Comparing Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League record with Gerrard, Lampard & Scholes
Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the 2024-25 season – and his Premier League record compares favourably with legends from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
De Bruyne arrived from Wolfsburg in 2015 with a point to prove after being let go by Chelsea.
And he went on to achieve untold success, firmly placing himself within the elite group of players to ever play in the Premier League – as well as being arguably the best playmaker we’ve seen.
Spearheading the Pep Guardiola era, he drove the team forward and was key in all of their successes.
He joins the elite group of midfielders in the competition’s history, alongside the very best, including Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.
And his announcement has triggered discussions in many group chats around the country, as fans will be debating where he lies within that quartet.
While there are many factors, statistics, performances and trophies to consider, we’ve decided to put some of the key figures together for those four players to see how they stack up against one another.
READ NEXT: One player that got away for every Premier League club: Palmer, Salah, Zaha…
TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Man City’s XI from Kevin De Bruyne’s debut in 2015?
Kevin De Bruyne
Games: 280
Starts: 239
Sub Appearances: 41
League Titles: 6
Goals: 70
Assists: 118
Penalties scored: 4
Minutes per goal: 298
Minutes per non-penalty goal: 316
Minutes per goal or assist: 111
Frank Lampard
Games: 611
Starts: 546
Sub Appearances: 65
League Titles: 3
Goals: 177
Assists: 118
Penalties scored: 43
Minutes per goal: 276
Minutes per non-penalty goal: 210
Minutes per goal or assist: 166
Steven Gerrard
Games: 504
Starts: 466
Sub Appearances: 38
League Titles: 0
Goals: 121
Assists: 97
Penalties scored: 32
Minutes per goal: 340
Minutes per non-penalty goal: 462
Minutes per goal or assist: 189
QUIZ: Can you name every team Steven Gerrard scored against for Liverpool?
Paul Scholes
Games: 499
Starts: 404
Sub Appearances: 95
League Titles: 11
Goals: 107
Assists: 82
Penalties scored: 1
Minutes per goal: 337
Minutes per non-penalty goal: 341
Minutes per goal or assist: 191