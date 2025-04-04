Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2024-25 season – and his Premier League record compares favourably with legends from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

De Bruyne arrived from Wolfsburg in 2015 with a point to prove after being let go by Chelsea.

And he went on to achieve untold success, firmly placing himself within the elite group of players to ever play in the Premier League – as well as being arguably the best playmaker we’ve seen.

Spearheading the Pep Guardiola era, he drove the team forward and was key in all of their successes.

He joins the elite group of midfielders in the competition’s history, alongside the very best, including Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

And his announcement has triggered discussions in many group chats around the country, as fans will be debating where he lies within that quartet.

While there are many factors, statistics, performances and trophies to consider, we’ve decided to put some of the key figures together for those four players to see how they stack up against one another.

Kevin De Bruyne

Games: 280

Starts: 239

Sub Appearances: 41

League Titles: 6



Goals: 70

Assists: 118



Penalties scored: 4

Minutes per goal: 298

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 316

Minutes per goal or assist: 111

Frank Lampard

Games: 611

Starts: 546

Sub Appearances: 65

League Titles: 3



Goals: 177

Assists: 118



Penalties scored: 43

Minutes per goal: 276

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 210

Minutes per goal or assist: 166

Steven Gerrard

Games: 504

Starts: 466

Sub Appearances: 38

League Titles: 0

Goals: 121

Assists: 97



Penalties scored: 32

Minutes per goal: 340

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 462

Minutes per goal or assist: 189

Paul Scholes

Games: 499

Starts: 404

Sub Appearances: 95

League Titles: 11

Goals: 107

Assists: 82



Penalties scored: 1

Minutes per goal: 337

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 341

Minutes per goal or assist: 191