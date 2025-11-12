John Terry names five toughest Premier League strikers he’s ever faced

John Terry is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in Premier League history and he recently revealed his five toughest opponents.

While Terry won more battles than he lost throughout his career, a handful of players consistently caused him problems.

During a recent TikTok posted by the former Chelsea skipper, these were the five players that he named.

1. Thierry Henry

Unsurprisingly, Henry took the top spot as the hardest striker that Terry has ever faced.

“Number one has to be Thierry Henry for me,” said Terry.

“Had absolutely everything. The one player I got nervous for, the night before the game,

“He was so quick, could go both ways, score with his head, incredible movement and embarrass you at any point.”

2. Wayne Rooney

Terry also enjoyed some great battles with Rooney over the years and opted to pick him in second place.

“A very close second would be Wayne Rooney,” Terry said.

“I think Wayne is the greatest ever England player to play in the Premier League. He doesn’t get enough credit he deserves. The movement, he could drop short, go in behind, score with both feet.

“He could do things that embarrass you. I remember him being 18 and super strong in 2004 against Portugal that summer, an incredible player, someone I absolutely adore.”

3. Sergio Aguero

“Again, for someone who’s really small, he was so strong and also wanted the fight.

“He enjoyed the fight and the tough moments as well, so you kinda give him a little bit and he kinda gave you a bit back when the ball goes down the other end.

“Just so direct. I think Chelsea were close to signing him a very long time ago and he would’ve been a great addition to our team.”

“Just a complete threat, always playing on the shoulder.”

4. Alan Shearer

“Number four would have to be Alan Shearer,” said Terry.

“I played against Al at the backend of his career, so Alan was a little bit older.

“But I’ve never seen a player like Alan, have the referees in his back pocket like he did. Just incredible.

“He’d foul you, then the ref would give him the foul. But again, really quick, really powerful and some of the goals he scored in his Premier League time was phenomenal.”

5. Harry Kane

“In number five, for me, has to be Harry Kane,” Terry said.

“Now again, I got Harry at the beginning of his career. I’ve spoke about the strength and him not being the strongest very early on, but certainly that second year I faced him.

“The strength, the movement, the pace. Also with Harry, you’d face him up on the edge of the box and he’d shift it like half a yard and you think ‘okay I’ve got that, I can block that.’

“And he’s like, shift, gets his shot away and it goes in the bottom corner and you think ‘how’s he managed to squeeze that past you and the goalkeeper?'”

