated in the second central midfielder spot.

Jack Taylor became a favourite of McKenna having looked like he was out of favour while Marcelino Nunez earned more credit for riling up local rivals Norwich than for what he did on the pitch.

Jens Cajuste was one of Ipswich’s better players in their previous Premier League season but did not impress in the Championship campaign and his loan has not been made permanent.

Strengthening here then should be a priority. Hayden Hackney would be a player Ipswich would love to sign and indeed one they tried to get this time 12 months ago, but the Middlesbrough player looks more likely to sign for Everton at this stage.

Coventry’s Jack Rudoni could have been an option but he looks unlikely to leave given they also went up so Ipswich could look at Southampton’s Shea Charles.

The 22-year-old was a standout player for Southampton last season although Ipswich would face competition from Leeds for his signature.

READ: The 10 most valuable Championship players: Hackney, Bowen, Fernandes…

RW: Bertrand Traore

Right wing was a problem for Ipswich last season with both Jack Clarke and Jaden Philogene proving more effective on the left.

The club spent big money on Sindre Walle Egeli but at 19 and new to English football, his four goals in 28 Championship games is perhaps not too surprising.

He has looked promising at times but making him first choice in the Premier League seems an even taller ask.

Behind him, Ipswich spent £12m on Kasey McAteer but it was not until the very end of the season that he got going.

Recruitment-wise, a club the size of Ipswich often could find joy in loaning players from bigger teams and so Liverpool’s Kieran Morrison could be an option. The 19-year-old right winger was the second top scorer in Premier League 2 last season.

If Ipswich were after a player who is Premier League ready, Bertrand Traore could be a smart choice.

The 30-year-old was released by Sunderland this summer having played 12 games for them but that kind of Premier League experience could be handy for the promoted side.

CAM: Ilan Kebbal

A player with some Premier League creativity can be vital for a newly promoted side and it is questionable whether any of Ipswich’s current options have that.

Anis Mehmeti was bought in the winter and Nunez had a brief run of form there. Instead, Ipswich have been linked with Paris FC’s Ilan Kebbal.

The 27-year-old contributed 13 goals in 29 Ligue 1 matches and at 27, would appear ready for a Premier League move.

LW: Jaden Philogene

Ipswich had two very good wingers last season, unfortunately for McKenna, both of them were better on the left.

Of Philogene and Clarke, it is the former who has a skill set that would more naturally translate to the Premier League but it is still a big step up for him.

He made 21 Premier League appearances in the 2024-25 season with them split between Ipswich and Aston Villa but only scored two goals in that time.

At 24, he has time to improve and Antoine Semenyo has previously spoken of how O’Neil brought the best out of him.

ST: Etta Eyong

When the Ipswich hierarchy began planning for life in the Premier League, the striker spot would have been a position at the top of their agenda.

Neither George Hirst nor Ivan Azon impressed in the Championship and Ipswich will want an upgrade ahead of the Premier League.

Liam Delap was an excellent signing last time round, even if Chelsea fans would disagree, and a return for the 23-year-old is not out of the question.

Stronger rumours though surround Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong who has been linked with a move to Suffolk.

While Ipswich face competition from Everton, they will be hopeful of landing the player who has drawn comparison to Didier Drogba.

Strasbourg’s Joaquin Panichelli would have been an obvious link given the arrival of O’Neil but he is out until December with a torn ACL.

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